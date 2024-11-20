Schließen

A saturated map of common genetic variants associated with human height

Loïc Yengo, Sailaja Vedantam, Eirini Marouli, Julia Sidorenko, Eric Bartell, Saori Sakaue, Marielisa Graff, Anders U. Eliasen, Yunxuan Jiang, Sridharan Raghavan, Jenkai Miao, Joshua D. Arias, Sarah E. Graham, Ronen E. Mukamel, Cassandra N. Spracklen, Xianyong Yin, Shyh-Huei Chen, Teresa Ferreira, Heather H. Highland, Yingjie Ji, Tugce Karaderi, Kuang Lin, Kreete Lull, Deborah E. Malden, Carolina Medina-Gomez, Moara Machado, Amy Moore, Sina Rueger, Xueling Sim, Scott Vrieze, Tarunveer S. Ahluwalia, Masato Akiyama, Matthew A. Allison, Marcus Alvarez, Mette K. Andersen, Alireza Ani, Vivek Appadurai, Liubov Arbeeva, Seema Bhaskar, Lawrence F. Bielak, Sailalitha Bollepalli, Lori L. Bonnycastle, Jette Bork-Jensen, Jonathan P. Bradfield, Yuki Bradford, Peter S. Braund, Jennifer A. Brody, Kristoffer S. Burgdorf, Brian E. Cade, Hui Cai, Qiuyin Cai, Archie Campbell, Marisa Canadas-Garre, Eulalia Catamo, Jin-Fang Chai, Xiaoran Chai, Li-Ching Chang, Yi-Cheng Chang, Chien-Hsiun Chen, Alessandra Chesi, Seung Hoan Choi, Ren-Hua Chung, Massimiliano Cocca, Maria Pina Concas, Christian Couture, Gabriel Cuellar-Partida, Rebecca Danning, E. Warwick Daw, Frauke Degenhard, Graciela E. Delgado, Alessandro Delitala, Ayse Demirkan, Xuan Deng, Poornima Devineni, Alexander Dietl, Maria Dimitriou, Latchezar Dimitrov, Rajkumar Dorajoo, Arif B. Ekici, Jorgen E. Engmann, Zammy Fairhurst-Hunter, Aliki-Eleni Farmaki, Jessica D. Faul, Juan-Carlos Fernandez-Lopez, Lukas Forer, Margherita Francescatto, Sandra Freitag-Wolf, Christian Fuchsberger, Tessel E. Galesloot, Yan Gao, Zishan Gao, Frank Geller, Olga Giannakopoulou, Franco Giulianini, Anette P. Gjesing, Anuj Goel, Scott D. Gordon, Mathias Gorski, Jakob Grove, Xiuqing Guo, Stefan Gustafsson, Jeffrey Haessler, Thomas F. Hansen, Aki S. Havulinna, Simon J. Haworth, Jing He, Nancy Heard-Costa, Prashantha Hebbar, George Hindy, Yuk-Lam A. Ho, Edith Hofer, Elizabeth Holliday, Katrin Horn, Whitney E. Hornsby, Jouke-Jan Hottenga, Hongyan Huang, Jie Huang, Alicia Huerta-Chagoya, Jennifer E. Huffman, Yi-Jen Hung, Shaofeng Huo, Mi Yeong Hwang, Hiroyuki Iha, Daisuke D. Ikeda, Masato Isono, Anne U. Jackson, Susanne Jager, Iris E. Jansen, Ingegerd Johansson, Jost B. Jonas, Anna Jonsson, Torben Jorgensen, Ioanna-Panagiota Kalafati, Masahiro Kanai, Stavroula Kanoni, Line L. Karhus, Anuradhani Kasturiratne, Tomohiro Katsuya, Takahisa Kawaguchi, Rachel L. Kember, Katherine A. Kentistou, Han-Na Kim, Young Jin Kim, Marcus E. Kleber, Maria J. Knol, Azra Kurbasic, Marie Lauzon, Phuong Le, Rodney Lea, Jong-Young Lee, Hampton L. Leonard, Shengchao A. Li, Xiaohui Li, Xiaoyin Li, Jingjing Liang, Honghuang Lin, Shih-Yi Lin, Jun Liu, Xueping Liu, Ken Sin Lo, Jirong Long, Laura Lores-Motta, Jian'an Luan, Valeriya Lyssenko, Leo-Pekka Lyytikainen, Anubha Mahajan, Vasiliki Mamakou, Massimo Mangino, Ani Manichaikul, Jonathan Marten, Manuel Mattheisen, Laven Mavarani, Aaron F. McDaid, Karina Meidtner, Tori L. Melendez, Josep M. Mercader, Yuri Milaneschi, Jason E. Miller, Iona Y. Millwood, Pashupati P. Mishra, Ruth E. Mitchell, Line T. Mollehave, Anna Morgan, Soeren Mucha, Matthias Munz, Masahiro Nakatochi, Christopher P. Nelson, Maria Nethander, Chu Won Nho, Aneta A. Nielsen, Ilja M. Nolte, Suraj S. Nongmaithem, Raymond Noordam, Ioanna Ntalla, Teresa Nutile, Anita Pandit, Paraskevi Christofidou, Katri Parna, Marc Pauper, Eva R. B. Petersen, Liselotte Petersen, Niina Pitkanen, Ozren Polasek, Alaitz Poveda, Michael H. Preuss, Saiju Pyarajan, Laura