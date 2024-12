A model-based framework for determining impacts of fire-climate interactions on woody plant species

In this thesis, I explore the impacts of climate change and altered fire regimes on Mediterranean-Type Ecosystems (MTEs), focusing on the fire-killed, serotinous shrub Banksia hookeriana. Through process-based mechanistic models developed in C++ and R, I dissect the complex interplay among climate, fire, and vegetation in MTEs. The research is centered around the Interval Squeeze Hypothesis (ISH), which identifies three primary drivers—fire interval, post-fire recruitment, and demographic shifts—that contribute to the decline of plant species in fire-prone ecosystems under changing climates. I critically examine the ISH’s applicability to B. hookeriana across varying climatic and ecological conditions. In Chapter 1, I introduce the foundational context of MTEs and the ISH as a crucial conceptual framework, setting the stage for understanding the implications for species like B. hookeriana. Chapter 2 investigates the demographic shifts in B. hookeriana, revealing that a decline in seed set due to decreased pollination success could

In this thesis, I explore the impacts of climate change and altered fire regimes on Mediterranean-Type Ecosystems (MTEs), focusing on the fire-killed, serotinous shrub Banksia hookeriana. Through process-based mechanistic models developed in C++ and R, I dissect the complex interplay among climate, fire, and vegetation in MTEs. The research is centered around the Interval Squeeze Hypothesis (ISH), which identifies three primary drivers—fire interval, post-fire recruitment, and demographic shifts—that contribute to the decline of plant species in fire-prone ecosystems under changing climates. I critically examine the ISH’s applicability to B. hookeriana across varying climatic and ecological conditions. In Chapter 1, I introduce the foundational context of MTEs and the ISH as a crucial conceptual framework, setting the stage for understanding the implications for species like B. hookeriana. Chapter 2 investigates the demographic shifts in B. hookeriana, revealing that a decline in seed set due to decreased pollination success could reduce the mean persistence time by 12–17%, exacerbating the effects of climate change. In Chapter 3, I employ a spatially-explicit metapopulation model, indicating that under certain optimistic assumptions, metapopulation dynamics could enhance the regional persistence of B. hookeriana. However, achieving long-term persistence requires improved habitat quality in some patches and increased survival and seed production for some plants by 25%. In Chapter 4, I assess the efficacy of indirect buffering mechanisms against climate change impacts on B. hookeriana, finding that only increased inter-fire recruitment marginally improves persistence, with larger fires leading to longer persistence times under the same recruitment rates. The comprehensive simulation experiments and scenario analyses conducted throughout this thesis not only support the core predictions of the ISH but also reveal the heightened vulnerability of B. hookeriana to climate change, increased fire frequencies, and reduced pollination success. My research contributes to a profound re-evaluation and enhancement of the ISH, proposing the integration of indirect effects of climate change on pollination success into the demographic shift, thus deepening the hypothesis. Moreover, I introduce novel conceptual elements such as the 'Fire Size Shift', 'Fire Severity Shift', and 'Inter-fire Recruitment Shift', highlighting the critical role of local and regional ecological processes in species survival amid changing climates. The findings from my research significantly advance our understanding of ecological dynamics within MTEs, offering essential insights for the conservation and management of fire-prone ecosystems in the context of a changing climate. The thesis concludes with a discussion on broader ecological implications, future research directions, and a strong advocacy for re-evaluating the conservation status of B. hookeriana and similar species in light of these groundbreaking insights.

…