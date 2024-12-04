Schließen

Rezension zu: Wang, Han: Kognition, Praxis und Aktivität : die logische Isomorphie des Denkens und des Wirklichen in Hegels "Begriffslogik" . - Hamburg: Meiner, 2022. - ISBN 978-3-7873-4261-7

Metadaten
Author details:Alexej WeißmüllerORCiDGND
ISSN:0003-9632
Title of parent work (German):Bulletin de littérature hégélienne
Publisher:Association Centre Sèvres
Place of publishing:Paris
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/12/04
Issue:33
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