M. Raffield, Hiromi Rakugi, Julia Ramirez, Asif Rasheed, Dennis Raven, Nigel W. Rayner, Carlos Riveros, Rebecca Rohde, Daniela Ruggiero, Sanni E. Ruotsalainen, Kathleen A. Ryan, Maria Sabater-Lleal, Richa Saxena, Markus Scholz, Anoop Sendamarai, Botong Shen, Jingchunzi Shi, Jae Hun Shin, Carlo Sidore, Colleen M. Sitlani, Roderic K. C. Slieker, Roelof A. J. Smit, Albert Smith, Jennifer A. Smith, Laura J. Smyth, Lorrain E. Southam, Valgerdur Steinthorsdottir, Liang Sun, Fumihiko Takeuchi, Divyasripriyanka Tallapragada, Kent D. Taylor, Bamidele O. Tayo, Catherine Tcheandjieu, Natalie Terzikhan, Paola Tesolin, Alexander Teumer, Elizabeth Theusch, Deborah J. Thompson, Gudmar Thorleifsson, Paul R. H. J. Timmers, Stella Trompet, Constance Turman, Simona Vaccargiu, Sander W. van der Laan, Peter J. van der Most, Jan B. van Klinken, Jessica van Setten, Shefali S. Verma, Niek Verweij, Yogasudha Veturi, Carol A. Wang, Chaolong Wang, Lihua Wang, Zhe Wang, Helen R. Warren, Wen Bin Wei, Ananda R. Wickremasinghe, Matthias Wielscher, Kerri L. Wiggins, Bendik S. Winsvold, Andrew Wong, Yang Wu, Matthias Wuttke, Rui Xia, Tian Xie, Ken Yamamoto, Jingyun Yang, Jie Yao, Hannah Young, Noha A. Yousri, Lei Yu, Lingyao Zeng, Weihua Zhang, Xinyuan Zhang, Jing-Hua Zhao, Wei Zhao, Wei Zhou, Martina E. Zimmermann, Magdalena Zoledziewska, Linda S. Adair, Hieab H. H. Adams, Carlos A. Aguilar-Salinas, Fahd Al-Mulla, Donna K. Arnett, Folkert W. Asselbergs, Bjorn Olav Asvold, John Attia, Bernhard Banas, Stefania Bandinelli, David A. Bennett, Tobias Bergler, Dwaipayan Bharadwaj, Ginevra Biino, Hans Bisgaard, Eric Boerwinkle, Carsten A. Boger, Klaus Bonnelykke, Dorret Boomsma, Anders D. Borglum, Judith B. Borja, Claude Bouchard, Donald W. Bowden, Ivan Brandslund, Ben Brumpton, Julie E. Buring, Mark J. Caulfield, John C. Chambers, Giriraj R. Chandak, Stephen J. Chanock, Nish Chaturvedi, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Zhengming Chen, Ching-Yu Cheng, Ingrid E. Christophersen, Marina Ciullo, John W. Cole, Francis S. Collins, Richard S. Cooper, Miguel Cruz, Francesco Cucca, L. Adrienne Cupples, Michael J. Cutler, Scott M. Damrauer, Thomas M. Dantoft, Gert J. de Borst, Lisette C. P. G. M. de Groot, Philip L. De Jager, Dominique P. de Kleijn, H. Janaka de Silva, George Dedoussis, Anneke den Hollander, Shufa Du, Douglas F. Easton, Petra J. M. Elders, A. Heather Eliassen, Patrick T. Ellinor, Solve Elmstahl, Jeanette Erdmann, Michele K. Evans, Diane Fatkin, Bjarke Feenstra, Mary F. Feitosa, Luigi Ferrucci, Ian Ford, Myriam Fornage, Andre Franke, Paul W. Franks, Barry Freedman, Paolo Gasparini, Christian Gieger, Giorgia Girotto, Michael E. Goddard, Yvonne M. Golightly, Clicerio Gonzalez-Villalpando, Penny Gordon-Larsen, Harald Grallert, Struan F. A. Grant, Niels Grarup, Lyn Griffiths, Vilmundur Gudnason, Christopher Haiman, Hakon Hakonarson, Torben Hansen, Catharina A. Hartman, Andrew T. Hattersley, Caroline Hayward, Susan R. Heckbert, Chew-Kiat Heng, Christian Hengstenberg, Alex W. Hewitt, Haretsugu Hishigaki, Carel B. Hoyng, Paul L. Huang, Wei Huang, Steven C. Hunt, Kristian Hveem, Elina Hypponen, William G. Iacono, Sahoko Ichihara, M. Arfan Ikram, Carmen R. Isasi, Rebecca D. Jackson, Marjo-Riitta Jarvelin, Zi-Bing Jin, Karl-Heinz Jockel, Peter K. Joshi, Pekka Jousilahti, J. Wouter Jukema, Mika Kahonen, Yoichiro Kamatani, Kui Dong Kang, Jaakko Kaprio, Sharon L. R. Kardia, Fredrik Karpe, Norihiro Kato, Frank Kee, Thorsten Kessler, Amit Khera, Chiea Chuen Khor, Lambertus A. L. M. Kiemeney, Bong-Jo Kim, Eung Kweon Kim, Hyung-Lae Kim, Paulus Kirchhof, Mika Kivimaki, Woon-Puay Koh, Heikki A. Koistinen, Genovefa D. Kolovou, Jaspal