An inside out view of the coronae and winds of cool stars

The Sun, the most extensively studied cool star, has a million degrees corona. The energy from the corona radiates outwards, allowing particles to gain enough thermal energy to escape the Sun’s gravity. These released particles are called “solar winds”. Cool stars can produce significant amounts of high-energy X-rays from their coronae, occasionally exceeding even that of the Sun. This suggests that these stars have enough energy to generate winds by mechanisms similar to the solar winds. As a cool star evolves, it loses mass and angular momentum due to the magnetized stellar winds that influence its rotational evolution. This change has consequences ranging from changes in its activity to influences on an orbiting planet’s atmosphere. While our understanding of the solar wind has significantly improved, mainly due to missions like the Solar Orbiter, our comprehension of similar phenomena in other cool stars remains limited. Directly measuring mass-loss rates, the sole observable, has proven challenging, leading to a limited number of observational constraints and upper limits. Additionally, wind measurements can only be inferred from their interactions with the surroundings. Given the scarcity of observational data, numerical simulations offer a valuable means of comprehending the structure and properties of stellar winds in cool stars. An important aspect of this Thesis is quantifying the wind properties of cool stars. I use a state- of-the-art 3D magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) model, the Space Weather Modeling Framework. In the first part of the study (chapter 6), I conducted a numerical comparative study with idealistic models to investigate the influence of the magnetic field and its complexity on the wind parameters. The results suggest a new approach to define the habitable zone (HZ) and emphasize the importance of the Alfvén surface (AS)- the boundary between the star’s corona and its stellar wind. Transitioning from idealistic to realistic approaches, the second part of the study (chapter 7) introduces a grid of realistic MHD models. This research presents the first systematic quantification of stellar winds in F, G, K, and M stars by analyzing the large-scale magnetic field distribution in 21 well-observed stars. It provides new insights into how star properties influence the dynamics and structure of stellar winds and their conditions at the HZ. The results challenge prevailing assumptions about the speed of stellar winds and present a predictive model that can be used to determine the size of AS. The AS is crucial for the assessment of possible star-planet magnetic interactions. Exploring different cool stars allows us to uncover patterns and differences, highlighting the uniqueness and similarities of our Sun compared to others. This exploration revealed intriguing element abundance patterns in the corona of active M dwarfs. While low-activity cool stars, such as F, G, and K, typically exhibit the FIP effect—characterized by an enrichment of elements with low first ionization potential in the corona compared to the photosphere—highly active stars (M dwarfs) show an inverse FIP effect (iFIP). Despite the extensive studies of elemental abundances in the corona, it remains unclear whether moderately active M dwarfs exhibit the same patterns as more active M dwarfs. In the second aspect of this Thesis (chapter 8), I investigate a critical coronal temperature range to determine the persistence of the iFIP pattern in low-activity M dwarfs. This was done by analyzing observations from XMM-Newton telescope. In this study, we observe for the first time an abundance pattern compatible with a null FIP or iFIP effect in a moderately active M dwarf. These results challenge the current picture that all M dwarfs studied exhibit an iFIP effect and hint at a possible transition to an FIP pattern at even lower activity levels of M dwarfs. The results suggest that observing stars with low coronal activity is crucial to refining our understanding of (i)FIP patterns and their causes. The dissertation is structured into three distinct parts. In part I, I will provide an introduction to the coronae and wind properties of the Sun and cool stars F, G, K, and M. This section will delve into the discussion of element abundances and the driving mechanisms behind the FIP effect and stellar winds. In part II, the focus will shift from the star to its vicinity, where I will explore various magnetic interactions between stars and planets. Part III will encompass a detailed exploration of various aspects of the stellar coronae and winds. An outlook on future research directions will follow this part. This work aims to pave the way for a more profound understanding of the winds and coronae of cool main sequence stars.

