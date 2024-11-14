Distance decay 2.0 - a global synthesis of taxonomic and functional turnover in ecological communities

Caio Graco-Roza, Sonja Aarnio, Nerea Abrego, Alicia T. R. Acosta, Janne Alahuhta, Jan Altman, Claudia Angiolini, Jukka Aroviita, Fabio Attorre, Lars Baastrup-Spohr, José J. Barrera-Alba, Jonathan Belmaker, Idoia Biurrun, Gianmaria Bonari, Helge Bruelheide, Sabina Burrascano, Marta Carboni, Pedro Cardoso, José C. Carvalho, Giuseppe Castaldelli, Morten Christensen, Gilsineia Correa, Iwona Dembicz, Jurgen Dengler, Jiri Dolezal, Patricia Domingos, Tibor Erös, Carlos E. L. Ferreira, Goffredo Filibeck, Sergio R. Floeter, Alan M. Friedlander, Johanna Gammal, Anna Gavioli, Martin M. Gossner, Itai Granot, Riccardo Guarino, Camilla Gustafsson, Brian Hayden, Siwen He, Jacob Heilmann-Clausen, Jani Heino, John T. Hunter, Vera L. M. Huszar, Monika Janišová, Jenny Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola, Kimmo K. Kahilainen, Julia Kemppinen, Łukasz Kozub, Carla Kruk, Michel Kulbiki, Anna Kuzemko, Peter Christiaan le Roux, Aleksi Lehikoinen, Domênica Teixeira de Lima, Angel Lopez-Urrutia, Balázs A. Lukács, Miska Luoto, Stefano Mammola, Marcelo M. Marinho, Luciana S. Menezes, Marco Milardi, Marcela Miranda, Gleyci A. O. Moser, Jörg Müller, Pekka Niittynen, Alf Norkko, Arkadiusz Nowak, Jean P. Ometto, Otso Ovaskainen, Gerhard E. Overbeck, Felipe S. Pacheco, Virpi Pajunen, Salza Palpurina, Félix Picazo, Juan A. C. Prieto, Iván F. Rodil, Francesco M. Sabatini, Shira Salingré, Michele De Sanctis, Angel M. Segura, Lucia H. S. da Silva, Zora D. Stevanovic, Grzegorz Swacha, Anette Teittinen, Kimmo T. Tolonen, Ioannis Tsiripidis, Leena Virta, Beixin Wang, Jianjun Wang, Wolfgang Weisser, Yuan Xu, Janne Soininen
- Aim:
Understanding the variation in community composition and species abundances (i.e., beta-diversity) is at the heart of community ecology. A common approach to examine beta-diversity is to evaluate directional variation in community composition by measuring the decay in the similarity among pairs of communities along spatial or environmental distance. We provide the first global synthesis of taxonomic and functional distance decay along spatial and environmental distance by analysing 148 datasets comprising different types of organisms and environments.
Location: Global
Time period: 1990 to present
Major taxa studied: From diatoms to mammals
Method:
We measured the strength of the decay using ranked Mantel tests (Mantel r) and the rate of distance decay as the slope of an exponential fit using generalized linear models. We used null models to test whether functional similarity decays faster or slower than expected given the taxonomic decay along the spatial and environmental distance. We also unveiled the factors drivingAim:
Understanding the variation in community composition and species abundances (i.e., beta-diversity) is at the heart of community ecology. A common approach to examine beta-diversity is to evaluate directional variation in community composition by measuring the decay in the similarity among pairs of communities along spatial or environmental distance. We provide the first global synthesis of taxonomic and functional distance decay along spatial and environmental distance by analysing 148 datasets comprising different types of organisms and environments.
Location: Global
Time period: 1990 to present
Major taxa studied: From diatoms to mammals
Method:
We measured the strength of the decay using ranked Mantel tests (Mantel r) and the rate of distance decay as the slope of an exponential fit using generalized linear models. We used null models to test whether functional similarity decays faster or slower than expected given the taxonomic decay along the spatial and environmental distance. We also unveiled the factors driving the rate of decay across the datasets, including latitude, spatial extent, realm and organismal features.
Results:
Taxonomic distance decay was stronger than functional distance decay along both spatial and environmental distance. Functional distance decay was random given the taxonomic distance decay. The rate of taxonomic and functional spatial distance decay was fastest in the datasets from mid-latitudes. Overall, datasets covering larger spatial extents showed a lower rate of decay along spatial distance but a higher rate of decay along environmental distance. Marine ecosystems had the slowest rate of decay along environmental distances.
