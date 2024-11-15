The challenge of unprecedented floods and droughts in risk management

Heidi Kreibich, Anne F. Van Loon, Kai Schröter, Philip J. Ward, Maurizio Mazzoleni, Nivedita Sairam, Guta Wakbulcho Abeshu, Svetlana Agafonova, Amir AghaKouchak, Hafzullah Aksoy, Camila Alvarez-Garreton, Blanca Aznar, Laila Balkhi, Marlies H. Barendrecht, Sylvain Biancamaria, Liduin Bos-Burgering, Chris Bradley, Yus Budiyono, Wouter Buytaert, Lucinda Capewell, Hayley Carlson, Yonca Cavus, Anais Couasnon, Gemma Coxon, Ioannis Daliakopoulos, Marleen C. de Ruiter, Claire Delus, Mathilde Erfurt, Giuseppe Esposito, Didier Francois, Frederic Frappart, Jim Freer, Natalia Frolova, Animesh K. Gain, Manolis Grillakis, Jordi Oriol Grima, Diego A. Guzman, Laurie S. Huning, Monica Ionita, Maxim Kharlamov, Dao Nguyen Khoi, Natalie Kieboom, Maria Kireeva, Aristeidis Koutroulis, Waldo Lavado-Casimiro, Hong-Yi Li, Maria Carmen LLasat, David Macdonald, Johanna Mard, Hannah Mathew-Richards, Andrew McKenzie, Alfonso Mejia, Eduardo Mario Mendiondo, Marjolein Mens, Shifteh Mobini, Guilherme Samprogna Mohor, Viorica Nagavciuc, Thanh Ngo-Duc, Thi Thao Nguyen Huynh, Pham Thi Thao Nhi, Olga Petrucci, Hong Quan Nguyen, Pere Quintana-Segui, Saman Razavi, Elena Ridolfi, Jannik Riegel, Md Shibly Sadik, Elisa Savelli, Alexey Sazonov, Sanjib Sharma, Johanna Sörensen, Felipe Augusto Arguello Souza, Kerstin Stahl, Max Steinhausen, Michael Stoelzle, Wiwiana Szalinska, Qiuhong Tang, Fuqiang Tian, Tamara Tokarczyk, Carolina Tovar, Thi Van Thu Tran, Marjolein H. J. Van Huijgevoort, Michelle T. H. van Vliet, Sergiy Vorogushyn, Thorsten Wagener, Yueling Wang, Doris E. Wendt, Elliot Wickham, Long Yang, Mauricio Zambrano-Bigiarini, Gunter Blöschl, Giuliano Di Baldassarre
Risk management has reduced vulnerability to floods and droughts globally(1,2), yet their impacts are still increasing(3). An improved understanding of the causes of changing impacts is therefore needed, but has been hampered by a lack of empirical data(4,5). On the basis of a global dataset of 45 pairs of events that occurred within the same area, we show that risk management generally reduces the impacts of floods and droughts but faces difficulties in reducing the impacts of unprecedented events of a magnitude not previously experienced. If the second event was much more hazardous than the first, its impact was almost always higher. This is because management was not designed to deal with such extreme events: for example, they exceeded the design levels of levees and reservoirs. In two success stories, the impact of the second, more hazardous, event was lower, as a result of improved risk management governance and high investment in integrated management. The observed difficulty of managing unprecedented events is alarming, given that more extreme hydrological events are projected owing to climate change(3).
|Heidi KreibichORCiD, Anne F. Van Loon, Kai SchröterORCiDGND, Philip J. Ward, Maurizio MazzoleniORCiD, Nivedita SairamORCiDGND, Guta Wakbulcho Abeshu, Svetlana Agafonova, Amir AghaKouchakORCiD, Hafzullah AksoyORCiD, Camila Alvarez-Garreton, Blanca Aznar, Laila Balkhi, Marlies H. Barendrecht, Sylvain BiancamariaORCiD, Liduin Bos-Burgering, Chris BradleyORCiD, Yus BudiyonoORCiD, Wouter Buytaert, Lucinda CapewellORCiD, Hayley Carlson, Yonca Cavus, Anais CouasnonORCiD, Gemma CoxonORCiD, Ioannis Daliakopoulos, Marleen C. de Ruiter, Claire Delus, Mathilde ErfurtORCiD, Giuseppe Esposito, Didier Francois, Frederic FrappartORCiD, Jim Freer, Natalia Frolova, Animesh K. GainORCiD, Manolis Grillakis, Jordi Oriol Grima, Diego A. Guzman, Laurie S. Huning, Monica IonitaORCiD, Maxim KharlamovORCiD, Dao Nguyen KhoiORCiD, Natalie Kieboom, Maria Kireeva, Aristeidis KoutroulisORCiD, Waldo Lavado-Casimiro, Hong-Yi Li, Maria Carmen LLasat, David Macdonald, Johanna Mard, Hannah Mathew-Richards, Andrew McKenzie, Alfonso MejiaORCiD, Eduardo Mario MendiondoORCiD, Marjolein Mens, Shifteh MobiniORCiD, Guilherme Samprogna MohorORCiDGND, Viorica Nagavciuc, Thanh Ngo-Duc, Thi Thao Nguyen Huynh, Pham Thi Thao Nhi, Olga Petrucci, Hong Quan Nguyen, Pere Quintana-Segui, Saman RazaviORCiD, Elena Ridolfi, Jannik Riegel, Md Shibly Sadik, Elisa Savelli, Alexey Sazonov, Sanjib Sharma, Johanna SörensenORCiD, Felipe Augusto Arguello Souza, Kerstin StahlORCiD, Max Steinhausen, Michael Stoelzle, Wiwiana Szalinska, Qiuhong Tang, Fuqiang TianORCiD, Tamara Tokarczyk, Carolina TovarORCiD, Thi Van Thu Tran, Marjolein H. J. Van Huijgevoort, Michelle T. H. van Vliet, Sergiy VorogushynORCiDGND, Thorsten WagenerORCiD, Yueling Wang, Doris E. WendtORCiD, Elliot Wickham, Long YangORCiD, Mauricio Zambrano-BigiariniORCiD, Gunter BlöschlORCiD, Giuliano Di BaldassarreORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04917-5
|0028-0836
|1476-4687
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35922501
|Nature : the international weekly journal of science
|Nature Publ. Group
|Berlin
|Article
|English
|2022/08/03
|2022
|2024/11/15
|608
|7921
|14
|80
|86
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International