Evidence for γ-ray emission from the remnant of Kepler's supernova based on deep HESS observations

Felix A. Aharonian, Faical Ait Benkhali, Ekrem Oǧuzhan Angüner, H. Ashkar, Michael Backes, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne Becherini, D. Berge, Konrad Bernlöhr, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, Matthieu de Bony de Lavergne, M. Breuhaus, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, O. Chibueze, G. Cotter, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Dmytriiev, Kathrin Egberts, S. Einecke, Jean-Pierre Ernenwein, K. Feijen, A. Fiasson, Gaëtan Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, Zahra Ghafourizadeh, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, M-H Grondin, M. Hörbe, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, V Joshi, I Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, U. Katz, Krzysztof Katarzynski, B. Khelifi, W. Kluzniak, Nu Komin, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, D. Malyshev, D. Malyshev, Vincent Marandon, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Marti-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, P. O'Brien, Stefan Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, V Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, Gerd Pühlhofer, M. Punch, Andreas Quirrenbach, Patrick Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, Brain Reville, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, H. Rueda Ricarte, V Sahakian, S. Sailer, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea Santangelo, M. Sasaki, J. Schäfer, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, R. Simoni, H. Sol, Andreas Specovius, L. Stawarz, Simon Steinmassl, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I Sushch, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, M. Tsirou, Y. Uchiyama, T. Unbehaun, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, H. J. Völk, S. J. Wagner, F. Werner, R. White, Alicja Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia Zywucka
- Observations with imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes (IACTs) have enhanced our knowledge of nearby supernova (SN) remnants with ages younger than 500 yr by establishing Cassiopeia A and the remnant of Tycho's SN as very-high-energy (VHE) gamma-ray sources. The remnant of Kepler's SN, which is the product of the most recent naked-eye SN in our Galaxy, is comparable in age to the other two, but is significantly more distant. If the gamma-ray luminosities of the remnants of Tycho's and Kepler's SNe are similar, then the latter is expected to be one of the faintest gamma-ray sources within reach of the current generation TACT arrays. Here we report evidence at a statistical level of 4.6 sigma for a VHE signal from the remnant of Kepler's SN based on deep observations by the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) with an exposure of 152 h. The measured integral flux above an energy of 226 GeV is similar to 0.3% of the flux of the Crab Nebula. The spectral energy distribution (SED) reveals a gamma-ray emitting component connectingObservations with imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes (IACTs) have enhanced our knowledge of nearby supernova (SN) remnants with ages younger than 500 yr by establishing Cassiopeia A and the remnant of Tycho's SN as very-high-energy (VHE) gamma-ray sources. The remnant of Kepler's SN, which is the product of the most recent naked-eye SN in our Galaxy, is comparable in age to the other two, but is significantly more distant. If the gamma-ray luminosities of the remnants of Tycho's and Kepler's SNe are similar, then the latter is expected to be one of the faintest gamma-ray sources within reach of the current generation TACT arrays. Here we report evidence at a statistical level of 4.6 sigma for a VHE signal from the remnant of Kepler's SN based on deep observations by the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) with an exposure of 152 h. The measured integral flux above an energy of 226 GeV is similar to 0.3% of the flux of the Crab Nebula. The spectral energy distribution (SED) reveals a gamma-ray emitting component connecting the VHE emission observed with H.E.S.S. to the emission observed at GeV energies with Fermi-LAT. The overall SED is similar to that of the remnant of Tycho's SN, possibly indicating the same nonthermal emission processes acting in both these young remnants of thermonuclear SNe.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Felix A. AharonianORCiDGND, Faical Ait BenkhaliORCiDGND, Ekrem Oǧuzhan AngünerGND, H. Ashkar, Michael BackesORCiDGND, Victor Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Yvonne BecheriniGND, D. Berge, Konrad BernlöhrORCiDGND, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, Matthieu de Bony de Lavergne, M. Breuhaus, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, T. Chand, A. Chen, O. Chibueze, G. Cotter, P. Cristofari, Jea Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Dmytriiev, Kathrin EgbertsORCiDGND, S. Einecke, Jean-Pierre ErnenweinORCiD, K. Feijen, A. Fiasson, Gaëtan Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, Zahra GhafourizadehGND, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, M-H Grondin, M. Hörbe, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, Zhiqiu Huang, M. Jamrozy, V Joshi, I Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, U. Katz, Krzysztof KatarzynskiORCiD, B. Khelifi, W. Kluzniak, Nu KominORCiD, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J-P Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I Lypova, J. Mackey, D. Malyshev, D. Malyshev, Vincent MarandonORCiD, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, G. Marti-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, K. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, P. O'Brien, Stefan OhmORCiDGND, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, S. Panny, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, V Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, Gerd PühlhoferGND, M. Punch, Andreas QuirrenbachORCiDGND, Patrick ReichherzerORCiDGND, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, Brain Reville, F. Rieger, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, H. Rueda Ricarte, V Sahakian, S. Sailer, H. Salzmann, D. A. Sanchez, Andrea SantangeloGND, M. Sasaki, J. Schäfer, F. Schüssler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, J. N. S. Shapopi, R. Simoni, H. Sol, Andreas SpecoviusGND, L. Stawarz, Simon SteinmasslORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiDGND, I Sushch, T. Takahashi, T. Tanaka, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, M. Tsirou, Y. Uchiyama, T. Unbehaun, C. van Eldik, J. Veh, J. Vink, H. J. Völk, S. J. Wagner, F. Werner, R. White, Alicja WierzcholskaORCiDGND, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, S. Zouari, Natalia ZywuckaORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202243096
|ISSN:
|0004-6361
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Creating corporation:
|HESS Collaboration
|Release date:
|2024/11/13
|Tag:
|ISM: supernova; gamma rays: general; radiation mechanisms: non-thermal; remnants; supernovae: individual: Kepler
|Volume:
|662
|Article number:
|A65
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF); Max-Planck Society;; German Research Foundation (DFG); Helmholtz Association; Alexander von; Humboldt Foundation; French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and; Innovation; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/IN2P3);; Commissariat a l'energie atomique et aux energies alternatives (CEA); UK; Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC); Knut and Alice; Wallenberg Foundation; National Science Centre, Poland; [2016/22/M/ST9/00382]; National Research Foundation; University of; Namibia; National Commission on Research, Science & Technology of; Namibia (NCRST); Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and; Research; Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Australian Research Council; (ARC); South African Department of Science and Technology South African; Department of Science; Japan Society for the Promotion of Science;; University of Amsterdam; national resource providers of the EGI; Federation; European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation; programme [101004131]; Netherlands Research School for Astronomy (NOVA);; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/INSU); H2020 -; Industrial Leadership [101004131] Funding Source: H2020 - Industrial; Leadership
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Erratum: https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202348902e