German-Israeli relations are complex not only because of Germany's special responsibility towards Israel. Bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Berlin are characterised by many aspects, from the precarious security situation in the Middle East to the continued need to fight anti-Semitism. These and many other topics are often the subject of public discussion in Germany. While German politics predominantly stands by the Israeli state even in difficult times, such as recently after the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023 with the associated implications for the entire region, German society is far more hostile to Israel; this discrepancy is getting bigger and bigger. It is not uncommon for it to be discussed – also with a view to examples from the USA – that the close political ties on the part of the political elite in Germany come from a (pro-)Israel lobby. However, this question has not yet been scientifically investigated in Germany. In order to make a well-founded contribution to this discussion, this publication deals with the question of the design of organized solidarity with Israel in Germany by analyzing the role and impact of (pro)Jewish and (pro)Israeli organizations against the background of association and lobbying research. The period of the qualitatively conducted empirical study with the help of guided and expert interviews refers to the adoption of the Gaza flotilla resolution in the German parliament in 2010 and is limited to the 17th legislative period of the German Bundestag (2009-2013). Based on the analysis of different interest groups and developments in this area, this study finds that not only during the period under study, different approaches and differently developed networks can be found with regard to a partly organized solidarity with Israel in Germany, but that they can by no means be compared with an often propagated (pro-)Israel lobby.

