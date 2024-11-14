The throughput calibration of the VERITAS telescopes

Colin B. Adams, William Benbow, A. Brill, James H. Buckley, Jodi L. Christiansen, Abraham Falcone, Qi Feng, Jason P. Finley, G. M. Foote, Lucy Fortson, A. Furniss, Chiara Giuri, David Hanna, Tarek Hassan, Olivier Hervet, Jacob Holder, B. Hona, Thomas B. Humensky, Weidong Jin, Philip Kaaret, T. K. Kleiner, Shruti Kumar, Maojin J. Lang, Michael Lundy, Gernot Maier, Patrick Moriarty, Reshmi Mukherjee, Mireia Nievas Rosillo, Stephan O'Brien, Nahee Park, Sameer Patel, Konstantin Pfrang, Martin Pohl, Renata Rezende Prado, Elisa Püschel, John Quinn, Ken Ragan, Patrick T. Reynolds, Deivid Ribeiro, Emmet Roache, J. L. Ryan, Marcos Santander, Alan Weinstein, David A. Williams, Ted J. Williamson
The response of imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes to incident gamma-ray-initiated showers in the atmosphere changes as the telescopes age due to exposure to light and weather. These aging processes affect the reconstructed energies of the events and gamma-ray fluxes. Aims. This work discusses the implementation of signal calibration methods for the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) to account for changes in the optical throughput and detector performance over time.
Methods.
The total throughput of a Cherenkov telescope is the product of camera-dependent factors, such as the photomultiplier tube gains and their quantum efficiencies, and the mirror reflectivity and Winston cone response to incoming radiation. This document summarizes different methods to determine how the camera gains and mirror reflectivity have evolved over time and how we can calibrate this changing throughput in reconstruction pipelines for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes. The implementation is validated against seven years of observations with the VERITAS telescopes of the Crab Nebula, which is a reference object in very-high-energy astronomy.
Results.
Regular optical throughput monitoring and the corresponding signal calibrations are found to be critical for the reconstruction of extensive air shower images. The proposed implementation is applied as a correction to the signals of the photomultiplier tubes in the telescope simulation to produce fine-tuned instrument response functions. This method is shown to be effective for calibrating the acquired gamma-ray data and for recovering the correct energy of the events and photon fluxes. At the same time, it keeps the computational effort of generating Monte Carlo simulations for instrument response functions affordably low.…
