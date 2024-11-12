Schließen

Trans fatty acid biomarkers and incident type 2 diabetes

  • Objetive Trans fatty acids (TFAs) have harmful biologic effects that could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but evidence remains uncertain. We aimed to investigate the prospective associations of TFA biomarkers and T2D by conducting an individual participant-level pooled analysis. Research design and methods We included data from an international consortium of 12 prospective cohorts and nested case-control studies from six nations. TFA biomarkers were measured in blood collected between 1990 and 2008 from 25,126 participants aged >= 18 years without prevalent diabetes. Each cohort conducted de novo harmonized analyses using a prespecified protocol, and findings were pooled using inverse-variance weighted meta-analysis. Heterogeneity was explored by prespecified between-study and within-study characteristics. Results During a mean follow-up of 13.5 years, 2,843 cases of incident T2D were identified. In multivariable-adjusted pooled analyses, no significant associations with T2D were identified forObjetive Trans fatty acids (TFAs) have harmful biologic effects that could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), but evidence remains uncertain. We aimed to investigate the prospective associations of TFA biomarkers and T2D by conducting an individual participant-level pooled analysis. Research design and methods We included data from an international consortium of 12 prospective cohorts and nested case-control studies from six nations. TFA biomarkers were measured in blood collected between 1990 and 2008 from 25,126 participants aged >= 18 years without prevalent diabetes. Each cohort conducted de novo harmonized analyses using a prespecified protocol, and findings were pooled using inverse-variance weighted meta-analysis. Heterogeneity was explored by prespecified between-study and within-study characteristics. Results During a mean follow-up of 13.5 years, 2,843 cases of incident T2D were identified. In multivariable-adjusted pooled analyses, no significant associations with T2D were identified for trans/trans-18:2, relative risk (RR) 1.09 (95% CI 0.94-1.25); cis/trans-18:2, 0.89 (0.73-1.07); and trans/cis-18:2, 0.87 (0.73-1.03). Trans-16:1n-9, total trans-18:1, and total trans-18:2 were inversely associated with T2D (RR 0.81 [95% CI 0.67-0.99], 0.86 [0.75-0.99], and 0.84 [0.74-0.96], respectively). Findings were not significantly different according to prespecified sources of potential heterogeneity (each P >= 0.1). Conclusions Circulating individual trans-18:2 TFA biomarkers were not associated with risk of T2D, while trans-16:1n-9, total trans-18:1, and total trans-18:2 were inversely associated. Findings may reflect the influence of mixed TFA sources (industrial vs. natural ruminant), a general decline in TFA exposure due to policy changes during this period, or the relatively limited range of TFA levels.show moreshow less

Author details:Heidi T. M. LaiORCiD, Fumiaki Imamura, Andres V. Ardisson Korat, Rachel A. Murphy, Nathan TintleORCiD, Julie K. Bassett, Jiaying Chen, Janine Kröger, Kuo-Liong ChienORCiD, Mackenzie Senn, Alexis C. Wood, Nita G. ForouhiORCiD, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, William S. Harris, Ramachandran S. Vasan, Frank Hu, Graham G. Giles, Allison Hodge, Luc Djousse, Ingeborg A. Brouwer, Frank Qian, Qi Sun, Jason H. Y. Wu, Matti Marklund, Rozenn N. Lemaitre, David S. Siscovick, Amanda M. Fretts, Aladdin H. Shadyab, JoAnn E. Manson, Barbara Howard, Jennifer G. Robinson, Robert B. Wallace, Nick J. Wareham, Yii-Der Ida Chen, Jerome Rotter, Michael Y. TsaiORCiD, Renata Micha, Dariush Mozaffarian
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2337/dc21-1756
ISSN:0149-5992
ISSN:1935-5548
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35142845
Title of parent work (English):Diabetes care
Subtitle (English):pooled analysis of 12 prospective cohort studies in the fatty acids and outcomes research consortium (FORCE)
Publisher:American Diabetes Association
Place of publishing:Alexandria, Va.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/10
Publication year:2022
Creating corporation:Fatty Acids and Outcomes Research Consortium (FORCE)
Release date:2024/11/12
Volume:45
Issue:4
Number of pages:10
First page:854