S. Kooner, Charles Kooperberg, Anna Kottgen, Peter Kovacs, Adriaan Kraaijeveld, Peter Kraft, Ronald M. Krauss, Meena Kumari, Zoltan Kutalik, Markku Laakso, Leslie A. Lange, Claudia Langenberg, Lenore J. Launer, Loic Le Marchand, Hyejin Lee, Nanette R. Lee, Terho Lehtimaki, Huaixing Li, Liming Li, Wolfgang Lieb, Xu Lin, Lars Lind, Allan Linneberg, Ching-Ti Liu, Jianjun Liu, Markus Loeffler, Barry London, Steven A. Lubitz, Stephen J. Lye, David A. Mackey, Reedik Magi, Patrik K. E. Magnusson, Gregory M. Marcus, Pedro Marques Vidal, Nicholas G. Martin, Winfried Marz, Fumihiko Matsuda, Robert W. McGarrah, Matt McGue, Amy Jayne McKnight, Sarah E. Medland, Dan Mellstrom, Andres Metspalu, Braxton D. Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Dennis O. Mook-Kanamori, Andrew D. Morris, Lorelei A. Mucci, Patricia B. Munroe, Mike A. Nalls, Saman Nazarian, Amanda E. Nelson, Matt J. Neville, Christopher Newton-Cheh, Christopher S. Nielsen, Markus M. Nothen, Claes Ohlsson, Albertine J. Oldehinkel, Lorena Orozco, Katja Pahkala, Paivi Pajukanta, Colin N. A. Palmer, Esteban J. Parra, Cristian Pattaro, Oluf Pedersen, Craig E. Pennell, Brenda W. J. H. Penninx, Louis Perusse, Annette Peters, Patricia A. Peyser, David J. Porteous, Danielle Posthuma, Chris Power, Peter P. Pramstaller, Michael A. Province, Qibin Qi, Jia Qu, Daniel J. Rader, Olli T. Raitakari, Sarju Ralhan, Loukianos S. Rallidis, Dabeeru C. Rao, Susan Redline, Dermot F. Reilly, Alexander P. Reiner, Sang Youl Rhee, Paul M. Ridker, Michiel Rienstra, Samuli Ripatti, Marylyn D. Ritchie, Dan M. Roden, Frits R. Rosendaal, Jerome Rotter, Igor Rudan, Femke Rutters, Charumathi Sabanayagam, Danish Saleheen, Veikko Salomaa, Nilesh J. Samani, Dharambir K. Sanghera, Naveed Sattar, Borge Schmidt, Helena Schmidt, Reinhold Schmidt, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Heribert Schunkert, Laura J. Scott, Rodney J. Scott, Peter Sever, Eric J. Shiroma, M. Benjamin Shoemaker, Xiao-Ou Shu, Eleanor M. Simonsick, Mario Sims, Jai Rup Singh, Andrew B. Singleton, Moritz F. Sinner, J. Gustav Smith, Harold Snieder, Tim D. Spector, Meir J. Stampfer, Klaus J. Stark, David P. Strachan, Leen M. t' Hart, Yasuharu Tabara, Hua Tang, Jean-Claude Tardif, Thangavel A. Thanaraj, Nicholas J. Timpson, Anke Tonjes, Angelo Tremblay, Tiinamaija Tuomi, Jaakko Tuomilehto, Maria-Teresa Tusie-Luna, Andre G. Uitterlinden, Rob M. van Dam, Pim van der Harst, Nathalie Van der Velde, Cornelia M. van Duijn, Natasja M. van Schoor, Veronique Vitart, Uwe Volker, Peter Vollenweider, Henry Volzke, Niels H. Wacher-Rodarte, Mark Walker, Ya Xing Wang, Nicholas J. Wareham, Richard M. Watanabe, Hugh Watkins, David R. Weir, Thomas M. Werge, Elisabeth Widen, Lynne R. Wilkens, Gonneke Willemsen, Walter C. Willett, James F. Wilson, Tien-Yin Wong, Jeong-Taek Woo, Alan F. Wright, Jer-Yuarn Wu, Huichun Xu, Chittaranjan S. Yajnik, Mitsuhiro Yokota, Jian-Min Yuan, Eleftheria Zeggini, Babette S. Zemel, Wei Zheng, Xiaofeng Zhu, Joseph M. Zmuda, Alan B. Zonderman, John-Anker Zwart, Daniel Chasman, Yoon Shin Cho, Iris M. Heid, Mark McCarthy, Maggie C. Y. Ng, Christopher J. O'Donnell, Fernando Rivadeneira, Unnur Thorsteinsdottir, Yan Sun, E. Shyong Tai, Michael Boehnke, Panos Deloukas, Anne E. Justice, Cecilia M. Lindgren, Ruth J. F. Loos, Karen L. Mohlke, Kari E. North, Kari Stefansson, Robin G. Walters, Thomas W. Winkler, Kristin L. Young, Po-Ru Loh, Jian Yang, Tonu Esko, Themistocles L. Assimes, Adam Auton, Goncalo R. Abecasis, Cristen J. Willer, Adam E. Locke, Sonja Berndt, Guillaume Lettre, Timothy M. Frayling, Yukinori Okada, Andrew R. Wood, Peter M. Visscher, Joel N. Hirschhorn

