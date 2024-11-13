Search for dark matter annihilation signals in the H.E.S.S. inner galaxy survey

H. Abdalla, Felix A. Aharonian, Faical Ait Benkhali, Ekrem Oǧuzhan Angüner, C. Armand, H. Ashkar, Michael Backes, V Baghmanyan, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne Becherini, D. Berge, Konrad Bernlöhr, B. Bi, M. Böttcher, J. Bolmont, Mathieu de Bony de Lavergne, R. Brose, F. Brun, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, G. Cotter, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Ataï, A. Dmytriiev, V Doroshenko, Kathrin Egberts, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, Marie-Hélène Grondin, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, E. Kasai, Krzysztof Katarzyński, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, G. Lamanna, Marianne Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, Denys Malyshev, Vincent Marandon, P. Marchegiani, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, Alessandro Montanari, Emmanuel Moulin, J. Muller, M. de Naurois, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, Stefan Ohm, Laura Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, V Poireau, Heike Prokoph, Gerd Pühlhofer, M. Punch, Andreas Quirrenbach, Patrick Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, H. Rueda Ricarte, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, H. Salzmann, Andrea Santangelo, M. Sasaki, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, M. Senniappan, J. N. S. Shapopi, H. Sol, Andreas Specovius, Christian Stegmann, Simon Steinmassl, Constantin Beverly Steppa, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, R. Terrier, Charles Thorpe-Morgan, M. Tluczykont, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, Y. Uchiyama, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, R. White, Alicja Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia Żywucka, W. Kluźniak, Ł. Stawarz
The central region of the Milky Way is one of the foremost locations to look for dark matter (DM) signatures. We report the first results on a search for DM particle annihilation signals using new observations from an unprecedented gamma-ray survey of the Galactic Center (GC) region, i.e., the Inner Galaxy Survey, at very high energies (& GSIM;100 GeV) performed with the H.E.S.S. array of five ground-based Cherenkov telescopes. No significant gamma-ray excess is found in the search region of the 2014-2020 dataset and a profile likelihood ratio analysis is carried out to set exclusion limits on the annihilation cross section (sigma v). Assuming Einasto and Navarro-Frenk-White (NFW) DM density profiles at the GC, these constraints are the strongest obtained so far in the TeV DM mass range. For the Einasto profile, the constraints reach (sigma v) values of 3.7 x 10-26 cm3 s-1 for 1.5 TeV DM mass in the W+W- annihilation channel, and 1.2 x 10-26 cm3 s-1 for 0.7 TeV DM mass in the tau+tau- annihilation channel. With the H.E.S.S. Inner Galaxy Survey, ground-based gamma-ray observations thus probe (sigma v) values expected from thermal-relic annihilating TeV DM particles.
|H. Abdalla, Felix A. AharonianORCiDGND, Faical Ait BenkhaliORCiDGND, Ekrem Oǧuzhan AngünerGND, C. Armand, H. Ashkar, Michael BackesORCiDGND, V BaghmanyanORCiD, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne BecheriniGND, D. Berge, Konrad BernlöhrORCiDGND, B. Bi, M. Böttcher, J. Bolmont, Mathieu de Bony de LavergneORCiD, R. Brose, F. Brun, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, G. Cotter, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Ataï, A. Dmytriiev, V DoroshenkoORCiD, Kathrin EgbertsORCiDGND, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, Marie-Hélène GrondinORCiDGND, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, E. Kasai, Krzysztof KatarzyńskiORCiD, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, Nu KominORCiD, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, G. Lamanna, Marianne Lemoine-GoumardORCiD, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, Denys MalyshevORCiD, Vincent MarandonORCiD, P. Marchegiani, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, Alessandro MontanariORCiD, Emmanuel MoulinORCiD, J. Muller, M. de Naurois, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, Stefan OhmORCiDGND, Laura Olivera-NietoORCiDGND, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, V Poireau, Heike ProkophGND, Gerd PühlhoferGND, M. Punch, Andreas QuirrenbachORCiDGND, Patrick ReichherzerORCiDGND, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, H. Rueda Ricarte, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, H. Salzmann, Andrea SantangeloGND, M. Sasaki, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, M. Senniappan, J. N. S. Shapopi, H. Sol, Andreas SpecoviusGND, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, Simon SteinmasslORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiDGND, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, R. Terrier, Charles Thorpe-MorganGND, M. Tluczykont, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, Y. Uchiyama, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, R. White, Alicja WierzcholskaORCiDGND, Yu Wun Wong, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia ŻywuckaORCiD, W. Kluźniak, Ł. Stawarz
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.111101
|Physical review letters
|2022/09/08
|H.E.S.S. Collaboration
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
