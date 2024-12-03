Mind Wandering, Motivation und Textlernen

Mind wandering is currently the subject of much research. It is associated with impaired performance in various areas of life (e.g. reading or learning at school) and is also a very common phenomenon. The present study examines the significance of mind wandering for reading comprehension. The main research questions are as follows: Which significance do the motivational starting conditions of the readers in the form of habitual reading motivation and topic interest have for the occurrence of mind wandering in reading situations? Another question is whether situational mind wandering mediates the relationship between these motivational variables and reading comprehension. This association has already been found in previous research. A final research question investigates the role of habitual forms of mind wandering for reading comprehension. It is expected that these forms of mind wandering are positively related to reading comprehension and therefore have an opposite relationship to reading comprehension compared to situational mind

Mind wandering is currently the subject of much research. It is associated with impaired performance in various areas of life (e.g. reading or learning at school) and is also a very common phenomenon. The present study examines the significance of mind wandering for reading comprehension. The main research questions are as follows: Which significance do the motivational starting conditions of the readers in the form of habitual reading motivation and topic interest have for the occurrence of mind wandering in reading situations? Another question is whether situational mind wandering mediates the relationship between these motivational variables and reading comprehension. This association has already been found in previous research. A final research question investigates the role of habitual forms of mind wandering for reading comprehension. It is expected that these forms of mind wandering are positively related to reading comprehension and therefore have an opposite relationship to reading comprehension compared to situational mind wandering. A positive association between habitual mind wandering and the occurrence of text-related types of thoughts during reading (e.g. elaborations about the text content) is assumed and investigated as an explanatory mechanism for this relationship. A total of three studies were conducted to investigate the research questions. The participants read texts on the computer in two sessions and answered various digital questionnaires. The results of the studies show that topic interest and a form of intrinsic reading motivation were negative predictors of situational mind wandering, while the latter was negatively related to reading comprehension. In addition, both motivation measures, mediated by lesser situational mind wandering, can explain better comprehension. For habitual mind wandering, two forms were identified that are directly and/or indirectly positively related to reading comprehension. A third form, referred to as inattention, was identified as a habitual form of situational mind wandering and is correspondingly negatively related to reading comprehension. In addition, the dimension of inattention positively predicts situational mind wandering and, as mediated by this, poorer comprehension. Overall, this study challenges the common view that mind wandering is a solely detrimental phenomenon to reading comprehension and expands the research literature with findings regarding the relationships between motivation, mind wandering and reading comprehension.

