Wildfires constitute a key ecological disturbance in the world’s boreal forests. Driven by conditions of the atmosphere and vegetation, wildfires are also inherently connected to recent global change. Unusually intense fire seasons in Siberia, Canada, or Alaska in recent years are making headlines around the world. With their location in the high latitudes, boreal forests experience above-average climatic warming, and continued climate change is expected to further intensify boreal fire regimes. Remote sensing data and paleo-ecological methods are commonly used to evaluate relationships between fire regimes, climate, vegetation, and human activity, on various temporal and spatial scales. However, satellite data remains limited to only few decades of observations, preventing a direct assessment of long-term wildfire dynamics. Studies utilizing paleo-ecological approaches, on the other hand, including the well-established analysis of charcoal particles in lake sediments as an indicator of past wildfires, remain scarce in Siberia.

Wildfires constitute a key ecological disturbance in the world’s boreal forests. Driven by conditions of the atmosphere and vegetation, wildfires are also inherently connected to recent global change. Unusually intense fire seasons in Siberia, Canada, or Alaska in recent years are making headlines around the world. With their location in the high latitudes, boreal forests experience above-average climatic warming, and continued climate change is expected to further intensify boreal fire regimes. Remote sensing data and paleo-ecological methods are commonly used to evaluate relationships between fire regimes, climate, vegetation, and human activity, on various temporal and spatial scales. However, satellite data remains limited to only few decades of observations, preventing a direct assessment of long-term wildfire dynamics. Studies utilizing paleo-ecological approaches, on the other hand, including the well-established analysis of charcoal particles in lake sediments as an indicator of past wildfires, remain scarce in Siberia. Compared to other regions of the boreal zone, wildfire activity in boreal Siberia and its drivers and impacts remain poorly understood, especially on long timescales. Eastern Siberia is particularly under-represented in the global distribution of paleo-ecological reconstructions of long-term wildfire activity. Despite the high ecological significance of eastern Siberia’s unique deciduous larch forests, growing on deep permafrost in one of the coldest regions on Earth, this pronounced lack of data means that little is known about past trends of wildfire activity or long-term relationships of fire to its environment and human livelihoods. This thesis uncovers long-term fire regime changes in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), eastern Siberia, throughout the past c. 20,000 years by applying a combination of paleo-ecological and modeling approaches. Eleven new records of wildfire activity throughout the Holocene are obtained, based on macroscopic charcoal particles in lake sediments from south-west Yakutia, Central Yakutia, the southern Verkhoyansk Mountains, and the Oymyakon Highlands. The new data, covering periods of the last c. 700 to 10,800 years, enable the creation of the first composite of Holocene charcoal accumulation for the region, representing trends of biomass burning. A high-resolution record of wildfire activity for the first time allows for a determination of fire return intervals throughout the past two millennia. Reconstructed wildfire activity is compared to reconstructions of past vegetation cover and human land use from palynological analyses and sedimentary ancient DNA, as well as climate data. The paleo-ecological approach is complemented by simulations in the individual-based, spatially explicit forest model LAVESI (Larix Vegetation Simulator). The model is expanded by a new fire module and applied to simulate long-term impacts of climate-driven fire regime changes on fine-scale forest dynamics since the Last Glacial Maximum. Findings show that open woodlands and a warm climate coincided with severe wildfires in the Early Holocene, c. 10,000 years ago, from which a potential positive feedback between thinning forests and intensifying wildfires is inferred. Simulations suggest medium-intensity wildfires at return intervals of 50 years or more are benefitting the dominance of fire-resisting larches, whereas stand-replacing fires facilitate the establishment of evergreen conifers. Over the last two millennia, the role of climatic trends was increasingly overruled by human interference as key driver of fire regime changes. A combination of both paleo-ecological and modeling approaches enables a preliminary identification of indigenous land use 800 years ago and its ability to decrease wildfire severity around settlements. Considering that many indigenous land use practices today are less often conducted, or, in the case of the traditional, controlled use of fire in the landscape, were prohibited, these findings have implications for present-day policies in a region where fire regimes are expected to continue intensifying. This thesis for the first time uncovers regional wildfire activity in Yakutia throughout the Holocene by applying a novel combination of paleo-ecological and modeling approaches, unravelling natural and human drivers, and discussing findings and their implications for present and future wildfire activity in a unique region already faced with rapid environmental changes.

…