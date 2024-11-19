Schließen

The life of form

  • This chapter investigates the Kantian idea that a rational life is a life of “mere form”—a life in which a “mere form” is the force or spring of action. I start by developing Kant’s practical notion of life—the capacity to be the cause of what one represents. In a second step, I investigate the way in which Kant characterizes a rational life—the capacity to act in accordance with the representation of laws and to determine ourselves by the mere form of a practical rule. In the third section, I point to some of the attractions and some of the problems of such an account. I close by considering a Hegelian alternative: the notion that a rational life is not the life of “mere,” but of “absolute form.”

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-11469-4
ISBN:978-3-031-11469-4
ISBN:978-3-031-11468-7
ISBN:978-3-031-11471-7
ISSN:1387-6678
ISSN:2215-0323
Title of parent work (English):Ways of being bound: perspectives from post-Kantian philosophy and relational sociology
Subtitle (English):practical reason in Kant and Hegel
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/19
First page:47
Last Page:70
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.