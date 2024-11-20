Schließen

Opportunities and Challenges for Dietary Arsenic Intervention

  • The diet is emerging as the dominant source of arsenic exposure for most of the U.S. population. Despite this, limited regulatory efforts have been aimed at mitigating exposure, and the role of diet in arsenic exposure and disease processes remains understudied. In this brief, we discuss the evidence linking dietary arsenic intake to human disease and discuss challenges associated with exposure characterization and efforts to quantify risks. In light of these challenges, and in recognition of the potential longer-term process of establishing regulation, we introduce a framework for shorter-term interventions that employs a field-to-plate food supply chain model to identify monitoring, intervention, and communication opportunities as part of a multisector, multiagency, science-informed, public health systems approach to mitigation of dietary arsenic exposure. Such an approach is dependent on coordination across commodity producers, the food industry, nongovernmental organizations, health professionals, researchers, and the regulatoryThe diet is emerging as the dominant source of arsenic exposure for most of the U.S. population. Despite this, limited regulatory efforts have been aimed at mitigating exposure, and the role of diet in arsenic exposure and disease processes remains understudied. In this brief, we discuss the evidence linking dietary arsenic intake to human disease and discuss challenges associated with exposure characterization and efforts to quantify risks. In light of these challenges, and in recognition of the potential longer-term process of establishing regulation, we introduce a framework for shorter-term interventions that employs a field-to-plate food supply chain model to identify monitoring, intervention, and communication opportunities as part of a multisector, multiagency, science-informed, public health systems approach to mitigation of dietary arsenic exposure. Such an approach is dependent on coordination across commodity producers, the food industry, nongovernmental organizations, health professionals, researchers, and the regulatory community.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Keeve E. Nachman, Tracy Punshon, Laurie Rardin, Antonio J. Signes-PastorORCiD, Carolyn J. Murray, Brian P. Jackson, Mary Lou Guerinot, Thomas A. Burke, Celia Y. Chen, Habibul Ahsan, Maria Argos, Kathryn L. Cottingham, Francesco Cubadda, Gary L. Ginsberg, Britton C. Goodale, Margaret Kurzius-Spencer, Andrew A. Meharg, Mark D. Miller, Anne E. Nigra, Claire B. Pendergrast, Andrea Raab, Ken Reimer, Kirk G. Scheckel, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Vivien F. Taylor, Erik J. Tokar, Todd M. Warczak, Margaret R. Karagas
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1289/EHP3997
ISSN:0091-6765
ISSN:1552-9924
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30235424
Title of parent work (English):Environmental health perspectives : EHP
Publisher:National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
Place of publishing:Durham, North Carolina
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/31
Publication year:2018
Release date:2024/11/20
Volume:126
Issue:8
Article number:084503
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.