Main conclusions:
In general, taxonomic distance decay is a useful tool for biogeographical research because it reflects dispersal-related factors in addition to species responses to climatic and environmental variables. Moreover, functional distance decay might be a cost-effective option for investigating community changes in heterogeneous environments.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Caio Graco-RozaORCiD, Sonja AarnioORCiD, Nerea AbregoORCiD, Alicia T. R. AcostaORCiD, Janne AlahuhtaORCiD, Jan AltmanORCiD, Claudia AngioliniORCiD, Jukka Aroviita, Fabio AttorreORCiD, Lars Baastrup-SpohrORCiD, José J. Barrera-Alba, Jonathan BelmakerORCiD, Idoia BiurrunORCiD, Gianmaria BonariORCiD, Helge Bruelheide, Sabina Burrascano, Marta CarboniORCiD, Pedro CardosoORCiD, José C. Carvalho, Giuseppe Castaldelli, Morten Christensen, Gilsineia Correa, Iwona DembiczORCiD, Jurgen Dengler, Jiri Dolezal, Patricia Domingos, Tibor Erös, Carlos E. L. Ferreira, Goffredo Filibeck, Sergio R. FloeterORCiD, Alan M. Friedlander, Johanna Gammal, Anna Gavioli, Martin M. GossnerORCiD, Itai GranotORCiD, Riccardo GuarinoORCiD, Camilla GustafssonORCiD, Brian Hayden, Siwen He, Jacob Heilmann-Clausen, Jani HeinoORCiD, John T. Hunter, Vera L. M. Huszar, Monika Janišová, Jenny Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola, Kimmo K. Kahilainen, Julia Kemppinen, Łukasz Kozub, Carla Kruk, Michel Kulbiki, Anna KuzemkoORCiD, Peter Christiaan le Roux, Aleksi LehikoinenORCiD, Domênica Teixeira de Lima, Angel Lopez-UrrutiaORCiD, Balázs A. LukácsORCiD, Miska LuotoORCiD, Stefano MammolaORCiD, Marcelo M. Marinho, Luciana S. Menezes, Marco MilardiORCiD, Marcela MirandaORCiD, Gleyci A. O. Moser, Jörg Müller, Pekka NiittynenORCiD, Alf NorkkoORCiD, Arkadiusz NowakORCiD, Jean P. Ometto, Otso OvaskainenORCiD, Gerhard E. Overbeck, Felipe S. Pacheco, Virpi Pajunen, Salza Palpurina, Félix Picazo, Juan A. C. Prieto, Iván F. Rodil, Francesco M. Sabatini, Shira Salingré, Michele De Sanctis, Angel M. Segura, Lucia H. S. da Silva, Zora D. Stevanovic, Grzegorz SwachaORCiD, Anette TeittinenORCiD, Kimmo T. Tolonen, Ioannis TsiripidisORCiD, Leena Virta, Beixin Wang, Jianjun WangORCiD, Wolfgang WeisserORCiD, Yuan Xu, Janne SoininenORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/geb.13513
|ISSN:
|1466-822X
|ISSN:
|1466-8238
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35915625
|Title of parent work (English):
|Global ecology and biogeography : a journal of macroecology
|Publisher:
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/12
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/14
|Tag:
|biogeography; environmental gradient; spatial distance; trait; β-diversity
|Volume:
|31
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|1399
|Last Page:
|1421
|Funding institution:
|Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES);; Carlos Chagas Filho Research Support Foundation (FAPERJ); Ella and Georg; Erhnrooth Foundation; Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports; [LTAUSA19137]; Czech Science Foundation [20-05840Y]; Czech Academy of; Sciences [RVO 67985939]; Academy of Finland [309581]; Jane and Aatos; Erkko Foundation; Research Council of Norway through its Centres of; Excellence Funding Scheme [223257]; European Research Council (ERC); under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation; programme (ERC-synergy project LIFEPLAN) [856506]; CAS Key Research; Program of Frontier Sciences [QYZDB-SSW-DQC043]; National Natural; Science Foundation of China [91851117]; German Research Foundation [DFG; FZT 118]; TRY initiative on plant traits
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International