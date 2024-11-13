A MeerKAT, e-MERLIN, HESS, and Swift search for persistent and transient emission associated with three localized FRBs

James Okwe Chibueze, Manisha Caleb, Laura G. Spitler, H. Ashkar, F. Schüssler, Benjamin W. Stappers, C. Venter, Ian Heywood, A. M. S. Richards, D. R. A. Williams, M. Kramer, R. Beswick, M. C. Bezuidenhout, R. P. Breton, L. N. Driessen, F. Jankowski, E. F. Keane, M. Malenta, M. Mickaliger, V Morello, H. Qiu, K. Rajwade, S. Sanidas, M. Surnis, T. W. Scragg, C. R. H. Walker, N. Wrigley, Felix A. Aharonian, Faical Ait Benkhali, Ekrem Oǧuzhan Angüner, Michael Backes, V Baghmanyan, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne Becherini, D. Berge, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, Mathieu de Bony de Lavergne, M. Breuhaus, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, J. Catalano, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, O. U. Chibueze, G. Cotter, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Ataï, A. Dmytriiev, Kathrin Egberts, Jean-Pierre Ernenwein, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Zahra Ghafourizadeh, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, Marie-Hélène Grondin, M. Horbe, Clemens Hoischen, T. L. Holch, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, V Joshi, Ira Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, Krzysztof Katarzyński, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, W. Kluźniak, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, A. Lemière, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, D. Malyshev, Vincent Marandon, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, L. Mohrmann, E. Moulin, J. Muller, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, P. O'Brien, Stefan Ohm, Laura Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, R. D. Parsons, S. Pita, V Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, Heike Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, Andreas Quirrenbach, Patrick Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, S. Sailer, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea Santangelo, M. Sasaki, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, Andreas Specovius, S. Spencer, Riaan Steenkamp, Simon Steinmassl, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, Charles Thorpe-Morgan, N. Tsuji, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, Alicja Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia Żywucka
We report on a search for persistent radio emission from the one-off fast radio burst (11(B) 20190714A, as well as from two repeating FRBs, 20190711A and 20171019A, using the MeerKAT radio telescope. For FRB 20171019A, we also conducted simultaneous observations with the High-Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) in very high-energy gamma rays and searched for signals in the ultraviolet, optical, and X-ray bands. For this FRB, we obtain a UV flux upper limit of 1.39 x 10(-16) erg cm(-2) s(-1) angstrom(-1), X-ray limit of similar to 6.6 x 10(-14) erg cm(-2) s(-1) and a limit on the very high energy gamma-ray flux Phi(E > 120 GeV) < 1.7 x 10(-12) erg cm(-2) S-1. We obtain a radio upper limit of similar to 15 mu Jy beam(-1) for persistent emission at the locations of both FRBs 20190711A and 20171019A with MeerKAT. However, we detected an almost unresolved (ratio of integrated flux to peak flux is similar to 1.7 beam) radio emission, where the synthesized beam size was similar to 8 arcsec size with a peak brightness of similar to 53 mu Jy beam(-1) at MeerKAT and similar to 86 mu Jy beam(-1) at e-MERLIN, possibly associated with FRB 20190714A at z = 0.2365. This represents the first detection of persistent continuum radio emission potentially associated with a (as-yet) non- repeating FRB. If the association is confirmed, one of the strongest remaining distinction between repeaters and non-repeaters would no longer be applicable. A parallel search for repeat bursts from these FRBs revealed no new detections down to a fluence of 0.08 Jy ms for a 1 ms duration burst.
|James Okwe ChibuezeORCiD, Manisha CalebORCiD, Laura G. SpitlerORCiD, H. Ashkar, F. Schüssler, Benjamin W. StappersORCiD, C. Venter, Ian HeywoodORCiD, A. M. S. Richards, D. R. A. Williams, M. Kramer, R. Beswick, M. C. Bezuidenhout, R. P. Breton, L. N. Driessen, F. Jankowski, E. F. Keane, M. Malenta, M. Mickaliger, V Morello, H. Qiu, K. Rajwade, S. Sanidas, M. Surnis, T. W. Scragg, C. R. H. Walker, N. Wrigley, Felix A. AharonianORCiDGND, Faical Ait BenkhaliORCiDGND, Ekrem Oǧuzhan AngünerGND, Michael BackesORCiDGND, V BaghmanyanORCiD, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne BecheriniGND, D. Berge, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, Mathieu de Bony de LavergneORCiD, M. Breuhaus, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, J. Catalano, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, O. U. Chibueze, G. Cotter, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Ataï, A. Dmytriiev, Kathrin EgbertsORCiDGND, Jean-Pierre ErnenweinORCiD, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Zahra GhafourizadehGND, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, Marie-Hélène GrondinORCiDGND, M. Horbe, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, T. L. Holch, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, V Joshi, Ira Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, Krzysztof KatarzyńskiORCiD, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, W. Kluźniak, Nu KominORCiD, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, A. Lemière, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, D. Malyshev, Vincent MarandonORCiD, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, L. Mohrmann, E. Moulin, J. Muller, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, P. O'Brien, Stefan OhmORCiDGND, Laura Olivera-NietoORCiDGND, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, R. D. Parsons, S. Pita, V Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, Heike ProkophGND, G. Puehlhofer, Andreas QuirrenbachORCiDGND, Patrick ReichherzerORCiDGND, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, S. Sailer, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea SantangeloGND, M. Sasaki, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, Andreas SpecoviusGND, S. Spencer, Riaan Steenkamp, Simon SteinmasslORCiDGND, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, Charles Thorpe-MorganGND, N. Tsuji, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, Alicja WierzcholskaORCiDGND, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia ŻywuckaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1601
|0035-8711
|1365-2966
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Oxford
|Article
|English
|2022/06/16
|2022
|H.E.S.S. Collaboration
|2024/11/13
|(transients:) fast radio burst; radiation mechanisms: non-thermal; radio continuum: galaxies
|515
|1
|15
|1365
|1379
|European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union's Horizon 2020; research and innovation programme [694745]; German Ministry for; Education and Research (BMBF); Max Planck Society; German Research; Foundation (DFG); Helmholtz Association; Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation; French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and; Innovation; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/IN2P3);; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/INSU); Commissariata; l'energie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA); U.K. Science and; Technology Facilities Council (STFC); Knut and Alice Wallenberg; Foundation; National Science Centre, Poland [2016/22/M/ST9/00382]; South; African Department of Science and Technology; National Research; Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research,; Science & Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Austrian Federal Ministry of; Education, Science and Research; Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Australian; Research Council (ARC); Japan Society for the Promotion of Science;; University of Amsterdam; [SCI-20190418-VC-01]; STFC [ST/R001170/1,; ST/R001537/1, ST/W000857/1, ST/R006865/1, ST/T000414/1, ST/P000827/1]; Funding Source: UKRI
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz