Versatility of the templated surface assembly of nanoparticles from water-in-oil microemulsions in equivalent hybrid nanostructured films

  • Water-in-oil microemulsions, as stable colloidal dispersions from quasi-ternary mixtures, have been used in diverse applications, including nanoreactors for confined chemical processes. Their use as soft templates not only includes nanomaterial synthesis but also the interfacial assembly of nanoparticles in hybrid nanostructures. Especially the hierarchical arrangement of different types of nanoparticles over a surface in filament networks constitutes an interesting bottom-up strategy for facile and tunable film coating. Herein, we demonstrate the versatility of this surface assembly from microemulsion dispersions. Transmission and Scanning Electron Microscopy, in addition to UV–Vis Transmittance Spectroscopy, proved the assembly tunability after solvent evaporation under different conditions: the nanostructured films can be formed over different surfaces, using different compositions of liquid phases, as well as with the incorporation of different nanoparticle materials while keeping equivalent surface functionalization. This offersWater-in-oil microemulsions, as stable colloidal dispersions from quasi-ternary mixtures, have been used in diverse applications, including nanoreactors for confined chemical processes. Their use as soft templates not only includes nanomaterial synthesis but also the interfacial assembly of nanoparticles in hybrid nanostructures. Especially the hierarchical arrangement of different types of nanoparticles over a surface in filament networks constitutes an interesting bottom-up strategy for facile and tunable film coating. Herein, we demonstrate the versatility of this surface assembly from microemulsion dispersions. Transmission and Scanning Electron Microscopy, in addition to UV–Vis Transmittance Spectroscopy, proved the assembly tunability after solvent evaporation under different conditions: the nanostructured films can be formed over different surfaces, using different compositions of liquid phases, as well as with the incorporation of different nanoparticle materials while keeping equivalent surface functionalization. This offers the possibility of adapting different components and conditions for coating tuning on a larger scale with simple procedures.show moreshow less

Metadaten
