Consideraciones sobre la dialéctica del mito desde el pensamiento de José Carlos Mariátegui y Hegel

José Carlos Mariátegui (1894-1930) was a Peruvian Marxist thinker who not only made a genuine contribution to an understanding of Peruvian reality based on its economic structure, but also reflected on the subjective conditions of revolution, taking seriously the psychology and imaginaries that are present in the social life of the masses. One category that helped him to think about this is precisely the category of myth. In order to carry out an analysis of the as yet little studied concept of myth found in José Carlos Mariátegui’s work, we first reconstruct Mariátegui’s specific understanding of myth, while considering its problematic aspects. In doing so, we focus, in a second step, on the mate-rial constitution of myth. Finally, we confront Mariátegui’s concept of myth with Hegel’s exposition of it. We will see that Mariátegui’s conceptualisation is proper to a philosophy confronted not only with revolution but also with barbarism and the disenchantment of the world, in affinity with and complementary to the theorisations of Walter Benjamin, Theodor Adorno and Max Horkheimer. At the culmination of this process, we assess to what extent Mariátegui’s myth defends the Hegelian dialectic against itself and reopens the discussion between speculative dialectics and negative dialectics with respect to the problems of political practice.

