Mind Wandering, Motivation und Textlernen
Das Phänomen Mind Wandering ist derzeitig Gegenstand vieler Forschungsarbeiten. Es wird mit Leistungseinbußen in vielen Lebensbereichen in Verbindung gebracht (z. B. dem Lesen oder dem Lernen in der Schule) und stellt gleichzeitig ein im Alltag sehr häufig auftretendes Phänomen dar. Die vorliegende Arbeit untersucht die Bedeutung von Mind Wandering für das Textlernen. Im Vordergrund stehen die folgenden Fragestellungen: Welche Bedeutung haben motivationale Ausgangsbedingungen von Lesenden in Form von habitueller Lesemotivation und thematischem Interesse für das Auftreten von Mind Wandering in Lesesituationen? Zum anderen wird untersucht, ob das situationale Mind Wandering die bereits in früherer Forschung aufgefundene Beziehung zwischen diesen motivationalen Variablen und dem Textlernen vermittelt. Eine letzte Forschungsfrage dient der Untersuchung der Rolle habitueller Formen des Mind Wanderings für das Textlernen. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Formen von Mind Wandering positiv mit dem Textlernen zusammenhängen und gegenüber dem situationalen Mind Wandering daher eine gegensätzliche Beziehung zum Textlernen aufweisen. Als erklärender Mechanismus für diesen Zusammenhang wird eine positive Assoziation zwischen habituellem Mind Wandering und dem Auftreten von textbezogenen Gedankenarten beim Lesen (z. B. Elaborationen über den Textinhalt) angenommen und untersucht. Es wurden insgesamt drei Studien durchgeführt, um die Forschungsfragen zu untersuchen. Die Teilnehmenden lasen jeweils verteilt auf zwei Sitzungen Texte am Computer und beantworteten verschiedene digitale Fragebögen. Die Ergebnisse der Studien zeigen, dass das thematische Interesse und eine Form der intrinsischen Lesemotivation sich als negative Prädiktoren von situationalem Mind Wandering erweisen, während dieses negativ mit dem Textlernen in Beziehung steht. Darüber hinaus können beide Motivationsmaße, vermittelt durch geringeres situationales Mind Wandering, bessere Lernleistungen erklären. Für das habituelle Mind Wandering wurden zwei Formen identifiziert, die direkt und/oder indirekt positiv mit dem Textlernen in Verbindung stehen. Eine dritte Form, als Unaufmerksamkeit bezeichnet, wurde als habituelle Form des situationalen Mind Wanderings identifiziert und steht entsprechend negativ mit dem Textlernen in Beziehung. Zudem sagt die Dimension Unaufmerksamkeit das situationale Mind Wandering positiv vorher und darüber vermittelt auch schlechteres Textlernen. Insgesamt stellt die vorliegende Arbeit die häufig in der Literatur vertretene Ansicht über das Mind Wandering als ein rein lernabträgliches Phänomen infrage und erweitert die Forschungsliteratur um Erkenntnisse bzgl. der Zusammenhänge zwischen Motivation, Mind Wandering und Textlernen.
Mind wandering is currently the subject of much research. It is associated with impaired performance in various areas of life (e.g. reading or learning at school) and is also a very common phenomenon. The present study examines the significance of mind wandering for reading comprehension. The main research questions are as follows: Which significance do the motivational starting conditions of the readers in the form of habitual reading motivation and topic interest have for the occurrence of mind wandering in reading situations? Another question is whether situational mind wandering mediates the relationship between these motivational variables and reading comprehension. This association has already been found in previous research. A final research question investigates the role of habitual forms of mind wandering for reading comprehension. It is expected that these forms of mind wandering are positively related to reading comprehension and therefore have an opposite relationship to reading comprehension compared to situational mind wandering. A positive association between habitual mind wandering and the occurrence of text-related types of thoughts during reading (e.g. elaborations about the text content) is assumed and investigated as an explanatory mechanism for this relationship. A total of three studies were conducted to investigate the research questions. The participants read texts on the computer in two sessions and answered various digital questionnaires. The results of the studies show that topic interest and a form of intrinsic reading motivation were negative predictors of situational mind wandering, while the latter was negatively related to reading comprehension. In addition, both motivation measures, mediated by lesser situational mind wandering, can explain better comprehension. For habitual mind wandering, two forms were identified that are directly and/or indirectly positively related to reading comprehension. A third form, referred to as inattention, was identified as a habitual form of situational mind wandering and is correspondingly negatively related to reading comprehension. In addition, the dimension of inattention positively predicts situational mind wandering and, as mediated by this, poorer comprehension. Overall, this study challenges the common view that mind wandering is a solely detrimental phenomenon to reading comprehension and expands the research literature with findings regarding the relationships between motivation, mind wandering and reading comprehension.
|Author details:
|Christian GerickeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-666537
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66653
|translated title (English):
|Motivation, mind wandering and reading comprehension
|Reviewer(s):
|Ulrich SchiefeleORCiDGND, Daniel J. SchadORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ulrich Schiefele, Alexander Soemer
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2024/12/02
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/11/11
|Release date:
|2024/12/02
|Tag:
|Gedankenabschweifen; Kreativität; Lernen; Motivation; thematisches Interesse
creativity; learning; mind wandering; motivation; topic interest
|Number of pages:
|VIII, 74, CXLV
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz