Schließen

Die "europäischen Wilden"

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-86102-231-2
ISSN:2626-8094
Title of parent work (German):Historische Urteilskraft : Magazin des Deutschen Historischen Museums / DHM
Subtitle (German):Kants Verteidigung und Kritik des Kolonialismus
translated title (English):"European Savages": Kant's Defence and Critique of Colonialism
Publisher:Deutsches Historisches Museum
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/11/19
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.