The coastal temperate rainforests (CTRs) of Chilean Patagonia are a valuable forest biome on Earth given their prominent role in biogeochemical cycling and the ecological value and dynamics of surface processes. The Patagonian CTRs are amongst the most carbon-rich biomes on Earth. Together with frequent landscape disturbances, these forests potentially allow for episodic and massive release or sequestration of carbon into and from the atmosphere. We argue that, despite their particular biogeographic, geochemical, and ecological roles, the Patagonian CTRs in particular and the global CTRs in general are not adequately represented in the current catalog listing critical zone observatories (CZOs). Here, we present the Pumalín CZO as the first of its kind, located in Pumalín National Park in northern Chilean Patagonia. We consider our CZO a representative end-member of undisturbed ecosystem functioning of the Patagonian CTRs. We have identified four core research themes for the Pumalín CZO around which our activities circle in an integrative, quantitative, and generic approach using a range of emerging techniques. Our methodological blend includes an environmental seismology that also fills a critical spatiotemporal scale in terms of monitoring critical zone and surface processes with a minimum intervention in those pristine forests. We aim to gain quantitative understanding of these topics: (1) carbon sink functioning; (2) biota-driven landscape evolution; (3) water, biogeological, and energy fluxes; and (4) disturbance regime understanding. Our findings highlight the multitude of active functions that trees in particular and forests in general may have on the entire cascade of surface processes and the concomitant carbon cycling. This highlights the importance of an integrated approach, i.e., “one physical system”, as proposed by Richter and Billings (2015), and accounts for the recent advances in pushing nature conservation along the Chilean coast.

