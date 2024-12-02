Lindsay Fernández-Rhodes, Mariaelisa Graff, Victoria L. Buchanan, Anne E. Justice, Heather M. Highland, Xiuqing Guo, Wanying Zhu, Hung-Hsin Chen, Kristin L. Young, Kaustubh Adhikari, Nicholette D. Palmer, Jennifer E. Below, Jonathan Bradfield, Alexandre C. Pereira, LaShaunta Glover, Daeeun Kim, Adam G. Lilly, Poojan Shrestha, Alvin G. Thomas, Xinruo Zhang, Minhui Chen, Charleston W. K. Chiang, Sara Pulit, Andrea Horimoto, Jose E. Krieger, Marta Guindo-Martinez, Michael Preuss, Claudia Schurmann, Roelof A. J. Smit, Gabriela Torres-Mejia, Victor Acuna-Alonzo, Gabriel Bedoya, Maria-Catira Bortolini, Samuel Canizales-Quinteros, Carla Gallo, Rolando Gonzalez-Jose, Giovanni Poletti, Francisco Rothhammer, Hakon Hakonarson, Robert Igo, Sharon G. Adler, Sudha K. Iyengar, Susanne B. Nicholas, Stephanie M. Gogarten, Carmen R. Isasi, George Papnicolaou, Adrienne M. Stilp, Qibin Qi, Minjung Kho, Jennifer A. Smith, Carl D. Langefeld, Lynne Wagenknecht, Roberta Mckean-Cowdin, Xiaoyi Raymond Gao, Darryl Nousome, David Conti, Ye Feng, Matthew A. Allison, Zorayr Arzumanyan, Thomas A. Buchanan, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Pauline M. Genter, Mark O. Goodarzi, Yang Hai, Willa Hsueh, Eli Ipp, Fouad R. Kandeel, Kelvin Lam, Xiaohui Li, Jerry L. Nadler, Leslie J. Raffel, Kathryn Roll, Kevin Sandow, Jingyi Tan, Kent D. Taylor, Anny H. Xiang, Jie Yao, Astride Audirac-Chalifour, Jose de Jesus Peralta Romero, Fernando Hartwig, Bernando Horta, John Blangero, Joanne E. Curran, Ravindranath Duggirala, Donna E. Lehman, Sobha Puppala, Laura Fejerman, Esther M. John, Carlos Aguilar-Salinas, Noel P. Burtt, Jose C. Florez, Humberto Garcia-Ortiz, Clicerio Gonzalez-Villalpando, Josep Mercader, Lorena Orozco, Teresa Tusie-Luna, Estela Blanco, Sheila Gahagan, Nancy J. Cox, Craig Hanis, Nancy F. Butte, Shelley A. Cole, Anthony G. Comuzzie, V. Saroja Voruganti, Rebecca Rohde, Yujie Wang, Tamar Sofer, Elad Ziv, Struan F. A. Grant, Andres Ruiz-Linares, Jerome Rotter, Christopher A. Haiman, Esteban J. Parra, Miguel Cruz, Ruth J. F. Loos, Kari E. North
- Hispanic/Latinos have been underrepresented in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) for anthropometric traits despite their notable anthropometric variability, ancestry proportions, and high burden of growth stunting and overweight/obesity. To address this knowledge gap, we analyzed densely imputed genetic data in a sample of Hispanic/Latino adults to identify and fine-map genetic variants associated with body mass index (BMI), height, and BMI-adjusted waist-to-hip ratio (WHRadjBMI). We conducted a GWAS of 18 studies/consortia as part of the Hispanic/Latino Anthropometry (HISLA) Consortium (stage 1, n = 59,771) and generalized our findings in 9 additional studies (stage 2, n = 10,538). We conducted a trans-ancestral GWAS with summary statistics from HISLA stage 1 and existing consortia of European and African ancestries. In our HISLA stage 1 + 2 analyses, we discovered one BMI locus, as well as two BMI signals and another height signal each within established anthropometric loci. In our trans-ancestral meta-analysis, we discoveredHispanic/Latinos have been underrepresented in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) for anthropometric traits despite their notable anthropometric variability, ancestry proportions, and high burden of growth stunting and overweight/obesity. To address this knowledge gap, we analyzed densely imputed genetic data in a sample of Hispanic/Latino adults to identify and fine-map genetic variants associated with body mass index (BMI), height, and BMI-adjusted waist-to-hip ratio (WHRadjBMI). We conducted a GWAS of 18 studies/consortia as part of the Hispanic/Latino Anthropometry (HISLA) Consortium (stage 1, n = 59,771) and generalized our findings in 9 additional studies (stage 2, n = 10,538). We conducted a trans-ancestral GWAS with summary statistics from HISLA stage 1 and existing consortia of European and African ancestries. In our HISLA stage 1 + 2 analyses, we discovered one BMI locus, as well as two BMI signals and another height signal each within established anthropometric loci. In our trans-ancestral meta-analysis, we discovered three BMI loci, one height locus, and one WHRadjBMI locus. We also identified 3 secondary signals for BMI, 28 for height, and 2 for