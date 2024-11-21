Mutations of PDS5 genes enhance TAD-like domain formation in Arabidopsis thaliana

- In eukaryotes, topologically associating domains (TADs) organize the genome into functional compartments. While TAD-like structures are common in mammals and many plants, they are challenging to detect in Arabidopsis thaliana. Here, we demonstrate that Arabidopsis PDS5 proteins play a negative role in TAD-like domain formation. Through Hi-C analysis, we show that mutations in PDS5 genes lead to the widespread emergence of enhanced TAD-like domains throughout the Arabidopsis genome, excluding pericentromeric regions. These domains exhibit increased chromatin insulation and enhanced chromatin interactions, without significant changes in gene expression or histone modifications. Our results suggest that PDS5 proteins are key regulators of genome architecture, influencing 3D chromatin organization independently of transcriptional activity. This study provides insights into the unique chromatin structure of Arabidopsis and the broader mechanisms governing plant genome folding.