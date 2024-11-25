Schließen

Reinforcement learning and Bayesian data assimilation for model-informed precision dosing in oncology

  Model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) using therapeutic drug/biomarker monitoring offers the opportunity to significantly improve the efficacy and safety of drug therapies. Current strategies comprise model-informed dosing tables or are based on maximum a posteriori estimates. These approaches, however, lack a quantification of uncertainty and/or consider only part of the available patient-specific information. We propose three novel approaches for MIPD using Bayesian data assimilation (DA) and/or reinforcement learning (RL) to control neutropenia, the major dose-limiting side effect in anticancer chemotherapy. These approaches have the potential to substantially reduce the incidence of life-threatening grade 4 and subtherapeutic grade 0 neutropenia compared with existing approaches. We further show that RL allows to gain further insights by identifying patient factors that drive dose decisions. Due to its flexibility, the proposed combined DA-RL approach can easily be extended to integrate multiple end points or patient-reported outcomes, thereby promising important benefits for future personalized therapies.

Metadaten
Author details:Corinna Sabrina MaierORCiDGND, Niklas HartungORCiD, Charlotte KloftORCiDGND, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Jana de WiljesORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/psp4.12588
ISSN:2163-8306
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33470053
Title of parent work (English):CPT: pharmacometrics & systems pharmacology
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/25
Volume:10
Issue:3
Number of pages:14
First page:241
Last Page:254
Funding institution:Graduate Research Training Program PharMetrX: Pharmacometrics & Computational Disease Modelling, Berlin/Potsdam, Germany; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1 - 318763901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

