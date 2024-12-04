The DECam Local Volume Exploration Survey Data Release 2

Alex Drlica-Wagner, Peter Ferguson, Monika Adamow, Michel Aguena, S. Allam, F. Andrade-Oliveira, David Bacon, Keith Bechtol, Eric F. Bell, Emmanuel Bertin, P. Bilaji, Sebastian Bocquet, Celio R. Bom, David Brooks, D. L. Burke, Julio A. Carballo-Bello, Jeffrey L. Carlin, Aurelio Carnero Rosell, Matias Carrasco Kind, Jorge Carretero, Francisco Javier Castander, W. Cerny, C. Chang, Y. Choi, C. Conselice, M. Costanzi, D. Crnojevic, L. N. da Costa, J. De Vicente, S. Desai, J. Esteves, S. Everett, I Ferrero, M. Fitzpatrick, B. Flaugher, D. Friedel, J. Frieman, J. Garcia-Bellido, M. Gatti, E. Gaztanaga, D. W. Gerdes, D. Gruen, R. A. Gruendl, J. Gschwend, W. G. Hartley, D. Hernandez-Lang, S. R. Hinton, D. L. Hollowood, K. Honscheid, A. K. Hughes, A. Jacques, D. J. James, M. D. Johnson, K. Kuehn, N. Kuropatkin, O. Lahav, T. S. Li, C. Lidman, H. Lin, M. March, J. L. Marshall, D. Martinez-Delgado, Clara Eugenia Martínez Vázquez, P. Massana, S. Mau, M. McNanna, P. Melchior, F. Menanteau, Amy Elizabeth Miller, R. Miquel, J. J. Mohr, R. Morgan, B. Mutlu-Pakdil, R. R. Munoz, E. H. Neilsen, D. L. Nidever, R. Nikutta, J. L. Nilo Castellon, N. E. D. Noel, R. L. C. Ogando, K. A. G. Olsen, A. B. Pace, A. Palmese, F. Paz-Chinchon, M. E. S. Pereira, A. Pieres, A. A. Plazas Malagon, J. Prat, A. H. Riley, M. Rodriguez-Monroy, A. K. Romer, A. Roodman, M. Sako, J. D. Sakowska, E. Sanchez, F. J. Sanchez, D. J. Sand, L. Santana-Silva, B. Santiago, M. Schubnell, S. Serrano, I Sevilla-Noarbe, J. D. Simon, M. Smith, M. Soares-Santos, G. S. Stringfellow, E. Suchyta, D. J. Suson, C. Y. Tan, G. Tarle, K. Tavangar, D. Thomas, Chun-Hao To, Erik Tollerud, M. A. Troxel, Douglas Tucker, T. N. Varga, Kathy Vivas, Alistair R. Walker, Jochen Weller, R. D. Wilkinson, John F. Wu, Brain Yanny, E. Zaborowski, Alfredo Zenteno
We present the second public data release (DR2) from the DECam Local Volume Exploration survey (DELVE). DELVE DR2 combines new DECam observations with archival DECam data from the Dark Energy Survey, the DECam Legacy Survey, and other DECam community programs. DELVE DR2 consists of similar to 160,000 exposures that cover >21,000 deg(2) of the high-Galactic-latitude ( divide b divide > 10 degrees) sky in four broadband optical/near-infrared filters (g, r, i, z). DELVE DR2 provides point-source and automatic aperture photometry for similar to 2.5 billion astronomical sources with a median 5 sigma point-source depth of g = 24.3, r = 23.9, i = 23.5, and z = 22.8 mag. A region of similar to 17,000 deg(2) has been imaged in all four filters, providing four-band photometric measurements for similar to 618 million astronomical sources. DELVE DR2 covers more than 4 times the area of the previous DELVE data release and contains roughly 5 times as many astronomical objects. DELVE DR2 is publicly available via the NOIRLab Astro Data Lab science platform.
