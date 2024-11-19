The life of form
- This chapter investigates the Kantian idea that a rational life is a life of “mere form”—a life in which a “mere form” is the force or spring of action. I start by developing Kant’s practical notion of life—the capacity to be the cause of what one represents. In a second step, I investigate the way in which Kant characterizes a rational life—the capacity to act in accordance with the representation of laws and to determine ourselves by the mere form of a practical rule. In the third section, I point to some of the attractions and some of the problems of such an account. I close by considering a Hegelian alternative: the notion that a rational life is not the life of “mere,” but of “absolute form.”
|Author details:
|Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-11469-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-11469-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-11468-7
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-11471-7
|ISSN:
|1387-6678
|ISSN:
|2215-0323
|Title of parent work (English):
|Ways of being bound: perspectives from post-Kantian philosophy and relational sociology
|Subtitle (English):
|practical reason in Kant and Hegel
|Publisher:
|Springer Nature
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/19
|First page:
|47
|Last Page:
|70
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie