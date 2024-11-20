Schließen

Child Penalties in Labour Market Skills

  • Child penalties in labour market outcomes are well-documented: after childbirth, mothers’ employment and earnings drop persistently compared to fathers. Beyond gender norms, a potential driver could be the loss in labour market skills due to mothers’ longer employment interruptions. This paper estimates child penalties in adult cognitive skills by adapting the pseudo-panel approach to a single cross-section of 29 countries in the PIAAC dataset. We find a persistent drop in numeracy skills after childbirth for both parents between 0.13 (short-run) and 0.16 standard deviations (long-run), but no statistically significant difference between mothers and fathers. Estimates of child penalties in skills strongly depend on controlling for pre-determined characteristics, especially education. Additionally, there is no evidence for worse occupational skill matches for mothers after childbirth. Our findings suggest that changes in general labour market skills cannot explain child penalties in labour market outcomes, and that a cross-sectionalChild penalties in labour market outcomes are well-documented: after childbirth, mothers’ employment and earnings drop persistently compared to fathers. Beyond gender norms, a potential driver could be the loss in labour market skills due to mothers’ longer employment interruptions. This paper estimates child penalties in adult cognitive skills by adapting the pseudo-panel approach to a single cross-section of 29 countries in the PIAAC dataset. We find a persistent drop in numeracy skills after childbirth for both parents between 0.13 (short-run) and 0.16 standard deviations (long-run), but no statistically significant difference between mothers and fathers. Estimates of child penalties in skills strongly depend on controlling for pre-determined characteristics, especially education. Additionally, there is no evidence for worse occupational skill matches for mothers after childbirth. Our findings suggest that changes in general labour market skills cannot explain child penalties in labour market outcomes, and that a cross-sectional estimation of child penalties can be sensitive to characteristics of the outcome variable.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jonas JessenORCiDGND, Lavinia KinneORCiDGND, Michele BattistiORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-666055
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-66605
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (81)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/11/20
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/11/20
Tag:PIAAC; child penalty; cognitive skills; gender inequality
Issue:81
Number of pages:36
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:I Health, Education, and Welfare / I2 Education and Research Insititutions / I20 General (Updated!)
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J1 Demographic Economics / J13 Fertility; Family Planning; Child Care; Children; Youth
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J1 Demographic Economics / J16 Economics of Gender; Non-labor Discrimination
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

