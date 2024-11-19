Gamma-ray observations of MAXI J1820+070 during the 2018 outburst

H. Abe, S. Abe, Victor A. Acciari, T. Aniello, Stefano Ansoldi, L. A. Antonelli, Axel Arbet-Engels, Cornelia Arcaro, M. Artero, K. Asano, D. Baack, A. Babić, A. Baquero, U. Barres de Almeida, J. A. Barrio, Ivana Batković, J. Baxter, J. Becerra González, W. Bednarek, E. Bernardini, M. Bernardos, A. Berti, J. Besenrieder, Wrijupan Bhattacharyya, C. Bigongiari, A. Biland, O. Blanch, G. Bonnoli, Ž. Bošnjak, Irene Burelli, G. Busetto, R. Carosi, M. Carretero-Castrillo, G. Ceribella, Y. Chai, A. Chilingarian, S. Cikota, E. Colombo, J. L. Contreras, J. Cortina, S. Covino, G. D'Amico, V D'Elia, P. Da Vela, F. Dazzi, A. De Angelis, B. De Lotto, A. Del Popolo, M. Delfino, J. Delgado, C. Delgado Mendez, D. Depaoli, F. Di Pierro, L. Di Venere, D. Dominis Prester, A. Donini, D. Dorner, M. Doro, D. Elsaesser, G. Emery, V. Fallah Ramazani, L. Fariña, A. Fattorini, L. Font, C. Fruck, S. Fukami, Y. Fukazawa, R. J. García López, M. Garczarczyk, S. Gasparyan, M. Gaug, J. G. Giesbrecht Paiva, N. Giglietto, F. Giordano, P. Gliwny, N. Godinović, R. Grau, D. Green, J. G. Green, D. Hadasch, A. Hahn, T. Hassan, L. Heckmann, J. Herrera, John Hoang, D. Hrupec, M. Hütten, R. Imazawa, T. Inada, R. Iotov, K. Ishio, I., Jiménez Martínez, J. Jormanainen, D. Kerszberg, Y. Kobayashi, H. Kubo, J. Kushida, A. Lamastra, D. Lelas, F. Leone, E. Lindfors, L. Linhoff, S. Lombardi, F. Longo, R. López-Coto, M. López-Moya, A. López-Oramas, S. Loporchio, A. Lorini, E. Lyard, B. Machado de Oliveira Fraga, P. Majumdar, M. Makariev, G. Maneva, N. Mang, M. Manganaro, S. Mangano, K. Mannheim, M. Mariotti, M. Martínez, A. Mas Aguilar, D. Mazin, S. Menchiari, S. Mender, S. Mićanović, D. Miceli, T. Miener, J. M. Miranda, R. Mirzoyan, E. Molina, H. A. Mondal, A. Moralejo, D. Morcuende, V Moreno, T. Nakamori, C. Nanci, L. Nava, V. Neustroev, M. Nievas Rosillo, C. Nigro, K. Nilsson, K. Nishijima, T. Njoh Ekoume, K. Noda, S. Nozaki, Y. Ohtani, T. Oka, A. Okumura, J. Otero-Santos, S. Paiano, M. Palatiello, D. Paneque, R. Paoletti, J. M. Paredes, L. Pavletić, M. Persic, M. Pihet, G. Pirola, F. Podobnik, P. G. Prada Moroni, E. Prandini, G. Principe, C. Priyadarshi, I Puljak, W. Rhode, M. Ribó, J. Rico, C. Righi, A. Rugliancich, N. Sahakyan, T. Saito, S. Sakurai, K. Satalecka, F. G. Saturni, B. Schleicher, K. Schmidt, F. Schmuckermaier, J. L. Schubert, T. Schweizer, J. Sitarek, V Sliusar, D. Sobczynska, A. Spolon, A. Stamerra, J. Strišković, D. Strom, M. Strzys, Y. Suda, T. Surić, H. Tajima, M. Takahashi, R. Takeishi, F. Tavecchio, P. Temnikov, K. Terauchi, Tomislav Terzić, M. Teshima, L. Tosti, S. Truzzi, A. Tutone, S. Ubach, J. van Scherpenberg, M. Vazquez Acosta, S. Ventura, V. Verguilov, I Viale, C. F. Vigorito, V. Vitale, I Vovk, R. Walter, M. Will, C. Wunderlich, T. Yamamoto, D. Zarić, H. Abdalla, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, H. Ashkar, M. Backes, Vardan Baghmanyan, V. Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Y. Becherini, D. Berge, K. Bernlöhr, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, M. de Bony de Lavergne, F. Bradascio, M. Breuhaus, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, S. Chandra, A. Chen, O. U. Chibueze, G. Cotter, P. Cristofari, J. Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Ataï, A. Dmytriiev, Kathrin Egberts, J-P Ernenwein, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, M. Füßling, S. Funk, S. Gabici, S. Ghafourizadeh, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, P. Goswami, G. Grolleron, J. A. Hinton, M. Hörbe, Clemens Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, V Joshi, I Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, K. Katarzyński, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, W. Kluźniak, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, R. G. Lang, Sébastien Le Stum, A. Lemière, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, D. Malyshev, Vincent Marandon, P. Marchegiani, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Pniyana Noel, P. O'Brien, S. Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, V Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Pühlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, P. Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, H. Rueda Ricarte, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, H. Salzmann, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, J. Schäfer, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, H. Sol, A. Specovius, S. Spencer, Ł. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, S. Steinmassl, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I Sushch, H. Suzuki, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, C. Thorpe-Morgan, M. Tluczykont, L. Tomankova, N. Tsuji, Y. Uchiyama, C. van Eldik, B. van Soelen, M. Vecchi, J. Veh, C. Venter, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, N. Żywucka, A. Acharyya, C. B. Adams, P. Batista, W. Benbow, M. Capasso, J. L. Christiansen, A. J. Chromey, M. Errando, A. Falcone, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, G. M. Foote, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, A. Gent, W. E. Hanlon, O. Hervet, J. Holder, B. Hona, T. B. Humensky, W. Jin, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, M. Kherlakian, T. K. Kleiner, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, M. Lundy, G. Maier, C. E. McGrath, J. Millis, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, S. O'Brien, R. A. Ong, Nahee Park, S. R. Patel, K. Pfrang, Martin Pohl, Elisa Pueschel, John Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, E. Roache, J. L. Ryan, I Sadeh, L. Saha, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, R. Shang, M. Splettstoesser, D. Tak, J. Tucci, Alan Weinstein, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, Valentin Bosch-Ramon, C. Celma, M. Linares, D. M. Russell, G. Sala
