21st-century modeled permafrost carbon emissions accelerated by abrupt thaw beneath lakes

  Permafrost carbon feedback (PCF) modeling has focused on gradual thaw of near-surface permafrost leading to enhanced carbon dioxide and methane emissions that accelerate global climate warming. These state-of-the-art land models have yet to incorporate deeper, abrupt thaw in the PCF. Here we use model data, supported by field observations, radiocarbon dating, and remote sensing, to show that methane and carbon dioxide emissions from abrupt thaw beneath thermokarst lakes will more than double radiative forcing from circumpolar permafrost-soil carbon fluxes this century. Abrupt thaw lake emissions are similar under moderate and high representative concentration pathways (RCP4.5 and RCP8.5), but their relative contribution to the PCF is much larger under the moderate warming scenario. Abrupt thaw accelerates mobilization of deeply frozen, ancient carbon, increasing C-14-depleted permafrost soil carbon emissions by similar to 125-190% compared to gradual thaw alone. These findings demonstrate the need to incorporate abrupt thaw processes in earth system models for more comprehensive projection of the PCF this century.

Metadaten
Author details:Katey Walter AnthonyORCiD, Thomas Schneider von Deimling, Ingmar NitzeORCiDGND, Steve Frolking, Abraham Emond, Ronald Daanen, Peter Anthony, Prajna Lindgren, Benjamin Jones, Guido GrosseORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05738-9
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30111815
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/15
Publication year:2018
Release date:2024/11/20
Volume:9
Article number:3262
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

