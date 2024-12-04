Rezension zu: Wang, Han: Kognition, Praxis und Aktivität : die logische Isomorphie des Denkens und des Wirklichen in Hegels "Begriffslogik" . - Hamburg: Meiner, 2022. - ISBN 978-3-7873-4261-7
|Author details:
|Alexej WeißmüllerORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0003-9632
|Title of parent work (German):
|Bulletin de littérature hégélienne
|Publisher:
|Association Centre Sèvres
|Place of publishing:
|Paris
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/12/04
|Issue:
|33
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie