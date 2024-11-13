Controlling effective field contributions to laser-induced magnetization precession by heterostructure design

Nanoscale heterostructure design can control laser-induced heat dissipation and strain propagation, as well as their efficiency for driving magnetization precession. Here, we incorporate MgO layers into the experimental platform of metallic Pt-Cu-Ni heterostructures to block the propagation of hot electrons. We show via ultrafast x-ray diffraction the capability of our platform to control the spatio-temporal shape of the transient heat and strain. Time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr experiments with systematic tuning of the magnetization precession frequency showcase control of the magnetization dynamics in the Ni layer. Our experimental analysis highlights the role of quasi-static strain as a driver of precession when the magnetic material is rapidly heated via electrons. The effective magnetic field change originating from demagnetization partially compensates the change induced by quasi-static strain. The strain pulses can be shaped via the nanoscale heterostructure design to efficiently drive the precession, paving the way for

Nanoscale heterostructure design can control laser-induced heat dissipation and strain propagation, as well as their efficiency for driving magnetization precession. Here, we incorporate MgO layers into the experimental platform of metallic Pt-Cu-Ni heterostructures to block the propagation of hot electrons. We show via ultrafast x-ray diffraction the capability of our platform to control the spatio-temporal shape of the transient heat and strain. Time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr experiments with systematic tuning of the magnetization precession frequency showcase control of the magnetization dynamics in the Ni layer. Our experimental analysis highlights the role of quasi-static strain as a driver of precession when the magnetic material is rapidly heated via electrons. The effective magnetic field change originating from demagnetization partially compensates the change induced by quasi-static strain. The strain pulses can be shaped via the nanoscale heterostructure design to efficiently drive the precession, paving the way for opto-magneto-acoustic devices with low heat energy deposited in the magnetic layer.

