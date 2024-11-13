Delineating the lexicon of West African English and some thoughts on the concept of “variety”
|Author details:
|Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-85800-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-89826-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-89827-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|Explorations into language, culture and literature (Duisburger Arbeiten zur Sprach- und Kulturwissenschaft, Volume 130)
|Publisher:
|Peter Lang
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/11/13
|Number of pages:
|18
|First page:
|277
|Last Page:
|294
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz