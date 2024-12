Visuospatial perception of numerosity: Analyzing visual properties through spatial frequency measurement with fourier analysis

The dissertation investigated spatial-numerosity associations in numerosity perception. Humans and animals perceive the magnitude information of numbers rapidly and asso-ciate it with spatial processing to shape their survival strategies and intelligence devel-opment. These spatial-numerical associations have been attributed to a cultural origin in initial studies involving symbolic numerals (Zebian, 2005; Shaki & Fischer, 2009). Some have questioned whether this ability originates from biological factors (see re-view by Toomarian & Hubbard, 2018). A recent hypothesis proposes that visual pro-cessing at low and high spatial frequencies is the origin of spatial-numerical associa-tions, known as the Brain's Asymmetric Frequency Tuning (BAFT, Felisatti et al., 2020a, b). However, this proposal is still debated due to issues with methodological verification in manipulating spatial frequencies. In addition, it is unclear whether visual perception activates spatial-numerical associations alone, without inducing verbal rep-resentation of

The dissertation investigated spatial-numerosity associations in numerosity perception. Humans and animals perceive the magnitude information of numbers rapidly and asso-ciate it with spatial processing to shape their survival strategies and intelligence devel-opment. These spatial-numerical associations have been attributed to a cultural origin in initial studies involving symbolic numerals (Zebian, 2005; Shaki & Fischer, 2009). Some have questioned whether this ability originates from biological factors (see re-view by Toomarian & Hubbard, 2018). A recent hypothesis proposes that visual pro-cessing at low and high spatial frequencies is the origin of spatial-numerical associa-tions, known as the Brain's Asymmetric Frequency Tuning (BAFT, Felisatti et al., 2020a, b). However, this proposal is still debated due to issues with methodological verification in manipulating spatial frequencies. In addition, it is unclear whether visual perception activates spatial-numerical associations alone, without inducing verbal rep-resentation of number in adults. The present thesis aims to investigate the BAFT hy-pothesis and further explore the non-verbal representation of non-symbolic numerals in spatial-numerical associations in adults. After reviewing the conceptual representation of symbolic numerals (Section 1.2) and visual perception of non-symbolic numerals (Section 1.3) related to spatial-numerical associations, the thesis described how to generate numerosity stimuli using the GeNE-sIS toolbox and how to measure them using spatial frequency in a Fourier power spec-trum based on the BAFT model (Section 1.4). In Study 1 (Section 2), my team and I tested the BAFT hypothesis to explore the perceptual origin of spatial-numerical asso-ciations in non-symbolic visual numerosity. We found that spatial frequencies related to luminance contrast modulated the spatial-numerical associations. In Study 2 (Section 3), we further investigated the relative strengths of spatial-numerical associations in low and high spatial frequency filters. We found that the low-pass filter played a domi-nant role in associations. In Study 3 (Section 4), we excluded the visual representation of number to investigate whether the visual perception of numerosity can activate spa-tial-numerical associations on its own. We found that the visual perception of numerosi-ty alone was sufficient to activate spatial processing. The mapping orientation in non-symbolic numerals was reversed compared to the spatial-numerical association map-ping in symbolic numerals. The questions around this reversal are discussed in this sec-tion. Overall, the thesis investigated the BAFT hypothesis and supported the conclusion that visual perception of numerosity alone can activate spatial-numerical associations. Methodologically, we explored both spatial frequencies and spatial frequency filters. We described numerosity generation and the application of Fourier power spectrum analysis to numerosity stimuli. The thesis contributes to explaining the biological fac-tors underlying the origin of spatial-numerical associations and to the psychophysical methodology for exploring spatial processing of numerosity perception.

