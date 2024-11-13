A deep spectromorphological study of the γ-ray emission surrounding the young massive stellar cluster Westerlund 1

Felix A. Aharonian, H. Ashkar, Michael Backes, Victor Barbosa Martins, Yvonne Becherini, D. Berge, B. Bi, M. Böttcher, M. de Bony de Lavergne, F. Bradascio, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, C. Burger-Scheidlin, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, S. Chandra, A. Chen, O. Chibueze, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, A. Djannati-Ataï, Jean-Pierre Ernenwein, K. Feijen, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, Zahra Ghafourizadeh, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, P. Goswami, M-H Grondin, L. K. Härer, M. Haupt, J. A. Hinton, M. Hörbe, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, M. Jamrozy, V Joshi, I Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, Krzysztof Katarzyński, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, G. Kukec Mezek, R. G. Lang, S. Le Stum, A. Lemière, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, Vincent Marandon, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, Lars Mohrmann, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, Stefan Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, D. A. Prokhorov, Gerd Pühlhofer, M. Punch, Andreas Quirrenbach, R. Rauth, Patrick Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, Brain Reville, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea Santangelo, M. Sasaki, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, Andreas Specovius, R. Steenkamp, Simon Steinmassl, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I Sushch, H. Suzuki, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, R. Terrier, C. Thorpe-Morgan, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, T. Unbehaun, C. van Eldik, B. van Soelen, M. Vecchi, J. Veh, C. Venter, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, R. White, Alicja Wierzcholska, Y. Wun Wong, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia Żywucka, R. Blackwell, C. Braiding, M. Burton, K. Cubuk, Miroslav D. Filipović, N. Tothill, G. Wong, W. Kluźniak
- Context.
Young massive stellar clusters are extreme environments and potentially provide the means for efficient particle acceleration. Indeed, they are increasingly considered as being responsible for a significant fraction of cosmic rays (CRs) that are accelerated within the Milky Way. Westerlund 1, the most massive known young stellar cluster in our Galaxy, is a prime candidate for studying this hypothesis. While the very-high-energy gamma-ray source HESS J1646-458 has been detected in the vicinity of Westerlund 1 in the past, its association could not be firmly identified.
Aims.
We aim to identify the physical processes responsible for the gamma-ray emission around Westerlund 1 and thus to understand the role of massive stellar clusters in the acceleration of Galactic CRs better.
Methods.
Results.
We detected large-scale (similar to 2 degrees diameter) gamma-ray emission with a complex morphology, exhibiting a shell-like structure and showing no significant variation with gamma-ray energy. The combined energy spectrum of the emission extends to several tens of TeV, and it is uniform across the entire source region. We did not find a clear correlation of the gamma-ray emission with gas clouds as identified through H I and CO observations.
Conclusions.
We conclude that, of the known objects within the region, only Westerlund 1 can explain the majority of the gamma-ray emission. Several CR acceleration sites and mechanisms are conceivable and discussed in detail. While it seems clear that Westerlund 1 acts as a powerful particle accelerator, no firm conclusions on the contribution of massive stellar clusters to the flux of Galactic CRs in general can be drawn at this point.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Felix A. AharonianORCiDGND, H. Ashkar, Michael BackesORCiDGND, Victor Barbosa Martins, Yvonne BecheriniGND, D. Berge, B. Bi, M. Böttcher, M. de Bony de Lavergne, F. Bradascio, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, C. Burger-Scheidlin, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, S. Chandra, A. Chen, O. Chibueze, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, A. Djannati-Ataï, Jean-Pierre ErnenweinORCiD, K. Feijen, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, Zahra GhafourizadehGND, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, P. Goswami, M-H Grondin, L. K. Härer, M. Haupt, J. A. Hinton, M. Hörbe, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, M. Jamrozy, V Joshi, I Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, Krzysztof KatarzyńskiORCiD, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, G. Kukec Mezek, R. G. Lang, S. Le Stum, A. Lemière, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, Vincent MarandonORCiD, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, Lars MohrmannORCiD, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, Stefan OhmORCiDGND, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, D. A. Prokhorov, Gerd PühlhoferGND, M. Punch, Andreas QuirrenbachORCiDGND, R. Rauth, Patrick ReichherzerORCiDGND, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, Brain Reville, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V Sahakian, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea SantangeloGND, M. Sasaki, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, Andreas SpecoviusGND, R. Steenkamp, Simon SteinmasslORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiDGND, I Sushch, H. Suzuki, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, R. Terrier, C. Thorpe-Morgan, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, T. Unbehaun, C. van Eldik, B. van Soelen, M. Vecchi, J. Veh, C. Venter, J. Vink, S. J. Wagner, R. White, Alicja WierzcholskaORCiDGND, Y. Wun Wong, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia ŻywuckaORCiD, R. Blackwell, C. Braiding, M. Burton, K. Cubuk, Miroslav D. FilipovićORCiDGND, N. Tothill, G. Wong, W. Kluźniak
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202244323
|ISSN:
|0004-6361
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/17
|Publication year:
|2022
|Creating corporation:
|H.E.S.S. Collaboration
|Release date:
|2024/11/13
|Tag:
|Acceleration of particles; Galaxies: star clusters: individual: Westerlund 1; Gamma rays: general; Radiation mechanisms: non-thermal; Shock waves; Stars: massive
|Volume:
|666
|Article number:
|A124
|Number of pages:
|18
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF); Max Planck Society;; German Research Foundation (DFG); Helmholtz Association; Alexander von; Humboldt Foundation; French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and; Innovation; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/IN2P3);; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/INSU); Commissariat a; l'Energie atomique et aux Energies alternatives (CEA); UK Science and; Technology Facilities Council (STFC); Knut and Alice Wallenberg; Foundation; Polish Ministry of Education and Science [2021/WK/06]; South; African Department of Science and Technology; National Research; Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research,; Science AMP; Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Austrian Federal Ministry of; Education, Science and Research; Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Australian; Research Council (ARC); Japan Society for the Promotion of Science;; University of Amsterdam; Science Committee of Armenia [21AG-1C085]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International