Early warning signals of the termination of the African Humid Period(s)

  • The transition from a humid green Sahara to today’s hyperarid conditions in northern Africa ~5.5 thousand years ago shows the dramatic environmental change to which human societies were exposed and had to adapt to. In this work, we show that in the 620,000-year environmental record from the Chew Bahir basin in the southern Ethiopian Rift, with its decadal resolution, this one thousand year long transition is particularly well documented, along with 20–80 year long droughts, recurring every ~160 years, as possible early warnings. Together with events of extreme wetness at the end of the transition, these droughts form a pronounced climate “flickering”, which can be simulated in climate models and is also present in earlier climate transitions in the Chew Bahir environmental record, indicating that transitions with flickering are characteristic of this region.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin H. TrauthORCiDGND, Asfawossen Asrat, Markus Lothar FischerORCiDGND, Peter O. HopcroftORCiD, Verena E. FoersterORCiDGND, Stefanie Kaboth-BahrORCiDGND, Karin Kindermann, Henry F. LambORCiD, Norbert MarwanORCiDGND, Mark MaslinORCiDGND, Frank SchäbitzORCiD, Paul J. ValdesORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-47921-1
ISSN:2041-1723
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/07
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/21
Volume:15
Issue:1
Article number:3697
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