|Alex Drlica-WagnerORCiD, Peter FergusonORCiD, Monika AdamowORCiD, Michel AguenaORCiD, S. Allam, F. Andrade-Oliveira, David BaconORCiD, Keith BechtolORCiD, Eric F. BellORCiD, Emmanuel BertinORCiD, P. Bilaji, Sebastian BocquetORCiD, Celio R. BomORCiD, David BrooksORCiD, D. L. Burke, Julio A. Carballo-BelloORCiD, Jeffrey L. CarlinORCiD, Aurelio Carnero RosellORCiD, Matias Carrasco KindORCiD, Jorge CarreteroORCiD, Francisco Javier CastanderORCiD, W. Cerny, C. Chang, Y. Choi, C. Conselice, M. Costanzi, D. Crnojevic, L. N. da Costa, J. De Vicente, S. Desai, J. Esteves, S. Everett, I FerreroORCiD, M. Fitzpatrick, B. Flaugher, D. Friedel, J. Frieman, J. Garcia-Bellido, M. Gatti, E. Gaztanaga, D. W. Gerdes, D. Gruen, R. A. Gruendl, J. Gschwend, W. G. Hartley, D. Hernandez-Lang, S. R. Hinton, D. L. Hollowood, K. Honscheid, A. K. Hughes, A. Jacques, D. J. James, M. D. Johnson, K. Kuehn, N. Kuropatkin, O. Lahav, T. S. Li, C. Lidman, H. Lin, M. March, J. L. Marshall, D. Martinez-Delgado, Clara Eugenia Martínez VázquezORCiD, P. Massana, S. Mau, M. McNanna, P. Melchior, F. Menanteau, Amy Elizabeth MillerORCiDGND, R. Miquel, J. J. Mohr, R. Morgan, B. Mutlu-Pakdil, R. R. Munoz, E. H. Neilsen, D. L. Nidever, R. Nikutta, J. L. Nilo Castellon, N. E. D. Noel, R. L. C. Ogando, K. A. G. Olsen, A. B. Pace, A. Palmese, F. Paz-Chinchon, M. E. S. Pereira, A. Pieres, A. A. Plazas Malagon, J. Prat, A. H. Riley, M. Rodriguez-Monroy, A. K. Romer, A. Roodman, M. Sako, J. D. Sakowska, E. Sanchez, F. J. Sanchez, D. J. Sand, L. Santana-Silva, B. Santiago, M. Schubnell, S. Serrano, I Sevilla-Noarbe, J. D. Simon, M. Smith, M. Soares-Santos, G. S. Stringfellow, E. Suchyta, D. J. Suson, C. Y. Tan, G. Tarle, K. Tavangar, D. Thomas, Chun-Hao ToORCiD, Erik TollerudORCiD, M. A. Troxel, Douglas TuckerORCiD, T. N. Varga, Kathy VivasORCiD, Alistair R. WalkerORCiD, Jochen WellerORCiD, R. D. Wilkinson, John F. WuORCiD, Brain YannyORCiD, E. Zaborowski, Alfredo ZentenoORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4365/ac78eb
|1538-4365
|0067-0049
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; Supplement series
|Institute of Physics Publ.
|London
|Article
|English
|2022
|2022
|DELVE Collaboration DES Collaboration Astro Data Lab
|2024/12/02
|261
|2
|38
|18
|Fermilab LDRD [L2019-011]; NASA [91201]; National Science Foundation; (NSF) [AST-2108168]; Fermilab Visiting Scholars Award Program from the; Universities Research Association; NSF [AST-1814208]; NSF Astronomy and; Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellowship [AST-2001663]; NSF Graduate; Research Fellowship [DGE-1656518]; State Agency for Research of the; Spanish MCIU through the "Centre of Excellence Severo Ochoa" award; [SEV-2017-0709]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European; Union [682115]; FAPESP [2020/03301-5]; ANID FONDECYT Regular [1220083];; U.S. Department of Energy; U.S. National Science Foundation; Ministry of; Science and Education of Spain; Science and Technology Facilities; Council of the United Kingdom; Higher Education Funding Council for; England; National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Center for Cosmology and; Astro-Particle Physics at the Ohio State University; Mitchell Institute; for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy at Texas AM University;; Financiadora de Estudos e Projetos; Fundacao Carlos Chagas Filho de; Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro; Conselho Nacional de; Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft; Collaborating Institutions in the Dark Energy; Survey; University of California at Santa Cruz; University of Cambridge,; Centro de Investigaciones Energeticas, Medioambientales y; Tecnologicas-Madrid; DES-Brazil Consortium; University of Edinburgh;; Eidgenossische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zurich; Institut de Ciencies; de l'Espai (IEEC/CSIC); Ludwig-Maximilians Universitat Munchen; NSF's; NOIRLab; University of Nottingham; University of Portsmouth; OzDES; Membership Consortium; National Science Foundation [DE-AC02-07CH11359];; MICINN [ESP2017-89838, PGC2018-094773, PGC2018-102021, SEV2016-0588,; SEV-2016-0597, MDM-2015-0509]; ERDF; European Union - CERCA program of; the Generalitat de Catalunya; European Research Council under the; European Union; ERC [240672, 291329, 306478]; Brazilian Instituto; Nacional de Ciencia e Tecnologia (INCT) do e-Universo (CNPq); [465376/2014-2]; U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of; High Energy Physics; STFC [ST/H001581/1, ST/T000473/1, ST/L000652/1,; ST/P000525/1, ST/T003081/1, ST/L006529/1, ST/N001087/1, ST/M003574/1,; ST/T000414/1, ST/I000976/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International