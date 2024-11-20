Schließen

Pareto-improving climate policy with heterogeneous abatement costs in the building sector

  • We build a dynamic model in which home owners decide when and how to switch to carbon-neutral heating. Agents differ with regard to carbon intensity and abatement costs, the latter being private information which is non-observable by the government. The heating-related investment model is nested in an overlapping generations Mirrlesian optimal taxation model with heterogeneous home ownership and labor productivity. We develop a compensation mechanism which guarantees a weak Pareto-improvement for every agent when aggregate benefits of climate policy exceed aggregate costs. The mechanism includes carbon pricing with category-based transfers, uniform ad-valorem subsidies on investments that are financed by public debt, and an income tax adjustment based on climate mitigation benefits, used to service debt. We show that exact compensation of homeowners’ dynamic abatement cost requires only minimal information: the interest rate and the future fossil fuel price path. By means of exact compensation, our model utilizes the income-tax systemWe build a dynamic model in which home owners decide when and how to switch to carbon-neutral heating. Agents differ with regard to carbon intensity and abatement costs, the latter being private information which is non-observable by the government. The heating-related investment model is nested in an overlapping generations Mirrlesian optimal taxation model with heterogeneous home ownership and labor productivity. We develop a compensation mechanism which guarantees a weak Pareto-improvement for every agent when aggregate benefits of climate policy exceed aggregate costs. The mechanism includes carbon pricing with category-based transfers, uniform ad-valorem subsidies on investments that are financed by public debt, and an income tax adjustment based on climate mitigation benefits, used to service debt. We show that exact compensation of homeowners’ dynamic abatement cost requires only minimal information: the interest rate and the future fossil fuel price path. By means of exact compensation, our model utilizes the income-tax system to redistribute heterogeneous transformation costs between households according to any number of normative considerations without efficiency losses. We numerically illustrate subsidy rates and income tax adjustments for Germany.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • cepa82.pdfeng
    (2224KB)

    SHA-512:cd43e9909ace91932ef4b9aeb04a76c51dc2291d19b49215040d96b99f6b1124aa2fb6ae5bc51f5613427ce0df046d8982b32cb5ebc851f6a97b5086c628e321

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias KalkuhlORCiDGND, Maximilian KellnerORCiDGND, Noah KögelORCiD, Lennart Stern
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-666066
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66606
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (82)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/11/20
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/11/20
Tag:Pareto improvement; building sector; climate policy mix; compensation; heterogeneous abatement; income tax adjustment; subsidies
Issue:82
Number of pages:44
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:H Public Economics / H2 Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / H21 Efficiency; Optimal Taxation
H Public Economics / H2 Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / H23 Externalities; Redistributive Effects; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q58 Government Policy
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.