  • Common single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are predicted to collectively explain 40-50% of phenotypic variation in human height, but identifying the specific variants and associated regions requires huge sample sizes(1). Here, using data from a genome-wide association study of 5.4 million individuals of diverse ancestries, we show that 12,111 independent SNPs that are significantly associated with height account for nearly all of the common SNP-based heritability. These SNPs are clustered within 7,209 non-overlapping genomic segments with a mean size of around 90 kb, covering about 21% of the genome. The density of independent associations varies across the genome and the regions of increased density are enriched for biologically relevant genes. In out-of-sample estimation and prediction, the 12,111 SNPs (or all SNPs in the HapMap 3 panel(2)) account for 40% (45%) of phenotypic variance in populations of European ancestry but only around 10-20% (14-24%) in populations of other ancestries. Effect sizes, associated regions and geneCommon single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are predicted to collectively explain 40-50% of phenotypic variation in human height, but identifying the specific variants and associated regions requires huge sample sizes(1). Here, using data from a genome-wide association study of 5.4 million individuals of diverse ancestries, we show that 12,111 independent SNPs that are significantly associated with height account for nearly all of the common SNP-based heritability. These SNPs are clustered within 7,209 non-overlapping genomic segments with a mean size of around 90 kb, covering about 21% of the genome. The density of independent associations varies across the genome and the regions of increased density are enriched for biologically relevant genes. In out-of-sample estimation and prediction, the 12,111 SNPs (or all SNPs in the HapMap 3 panel(2)) account for 40% (45%) of phenotypic variance in populations of European ancestry but only around 10-20% (14-24%) in populations of other ancestries. Effect sizes, associated regions and gene prioritization are similar across ancestries, indicating that reduced prediction accuracy is likely to be explained by linkage disequilibrium and differences in allele frequency within associated regions. Finally, we show that the relevant biological pathways are detectable with smaller sample sizes than are needed to implicate causal genes and variants. Overall, this study provides a comprehensive map of specific genomic regions that contain the vast majority of common height-associated variants. Although this map is saturated for populations of European ancestry, further research is needed to achieve equivalent saturation in other ancestries. A large genome-wide association study of more than 5 million individuals reveals that 12,111 single-nucleotide polymorphisms account for nearly all the heritability of height attributable to common genetic variants.show moreshow less

DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05275-y
ISSN:0028-0836
ISSN:1476-4687
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36224396
Title of parent work (English):Nature : the international weekly journal of science
Publisher:Nature Portfolio
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/12
Publication year:2022
Creating corporation:23andMe Res Team, VA Million Vet Program, DiscovEHR DiscovEHR MyCode Communi, eEMERGE Elect Med Records Genomics, Lifelines Cohort Study, PRACTICAL Consortium, Understanding Soc Sci Grp
Release date:2024/11/20
Volume:610
Number of pages:35
First page:704
Last Page:712
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
