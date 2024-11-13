ENM2020: A Free Online Course and Set of Resources on Modeling Species' Niches and Distributions

A. Townsend Peterson, Matthew E. Aiello-Lammens, Giuseppe Amatulli, Robert P. Anderson, Marlon E. Cobos, José Alexandre F. Diniz-Filho, Luis E. Escobar, Xiao Feng, Janet Franklin, Luiz M. R. Gadelha, Damien Georges, Maya Guéguen, Tomer Gueta, Kate Ingenloff, Scott Jarvie, Laura Jiménez, Dirk N. Karger, Jamie M. Kass, Michael R. Kearney, Rafael Loyola, Fernando Machado-Stredel, Enrique Martínez-Meyer, Cory Merow, Maria Luiza Mondelli, Sara Ribeiro Mortara, Robert Muscarella, Corinne E. Myers, Babak Naimi, Daniel Noesgaard, Ian Ondo, Luis Osorio-Olvera, Hannah L. Owens, Richard Pearson, Gonzalo E. Pinilla-Buitrago, Andrea Sánchez-Tapia, Erin E. Saupe, Wilfried Thuiller, Sara Varela, Dan L. Warren, John Wieczorek, Katherine Yates, Gengping Zhu, Gabriela Zuquim, Damaris Zurell
The field of distributional ecology has seen considerable recent attention, particularly surrounding the theory, protocols, and tools for Ecological Niche Modeling (ENM) or Species Distribution Modeling (SDM). Such analyses have grown steadily over the past two decades-including a maturation of relevant theory and key concepts-but methodological consensus has yet to be reached. In response, and following an online course taught in Spanish in 2018, we designed a comprehensive English-language course covering much of the underlying theory and methods currently applied in this broad field. Here, we summarize that course, ENM2020, and provide links by which resources produced for it can be accessed into the future. ENM2020 lasted 43 weeks, with presentations from 52 instructors, who engaged with >2500 participants globally through >14,000 hours of viewing and >90,000 views of instructional video and question-and-answer sessions. Each major topic was introduced by an "Overview" talk, followed by more detailed lectures on subtopics. The hierarchical and modular format of the course permits updates, corrections, or alternative viewpoints, and generally facilitates revision and reuse, including the use of only the Overview lectures for introductory courses. All course materials are free and openly accessible (CC-BY license) to ensure these resources remain available to all interested in distributional ecology.
|A. Townsend PetersonORCiD, Matthew E. Aiello-LammensORCiD, Giuseppe Amatulli, Robert P. AndersonORCiD, Marlon E. CobosORCiD, José Alexandre F. Diniz-Filho, Luis E. EscobarORCiD, Xiao FengORCiD, Janet FranklinORCiD, Luiz M. R. GadelhaORCiD, Damien GeorgesORCiD, Maya GuéguenORCiD, Tomer Gueta, Kate IngenloffORCiD, Scott JarvieORCiD, Laura JiménezORCiD, Dirk N. KargerORCiD, Jamie M. KassORCiD, Michael R. KearneyORCiD, Rafael Loyola, Fernando Machado-StredelORCiD, Enrique Martínez-MeyerORCiD, Cory Merow, Maria Luiza Mondelli, Sara Ribeiro Mortara, Robert Muscarella, Corinne E. Myers, Babak NaimiORCiD, Daniel Noesgaard, Ian Ondo, Luis Osorio-Olvera, Hannah L. Owens, Richard Pearson, Gonzalo E. Pinilla-BuitragoORCiD, Andrea Sánchez-TapiaORCiD, Erin E. SaupeORCiD, Wilfried ThuillerORCiD, Sara Varela, Dan L. WarrenORCiD, John WieczorekORCiD, Katherine Yates, Gengping ZhuORCiD, Gabriela ZuquimORCiD, Damaris ZurellORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.17161/bi.v17i.15016
|1546-9735
|Biodiversity informatics
|Biodiversity Research Center
|Lawrence, Kansas
|Course Material
|English
|2022/03/06
|2022
|2024/11/13
|Course; Ecological niche model; Methods; Open access; Species distribution model
|17
|9
|1
|9
|U.S. National Science Foundation [DBI-1661510, IIA-1920946]; National; Aeronautics and Space Administration [80NSSC18K0406]; Japan Society for; the Promotion of Science Postdoctoral Fellowship for Foreign; Researchers; Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research [20F20774] Funding; Source: KAKEN
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International