MAXIJ1820+070 is a low-mass X-ray binary with a black hole (BH) as a compact object. This binary underwent an exceptionally bright X-ray outburst from 2018 March to October, showing evidence of a non-thermal particle population through its radio emission during this whole period. The combined results of 59.5 h of observations of the MAXI J1820+070 outburst with the H.E.S.S., MAGIC and VERITAS experiments at energies above 200 GeV are presented, together with Fermi-LAT data between 0.1 and 500 GeV, and multiwavelength observations from radio to X-rays. Gamma-ray emission is not detected from MAXI J1820+070, but the obtained upper limits and the multiwavelength data allow us to put meaningful constraints on the source properties under reasonable assumptions regarding the non-thermal particle population and the jet synchrotron spectrum. In particular, it is possible to show that, if a high-energy (HE) gamma-ray emitting region is present during the hard state of the source, its predicted flux should be at most a factor of 20 below the obtained Fermi-LAT upper limits, and closer to them for magnetic fields significantly below equipartition. During the state transitions, under the plausible assumption that electrons are accelerated up to similar to 500 GeV, the multiwavelength data and the gamma-ray upper limits lead consistently to the conclusion that a potential HE and very-HE gamma-ray emitting region should be located at a distance from the BH ranging between 10(11) and 10(13) cm. Similar outbursts from low-mass X-ray binaries might be detectable in the near future with upcoming instruments such as CTA.
Metadaten
Author details:
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac2686
ISSN:
|0035-8711
ISSN:
|1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:
|Oxford
Publication type:
|Article
Language:
|English
Date of first publication:
|2022/09/23
Publication year:
|2022
Creating corporation:
|MAGIC Collaboration, H.E.S.S Collaboration, VERITAS Collaboration
Release date:
|2024/11/19
Tag:
|X-rays: binaries; gamma rays: general; stars: black holes; stars: individual: MAXI J1820+070
Volume:
|517
Issue:
|4
Number of pages:
|16
First page:
|4736
Last Page:
|4751
Funding institution:
|German BMBF; German MPG; German HGF; Italian INFN; Italian INAF;; MCIN/AEI [PID2019-104114RB-C31, PID2019-104114RB-C32,; PID2019-104114RB-C33, PID2019-105510GB-C31, PID2019-107847RB-C41,; PID2019-107847RB-C42, PID2019-107847RB-C44, PID2019-107988GB-C22,; 10.13039/501100011033]; Indian Department of Atomic Energy; Japanese; ICRR; University of Tokyo; JSPS; MEXT; Bulgarian Ministry of Education; and Science; National RI Roadmap Project [DO1-400/18.12.2020]; Academy; of Finland [320045]; Centros de Excelencia 'Severo Ochoa' y Unidades; 'Maria de Maeztu' program of the MCIN/AEI [SEV-2016-0588, SEV-2017-0709,; CEX2019-000920-S, CEX2019-000918-M, MDM-2015-0509-18-2]; CERCA; institution of the Generalitat de Catalunya; Croatian Science Foundation; (HrZZ) [IP-2016-06-9782]; University of Rijeka [uniri-prirod-18-48]; DFG; [SFB1491, SFB876/C3]; Polish Ministry Of Education and Science; [2021/WK/08]; MCTIC; CNPq; FAPERJ; German Ministry for Education and; Research (BMBF); Max Planck Society; German Research Foundation (DFG);; Helmholtz Association; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; French; Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Centre National; de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/IN2P3 and CNRS/INSU); Commissariat a; l'energie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA); U.K. Science and; Technology Facilities Council (STFC); Irish Research Council (IRC);; Science Foundation Ireland (SFI); Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation;; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research; Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research,; Science & Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Austrian Federal Ministry of; Education, Science and Research; Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Australian; Research Council (ARC); Japan Society for the Promotion of Science;; University of Amsterdam; Science Committee of Armenia [21AG-1C085]; EGI; Federation; U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science; U.S. National; Science Foundation; Smithsonian Institution; NSERC in Canada; Helmholtz; Association in Germany; National Science Foundation; U.S. Department of; Energy's Office of Science; U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science; User Facility [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; MCIN [BES-2016-076342]; State Agency; for Research of the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation; [PID2019-105510GB-C31]; 'Unit of Excellence Maria de Maeztu 2020-2023; [CEX2019-000918-M]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European; Union [101002352]; Spanish MINECO [PID2020-117252GB-I00]; Swiss National; Fund SNF; European Research Council (ERC) [101002352] Funding Source:; European Research Council (ERC); Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research; [22K03684] Funding Source: KAKEN; STFC [ST/W000857/1] Funding Source:; UKRI
Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:
|Referiert