WHRadjBMI in established loci. We show that 336 known BMI, 1,177 known height, and 143 known WHRadjBMI (combined) SNPs demonstrated suggestive transferability (nominal significance and effect estimate directional consistency) in Hispanic/Latino adults. Of these, 36 BMI, 124 height, and 11 WHRadjBMI SNPs were significant after trait-specific Bonferroni correction. Trans-ancestral meta-analysis of the three ancestries showed a small-to-moderate impact of uncorrected population stratification on the resulting effect size estimates. Our findings demonstrate that future studies may also benefit from leveraging diverse ancestries and differences in linkage disequilibrium patterns to discover novel loci and additional signals with less residual population stratification.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Lindsay Fernández-Rhodes, Mariaelisa Graff, Victoria L. Buchanan, Anne E. Justice, Heather M. Highland, Xiuqing Guo, Wanying Zhu, Hung-Hsin ChenORCiD, Kristin L. Young, Kaustubh Adhikari, Nicholette D. Palmer, Jennifer E. Below, Jonathan Bradfield, Alexandre C. Pereira, LaShaunta GloverORCiD, Daeeun Kim, Adam G. Lilly, Poojan Shrestha, Alvin G. Thomas, Xinruo ZhangORCiD, Minhui ChenORCiD, Charleston W. K. ChiangORCiD, Sara Pulit, Andrea Horimoto, Jose E. Krieger, Marta Guindo-Martinez, Michael Preuss, Claudia SchurmannORCiDGND, Roelof A. J. Smit, Gabriela Torres-Mejia, Victor Acuna-Alonzo, Gabriel Bedoya, Maria-Catira Bortolini, Samuel Canizales-QuinterosORCiD, Carla Gallo, Rolando Gonzalez-Jose, Giovanni Poletti, Francisco Rothhammer, Hakon Hakonarson, Robert Igo, Sharon G. Adler, Sudha K. Iyengar, Susanne B. Nicholas, Stephanie M. Gogarten, Carmen R. Isasi, George Papnicolaou, Adrienne M. Stilp, Qibin Qi, Minjung Kho, Jennifer A. Smith, Carl D. Langefeld, Lynne Wagenknecht, Roberta Mckean-Cowdin, Xiaoyi Raymond Gao, Darryl Nousome, David Conti, Ye Feng, Matthew A. Allison, Zorayr Arzumanyan, Thomas A. Buchanan, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Pauline M. Genter, Mark O. Goodarzi, Yang Hai, Willa Hsueh, Eli Ipp, Fouad R. Kandeel, Kelvin Lam, Xiaohui Li, Jerry L. Nadler, Leslie J. Raffel, Kathryn Roll, Kevin Sandow, Jingyi Tan, Kent D. Taylor, Anny H. Xiang, Jie Yao, Astride Audirac-Chalifour, Jose de Jesus Peralta RomeroORCiD, Fernando Hartwig, Bernando Horta, John Blangero, Joanne E. Curran, Ravindranath Duggirala, Donna E. Lehman, Sobha Puppala, Laura Fejerman, Esther M. John, Carlos Aguilar-Salinas, Noel P. Burtt, Jose C. Florez, Humberto Garcia-Ortiz, Clicerio Gonzalez-Villalpando, Josep Mercader, Lorena Orozco, Teresa Tusie-Luna, Estela BlancoORCiD, Sheila Gahagan, Nancy J. Cox, Craig Hanis, Nancy F. Butte, Shelley A. Cole, Anthony G. Comuzzie, V. Saroja Voruganti, Rebecca Rohde, Yujie Wang, Tamar SoferORCiD, Elad Ziv, Struan F. A. Grant, Andres Ruiz-LinaresORCiD, Jerome Rotter, Christopher A. Haiman, Esteban J. Parra, Miguel Cruz, Ruth J. F. Loos, Kari E. North
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xhgg.2022.100099
|ISSN:
|2666-2477
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35399580
|Title of parent work (English):
|Human genetics and genomics advances : HGG advances / American Society of Human Genetics
|Subtitle (English):
|the Hispanic/Latino Anthropometry Consortium
|Publisher:
|Cell Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge, Ma.
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/12/02
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|100099
|Number of pages:
|21
|Funding institution:
|NIH [R01 CA063446, R01 CA077305]; Leverhulme Trust [F/07 134/DF];; Excellence Initiative of Aix-Marseille University -A*MIDEX; (French; "Investissements d'Avenir'' programme); National Natural Science; Foundation of China [31771393]; Scientific and Technology Committee of; Shanghai Municipality [18490750300]; Ministry of Science and Technology; of China [2020YFE0201600]; Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology; Major Project [2017SHZDZX01]; 111 Project [B13016]; BBSRC; [BB/I021213/1]; American Heart Association [13PRE16100015]; AHA; [13GRNT16490017, 15GRNT25880008, R01DK089256, R01DK101855]; Daniel B.; Burke Endowed Chair for Diabetes Research; NEI [EY11753, UL1-TR-001881];; HTN-IR funding [HL-0697974]; DOD [RP9590546]; CBCRP [7PB-0068]; American; Diabetes Association [1-19-ICTS-068, U01HG011723, R35GM142783]
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International