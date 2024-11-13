Schließen

How to account for behavioral states in step-selection analysis

  • Step-selection models are widely used to study animals’ fine-scale habitat selection based on movement data. Resource preferences and movement patterns, however, often depend on the animal’s unobserved behavioral states, such as resting or foraging. As this is ignored in standard (integrated) step-selection analyses (SSA, iSSA), different approaches have emerged to account for such states in the analysis. The performance of these approaches and the consequences of ignoring the states in step-selection analysis, however, have rarely been quantified. We evaluate the recent idea of combining iSSAs with hidden Markov models (HMMs), which allows for a joint estimation of the unobserved behavioral states and the associated state-dependent habitat selection. Besides theoretical considerations, we use an extensive simulation study and a case study on fine-scale interactions of simultaneously tracked bank voles (Myodes glareolus) to compare this HMM-iSSA empirically to both the standard and a widely used classification-based iSSA (i.e., aStep-selection models are widely used to study animals’ fine-scale habitat selection based on movement data. Resource preferences and movement patterns, however, often depend on the animal’s unobserved behavioral states, such as resting or foraging. As this is ignored in standard (integrated) step-selection analyses (SSA, iSSA), different approaches have emerged to account for such states in the analysis. The performance of these approaches and the consequences of ignoring the states in step-selection analysis, however, have rarely been quantified. We evaluate the recent idea of combining iSSAs with hidden Markov models (HMMs), which allows for a joint estimation of the unobserved behavioral states and the associated state-dependent habitat selection. Besides theoretical considerations, we use an extensive simulation study and a case study on fine-scale interactions of simultaneously tracked bank voles (Myodes glareolus) to compare this HMM-iSSA empirically to both the standard and a widely used classification-based iSSA (i.e., a two-step approach based on a separate prior state classification). Moreover, to facilitate its use, we implemented the basic HMM-iSSA approach in the R package HMMiSSA available on GitHub.show moreshow less

Author details:Jennifer Pohle, Johannes Signer, Jana EccardORCiDGND, Melanie DammhahnORCiDGND, Ulrike SchlägelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj.16509
ISSN:2167-8359
Title of parent work (English):PeerJ
Subtitle (English):a model comparison
Publisher:PeerJ, Inc
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/26
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/11/13
Tag:Animal movement; Fine-scale interactions; Habitat selection; Hidden Markov models; Integrated step-selection analysis; Markov-switching regression; Movement behavior; State-switching
Volume:12
Article number:e16509
Number of pages:25
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie)
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

