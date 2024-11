This cumulative dissertation aims at enabling the investigation of geometrical properties of secondary particles (SPs) consisting of small spherical primary particles (PPs) using photon density wave spectroscopy (PDWS) measurements. This technology allows to determine the reduced scattering coefficient 𝜇s ′ and the absorption coefficient 𝜇a of a dispersion of particles or droplets independently without calibration or dilution. To achieve the aspired goal, first, two different types of model SPs were synthesized and characterized using PDWS. The model SPs were titania precipitated from tetraethyl orthotitanate (TEOT) in ethanol and silica precipitated from aqueous solutions of sodium silicate. Additionally, the conducted syntheses were monitored with inline PDWS measurements. Then, an optical model was developed that links geometrical properties of SPs with measured 𝜇s ′ values. The model is an approximation within the Rayleigh-Debye-Gans-regime and considers the SPs to be fractal aggregates. It includes an analytical expression for

This cumulative dissertation aims at enabling the investigation of geometrical properties of secondary particles (SPs) consisting of small spherical primary particles (PPs) using photon density wave spectroscopy (PDWS) measurements. This technology allows to determine the reduced scattering coefficient 𝜇s ′ and the absorption coefficient 𝜇a of a dispersion of particles or droplets independently without calibration or dilution. To achieve the aspired goal, first, two different types of model SPs were synthesized and characterized using PDWS. The model SPs were titania precipitated from tetraethyl orthotitanate (TEOT) in ethanol and silica precipitated from aqueous solutions of sodium silicate. Additionally, the conducted syntheses were monitored with inline PDWS measurements. Then, an optical model was developed that links geometrical properties of SPs with measured 𝜇s ′ values. The model is an approximation within the Rayleigh-Debye-Gans-regime and considers the SPs to be fractal aggregates. It includes an analytical expression for the anisotropy factor of fractal aggregates, which was not described in literature before to the best of my knowledge. First PDWS results, initially obtained without the optical model, revealed in combination with reference experiments that the synthesized titania SPs can disintegrate again into their PPs. The application of the optical model to inline PDWS data recorded during a respective synthesis further supported this observation. To the best of my knowledge, the disintegration of titania SPs produced from TEOT in ethanol was also unknown in literature before. When the optical model was applied to PDWS data acquired from steady-state measurements of the model SPs, aggregate sizes were obtained that agreed well with dynamic light scattering reference results. Finally, the application of the optical model to inline PDWS data recorded during a typical silica precipitation confirmed the densification of the SPs which had been suggested in literature before.

