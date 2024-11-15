Multiwavelength observations of the blazar VER J0521+211 during an elevated TeV gamma-ray State

Charlene Brotherson Adams, Paula Batista, Wystan Benbow, Aryeh Brill, Robert Brose, James H. Buckley, Massimo Capasso, Jodi L. Christiansen, Manel Errando, Qi Feng, Jason P. Finley, G. M. Foote, Lucy Fortson, Amy Furniss, G. Gallagher, Alasdair Gent, Chiara Giuri, William F. Hanlon, D. Hanna, T. Hassan, O. Hervet, J. Holder, B. Hona, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, W. Jin, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, D. Kieda, T. K. Kleiner, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, M. Lundy, G. Maier, J. Millis, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, M. Nievas-Rosillo, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, S. Patel, S. R. Patel, K. Pfrang, Martin Pohl, R. R. Prado, Elisa Pueschel, John Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, E. Roache, J. L. Ryan, I Sadeh, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, R. Shang, B. Stevenson, J. Tucci, V. V. Vassiliev, S. P. Wakely, Alan Weinstein, R. M. Wells, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, V. A. Acciari, T. Aniello, S. Ansoldi, L. A. Antonelli, A. Arbet Engels, C. Arcaro, M. Artero, K. Asano, D. Baack, A. Babic, A. Baquero, U. Barres de Almeida, J. A. Barrio, I Batkovic, J. Becerra Gonzalez, W. Bednarek, E. Bernardini, M. Bernardos, A. Berti, J. Besenrieder, W. Bhattacharyya, C. Bigongiari, A. Biland, O. Blanch, H. Bokenkamp, G. Bonnoli, Z. Bosnjak, I Burelli, G. Busetto, R. Carosi, G. Ceribella, M. Cerruti, Y. Chai, A. Chilingarian, S. Cikota, E. Colombo, J. L. Contreras, J. Cortina, S. Covino, G. D'Amico, V D'Elia, P. Da Vela, F. Dazzi, A. De Angelis, B. De Lotto, A. Del Popolo, M. Delfino, J. Delgado, C. Delgado Mendez, D. Depaoli, F. Di Pierro, L. Di Venere, E. Do Souto Espineira, D. Dominis Prester, A. Donini, D. Dorner, M. Doro, D. Elsaesser, V. Fallah Ramazani, L. Farina, A. Fattorini, L. Font, C. Fruck, S. Fukami, Y. Fukazawa, R. J. Garcia Lopez, M. Garczarczyk, S. Gasparyan, M. Gaug, N. Giglietto, F. Giordano, P. Gliwny, N. Godinovic, J. G. Green, D. Green, D. Hadasch, A. Hahn, T. Hassan, L. Heckmann, J. Herrera, D. Hrupec, M. Hutten, T. Inada, R. Iotov, K. Ishio, Y. Iwamura, I Jimenez Martinez, J. Jormanainen, L. Jouvin, D. Kerszberg, Y. Kobayashi, H. Kubo, J. Kushida, A. Lamastra, D. Lelas, F. Leone, E. Lindfors, L. Linhoff, S. Lombardi, F. Longo, R. Lopez-Coto, M. Lopez-Moya, A. Lopez-Oramas, S. Loporchio, A. Lorini, B. Machado de Oliveira Fraga, C. Maggio, P. Majumdar, M. Makariev, G. Maneva, M. Manganaro, K. Mannheim, M. Mariotti, M. Martinez, A. Mas Aguilar, D. Mazin, S. Menchiari, S. Mender, S. Micanovic, D. Miceli, T. Miener, J. M. Miranda, R. Mirzoyan, E. Molina, H. A. Mondal, A. Moralejo, D. Morcuende, V Moreno, T. Nakamori, C. Nanci, L. Nava, V. Neustroev, M. Nievas Rosillo, C. Nigro, K. Nilsson, K. Nishijima, K. Noda, S. Nozaki, Y. Ohtani, T. Oka, J. Otero-Santos, S. Paiano, M. Palatiello, D. Paneque, R. Paoletti, J. M. Paredes, L. Pavletic, P. Penil, M. Persic, M. Pihet, P. G. Prada Moroni, E. Prandini, C. Priyadarshi, I Puljak, W. Rhode, M. Ribo, J. Rico, C. Righi, A. Rugliancich, N. Sahakyan, T. Saito, S. Sakurai, K. Satalecka, F. G. Saturni, B. Schleicher, K. Schmidt, F. Schmuckermaier, J. L. Schubert, T. Schweizer, J. Sitarek, I Snidaric, D. Sobczynska, A. Spolon, A. Stamerra, J. Striskovic, D. Strom, M. Strzys, Y. Suda, T. Suric, M. Takahashi, R. Takeishi, F. Tavecchio, P. Temnikov, Tomislav Terzic, M. Teshima, L. Tosti, S. Truzzi, A. Tutone, S. Ubach, J. van Scherpenberg, G. Vanzo, M. Vazquez Acosta, S. Ventura, V. Verguilov, I Viale, C. F. Vigorito, V. Vitale, I Vovk, M. Will, C. Wunderlich, T. Yamamoto, D. Zaric
