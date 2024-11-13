Evidence for increasing global wheat yield potential

Jose Rafael Guarin, Pierre Martre, Frank Ewert, Heidi Webber, Sibylle Dueri, Daniel Calderini, Matthew Reynolds, Gemma Molero, Daniel Miralles, Guillermo Garcia, Gustavo Slafer, Francesco Giunta, Diego N. L. Pequeno, Tommaso Stella, Mukhtar Ahmed, Phillip D. Alderman, Bruno Basso, Andres G. Berger, Marco Bindi, Gennady Bracho-Mujica, Davide Cammarano, Yi Chen, Benjamin Dumont, Ehsan Eyshi Rezaei, Elias Fereres, Roberto Ferrise, Thomas Gaiser, Yujing Gao, Margarita Garcia-Vila, Sebastian Gayler, Zvi Hochman, Gerrit Hoogenboom, Leslie A. Hunt, Kurt C. Kersebaum, Claas Nendel, Jørgen E. Olesen, Taru Palosuo, Eckart Priesack, Johannes W. M. Pullens, Alfredo Rodríguez, Reimund P. Rötter, Margarita Ruiz Ramos, Mikhail A. Semenov, Nimai Senapati, Stefan Siebert, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Claudio Stöckle, Iwan Supit, Fulu Tao, Peter Thorburn, Enli Wang, Tobias Karl David Weber, Liujun Xiao, Zhao Zhang, Chuang Zhao, Jin Zhao, Zhigan Zhao, Yan Zhu, Senthold Asseng
- Wheat is the most widely grown food crop, with 761 Mt produced globally in 2020. To meet the expected grain demand by mid-century, wheat breeding strategies must continue to improve upon yield-advancing physiological traits, regardless of climate change impacts. Here, the best performing doubled haploid (DH) crosses with an increased canopy photosynthesis from wheat field experiments in the literature were extrapolated to the global scale with a multi-model ensemble of process-based wheat crop models to estimate global wheat production. The DH field experiments were also used to determine a quantitative relationship between wheat production and solar radiation to estimate genetic yield potential. The multi-model ensemble projected a global annual wheat production of 1050 +/- 145 Mt due to the improved canopy photosynthesis, a 37% increase, without expanding cropping area. Achieving this genetic yield potential would meet the lower estimate of the projected grain demand in 2050, albeit with considerable challenges.
|Jose Rafael GuarinORCiD, Pierre Martre, Frank Ewert, Heidi WebberORCiD, Sibylle Dueri, Daniel CalderiniORCiD, Matthew Reynolds, Gemma Molero, Daniel Miralles, Guillermo GarciaORCiD, Gustavo SlaferORCiD, Francesco Giunta, Diego N. L. Pequeno, Tommaso Stella, Mukhtar AhmedORCiD, Phillip D. Alderman, Bruno BassoORCiD, Andres G. Berger, Marco Bindi, Gennady Bracho-Mujica, Davide Cammarano, Yi Chen, Benjamin DumontORCiD, Ehsan Eyshi RezaeiORCiD, Elias Fereres, Roberto Ferrise, Thomas GaiserORCiD, Yujing Gao, Margarita Garcia-VilaORCiD, Sebastian GaylerORCiD, Zvi HochmanORCiD, Gerrit Hoogenboom, Leslie A. Hunt, Kurt C. Kersebaum, Claas NendelORCiDGND, Jørgen E. Olesen, Taru PalosuoORCiD, Eckart Priesack, Johannes W. M. Pullens, Alfredo Rodríguez, Reimund P. Rötter, Margarita Ruiz Ramos, Mikhail A. Semenov, Nimai SenapatiORCiD, Stefan SiebertORCiD, Amit Kumar SrivastavaORCiD, Claudio Stöckle, Iwan Supit, Fulu Tao, Peter Thorburn, Enli Wang, Tobias Karl David Weber, Liujun Xiao, Zhao ZhangORCiD, Chuang ZhaoORCiD, Jin Zhao, Zhigan Zhao, Yan Zhu, Senthold AssengGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/aca77c
|1748-9326
|Environmental research letters : ERL
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2022/12/12
|2022
|2024/11/13
|crop model ensemble; global food security; radiation use efficiency; wheat potential yield; yield increase
|17
|12
|124045
|13
|International Wheat Yield Partnership (IWYP) [IWYP115]; International; Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT); IWYP, CIMMYT (Mexico);; Chilean Technical and Scientific Research Council (CONICYT) by FONDECYT; Project [1141048]; National Natural Science Foundation of China; [31761143006, 41571493]; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of; Czech Republic through SustEs [CZ.02.1.01/0.0/0.0/16_019/000797];; Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) through; Designing Future Wheat [BB/P016855/1]; Achieving Sustainable; Agricultural Systems [NE/N018125/1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International