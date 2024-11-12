Heidi T. M. Lai, Fumiaki Imamura, Andres V. Ardisson Korat, Rachel A. Murphy, Nathan Tintle, Julie K. Bassett, Jiaying Chen, Janine Kröger, Kuo-Liong Chien, Mackenzie Senn, Alexis C. Wood, Nita G. Forouhi, Matthias Bernd Schulze, William S. Harris, Ramachandran S. Vasan, Frank Hu, Graham G. Giles, Allison Hodge, Luc Djousse, Ingeborg A. Brouwer, Frank Qian, Qi Sun, Jason H. Y. Wu, Matti Marklund, Rozenn N. Lemaitre, David S. Siscovick, Amanda M. Fretts, Aladdin H. Shadyab, JoAnn E. Manson, Barbara Howard, Jennifer G. Robinson, Robert B. Wallace, Nick J. Wareham, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Jerome Rotter, Michael Y. Tsai, Renata Micha, Dariush Mozaffarian
- Objetive
Trans fatty acids (TFAs) have harmful biologic effects that could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but evidence remains uncertain. We aimed to investigate the prospective associations of TFA biomarkers and T2D by conducting an individual participant-level pooled analysis.
Research design and methods
We included data from an international consortium of 12 prospective cohorts and nested case-control studies from six nations. TFA biomarkers were measured in blood collected between 1990 and 2008 from 25,126 participants aged >= 18 years without prevalent diabetes. Each cohort conducted de novo harmonized analyses using a prespecified protocol, and findings were pooled using inverse-variance weighted meta-analysis. Heterogeneity was explored by prespecified between-study and within-study characteristics.
Results
During a mean follow-up of 13.5 years, 2,843 cases of incident T2D were identified. In multivariable-adjusted pooled analyses, no significant associations with T2D were identified forObjetive
Trans fatty acids (TFAs) have harmful biologic effects that could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but evidence remains uncertain. We aimed to investigate the prospective associations of TFA biomarkers and T2D by conducting an individual participant-level pooled analysis.
Research design and methods
We included data from an international consortium of 12 prospective cohorts and nested case-control studies from six nations. TFA biomarkers were measured in blood collected between 1990 and 2008 from 25,126 participants aged >= 18 years without prevalent diabetes. Each cohort conducted de novo harmonized analyses using a prespecified protocol, and findings were pooled using inverse-variance weighted meta-analysis. Heterogeneity was explored by prespecified between-study and within-study characteristics.
Results
During a mean follow-up of 13.5 years, 2,843 cases of incident T2D were identified. In multivariable-adjusted pooled analyses, no significant associations with T2D were identified for trans/trans-18:2, relative risk (RR) 1.09 (95% CI 0.94-1.25); cis/trans-18:2, 0.89 (0.73-1.07); and trans/cis-18:2, 0.87 (0.73-1.03). Trans-16:1n-9, total trans-18:1, and total trans-18:2 were inversely associated with T2D (RR 0.81 [95% CI 0.67-0.99], 0.86 [0.75-0.99], and 0.84 [0.74-0.96], respectively). Findings were not significantly different according to prespecified sources of potential heterogeneity (each P >= 0.1).
Conclusions
Circulating individual trans-18:2 TFA biomarkers were not associated with risk of T2D, while trans-16:1n-9, total trans-18:1, and total trans-18:2 were inversely associated. Findings may reflect the influence of mixed TFA sources (industrial vs. natural ruminant), a general decline in TFA exposure due to policy changes during this period, or the relatively limited range of TFA levels.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Heidi T. M. LaiORCiD, Fumiaki Imamura, Andres V. Ardisson Korat, Rachel A. Murphy, Nathan TintleORCiD, Julie K. Bassett, Jiaying Chen, Janine Kröger, Kuo-Liong ChienORCiD, Mackenzie Senn, Alexis C. Wood, Nita G. ForouhiORCiD, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, William S. Harris, Ramachandran S. Vasan, Frank Hu, Graham G. Giles, Allison Hodge, Luc Djousse, Ingeborg A. Brouwer, Frank Qian, Qi Sun, Jason H. Y. Wu, Matti Marklund, Rozenn N. Lemaitre, David S. Siscovick, Amanda M. Fretts, Aladdin H. Shadyab, JoAnn E. Manson, Barbara Howard, Jennifer G. Robinson, Robert B. Wallace, Nick J. Wareham, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Jerome Rotter, Michael Y. TsaiORCiD, Renata Micha, Dariush Mozaffarian
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-1756
|ISSN:
|0149-5992
|ISSN:
|1935-5548
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35142845
|Title of parent work (English):
|Diabetes care
|Subtitle (English):
|pooled analysis of 12 prospective cohort studies in the fatty acids and outcomes research consortium (FORCE)
|Publisher:
|American Diabetes Association
|Place of publishing:
|Alexandria, Va.
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/10
|Publication year:
|2022
|Creating corporation:
|Fatty Acids and Outcomes Research Consortium (FORCE)
|Release date:
|2024/11/12
|Volume:
|45
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|854
|Last Page:
|863
|Funding institution:
|National Institutes of Health [OPP1176682]; Gates Foundation [2020 FOD; 036]; Rockefeller Foundation; [2R01HL115189-06A1]; Bill and Melinda; Gates Foundation [OPP1176682] Funding Source: Bill and Melinda Gates; Foundation; MRC [MR/N003284/1, MC_UU_00006/3, MC_UU_00006/1] Funding; Source: UKRI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz