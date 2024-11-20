On Social Closure
- On Social Closure reinvigorates the idea of social closure as a basic sociological concept for understanding the strategies powerful groups use to improve their life chances at the expense of the less powerful. Jürgen Mackert provides sociological tools for analysing three critical forms of closure in the world today: exclusion in the context of neoliberalism; exploitation within global capitalism; and elimination in the ongoing legacy of settler colonialism, thereby transcending Eurocentric analyses. Mackert puts forward a mechanism-based explanatory approach identifies two critical social mechanisms that operate in various kinds of social closure struggles. The first explains how human beings, social groups, or communities are denied access to resources, rights, or critical networks, while the second explains how the powerful exert control that leaves the less powerful vulnerable and unable to fight back.
|Author details:
|Jürgen MackertORCiD
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-778168-5
|Subtitle (English):
|Theorizing Exclusion, Exploitation, and Elimination
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford, New Yew York
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/12/25
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/11/20
|Number of pages:
|384
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften