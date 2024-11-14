Schließen

Ten new insights in climate science 2022

  Non-technical summary We summarize what we assess as the past year's most important findings within climate change research: limits to adaptation, vulnerability hotspots, new threats coming from the climate-health nexus, climate (im)mobility and security, sustainable practices for land use and finance, losses and damages, inclusive societal climate decisions and ways to overcome structural barriers to accelerate mitigation and limit global warming to below 2 degrees C. Technical summary We synthesize 10 topics within climate research where there have been significant advances or emerging scientific consensus since January 2021. The selection of these insights was based on input from an international open call with broad disciplinary scope. Findings concern: (1) new aspects of soft and hard limits to adaptation; (2) the emergence of regional vulnerability hotspots from climate impacts and human vulnerability; (3) new threats on the climate-health horizon - some involving plants and animals; (4) climate (im)mobility and the need for anticipatory action; (5) security and climate; (6) sustainable land management as a prerequisite to land-based solutions; (7) sustainable finance practices in the private sector and the need for political guidance; (8) the urgent planetary imperative for addressing losses and damages; (9) inclusive societal choices for climate-resilient development and (10) how to overcome barriers to accelerate mitigation and limit global warming to below 2 degrees C. Social media summary Science has evidence on barriers to mitigation and how to overcome them to avoid limits to adaptation across multiple fields.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria Anne MartinORCiD, Emmanuel A. Boakye, Emily BoydORCiD, Wendy BroadgateORCiD, Mercedes BustamanteORCiD, Josep G. Canadell, Edward R. Carr, Eric K. Chu, Helen CleughORCiD, Szilvia Csevár, Marwa Daoudy, Ariane de BremondORCiD, Meghnath Dhimal, Kristie L. Ebi, Clea Edwards, Sabine Fuss, Martin P. Girardin, Bruce Glavovic, Sophie HebdenORCiD, Marina HirotaORCiD, Huang-Hsiung Hsu, Saleemul Huq, Karin Ingold, Ola M. Johannessen, Yasuko Kameyama, Nilushi Kumarasinghe, Gaby S. Langendijk, Tabea Lissner, Shuaib LwasaORCiD, Catherine Machalaba, Aaron Maltais, Manu Mathai, Cheikh Mbow, Karen E. McNamara, Aditi MukherjiORCiD, Virginia Murray, Jaroslav MysiakORCiD, Chukwumerije OkerekeORCiD, Daniel Ospina, Friederike Otto, Anjal Prakash, Juan M. Pulhin, Emmanuel Raju, Aaron RedmanORCiD, Kanta K. Rigaud, Johan RockströmORCiDGND, Joyashree Roy, E. Lisa F. Schipper, Peter Schlosser, Karsten A. Schulz, Kim Schumacher, Luana SchwarzORCiD, Murray Scown, Barbora Šedová, Tasneem A. Siddiqui, Chandni Singh, Giles B. SioenORCiD, Detlef Stammer, Norman J. SteinertORCiD, Sunhee Suk, Rowan Sutton, Lisa Thalheimer, Maarten van AalstORCiD, Kees van der Geest, Zhirong Jerry Zhao
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/sus.2022.17
ISSN:2059-4798
Title of parent work (English):Global sustainability
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/14
Tag:adaptation and mitigation; climate security; earth systems; ecology and biodiversity; economics; energy; food; gender; human security; policies; politics and governance; water
Volume:5
Article number:e20
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:ARC Future Fellowship [FT190100114]; Agency for Development and; Cooperation (SDC) [7F-01982.05]; Australian National Environmental; Science Program -Climate Systems Hub; Bundesministerium fur Umwelt,; Naturschutz, Bau und Reaktorsicherheit; Bundesministerium fur Bildung; und Forschung; Canadian Forest Service funds; Earth4All; European Space; Agency; European Union [820712]; German Federal Foreign Office,; Weathering Risk initiative [404-468.40/6]; IWMI; Instituto Serrapilheira; [Serra-1709-18983]; Nansen Scientific Society; Norges Forskningsrad; [294930]; Svenska Forskningsradet Formas [2018-01698, 2018/0010,; 2021-00273]; Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT) [FNW_003-2018-00]; USDA; National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Hatch Project [1023967];; [JPMEERF20212002]; Vinnova [2018-01698] Funding Source: Vinnova; Forte; [2021-00273] Funding Source: Forte; Formas [2021-00273, 2018-01698]; Funding Source: Formas
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