- We report on a long-lasting, elevated gamma-ray flux state from VER J0521+211 observed by VERITAS, MAGIC, and Fermi-LAT in 2013 and 2014. The peak integral flux above 200 GeV measured with the nightly binned light curve is (8.8 +/- 0.4) x 10(-7) photons m(-2) s(-1), or similar to 37% of the Crab Nebula flux.
Multiwavelength observations from X-ray, UV, and optical instruments are also presented.
A moderate correlation between the X-ray and TeV gamma-ray fluxes was observed, and the X-ray spectrum appeared harder when the flux was higher. Using the gamma-ray spectrum and four models of the extragalactic background light (EBL), a conservative 95% confidence upper limit on the redshift of the source was found to be z <= 0.31.
Unlike the gamma-ray and X-ray bands, the optical flux did not increase significantly during the studied period compared to the archival low-state flux. The spectral variability from optical to X-ray bands suggests that the synchrotron peak of the spectral energy distribution (SED) may become broader during flaring states, which can be adequately described with a one-zone synchrotron self-Compton model varying the high-energy end of the underlying particle spectrum. The synchrotron peak frequency of the SED and the radio morphology of the jet from the MOJAVE program are consistent with the source being an intermediate-frequency-peaked BL Lac object.…
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac6dd9
|0004-637X
|1538-4357
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; part 1
|Institute of Physics Publ.
|London
|Article
|English
|2022/06/27
|2022
|VERITAS Collaboration; MAGIC Collaboration
|2024/11/15
|932
|2
|129
|17
|U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science; U.S. National Science; Foundation; NSERC in Canada; Helmholtz Association in Germany; National; Science Foundation; U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science;; German BMBF; Italian INFN; Italian INAF; Swiss National Fund SNF; ERDF; under the Spanish Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovacion (MICINN); [PID2019-104114RB-C31, PID2019-104114RBC32, PID2019-104114RB-C33,; PID2019-105510GB-C31, PID2019-107847RB-C41, PID2019-107847RB-C42,; PID2019107847RB-C44, PID2019-107988GB-C22]; Indian Department of Atomic; Energy; Japanese ICRR; JSPS; MEXT; Bulgarian Ministry of Education and; Science, National RI Roadmap Project [DO1-400/18.12.2020]; Academy of; Finland [320045]; Spanish Centro de Excelencia "Severo Ochoa"; [SEV-20160588, SEV-2017-0709, CEX2019-000920-S]; Unidad de Excelencia; "Maria de Maeztu" [CEX2019-000918-M, MDM2015-0509-18-2]; CERCA program; of the Generalitat de Catalunya; Croatian Science Foundation (HrZZ); [IP-2016-06-9782]; University of Rijeka [uniri-prirod-18-48]; DFG; Collaborative Research Center SFB823/C4; Polish National Research Centre; [UMO-2016/22/M/ST9/00382]; Brazilian MCTIC; Brazilian CNPq; Brazilian; FAPERJ; NSF at Barnard College [PHY-1806554]; German MPG; German HGF;; University of Tokyo; DFG Collaborative Research Center SFB876/C3;; Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research [22K03684] Funding Source: KAKEN
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
