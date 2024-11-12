Circulating inflammatory biomarkers, adipokines and breast cancer risk—a case-control study nested within the EPIC cohort

Manon Cairat, Sabina Rinaldi, Anne-Sophie Navionis, Isabelle Romieu, Carine Biessy, Vivian Viallon, Anja Olsen, Anne Tjønneland, Agnès Fournier, Gianluca Severi, Marina Kvaskoff, Renée T. Fortner, Rudolf Kaaks, Krasimira Aleksandrova, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Giovanna Masala, Rosario Tumino, Sabina Sieri, Chiara Grasso, Amalia Mattiello, Inger T. Gram, Karina Standahl Olsen, Antonio Agudo, Pilar Amiano Etxezarreta, Maria-Jose Sánchez, Carmen Santiuste, Aurelio Barricarte, Evelyn Monninkhof, Anouk E. Hiensch, David Muller, Melissa A. Merritt, Ruth C. Travis, Elisabete Weiderpass, Marc J. Gunter, Laure Dossus
- Background
Inflammation has been hypothesized to play a role in the development and progression of breast cancer and might differently impact breast cancer risk among pre and postmenopausal women. We performed a nested case-control study to examine whether pre-diagnostic circulating concentrations of adiponectin, leptin, c-reactive protein (CRP), tumour necrosis factor-alpha, interferon-gamma and 6 interleukins were associated with breast cancer risk, overall and by menopausal status.
Methods
Pre-diagnostic levels of inflammatory biomarkers were measured in plasma from 1558 case-control pairs from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort. We used conditional logistic regression to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) of breast cancer at blood collection, per one standard deviation increase in biomarker concentration.
Results
Cases were diagnosed at a mean age of 61.4 years on average 8.6 years after blood collection. No statistically significant association was observed betweenBackground
Inflammation has been hypothesized to play a role in the development and progression of breast cancer and might differently impact breast cancer risk among pre and postmenopausal women. We performed a nested case-control study to examine whether pre-diagnostic circulating concentrations of adiponectin, leptin, c-reactive protein (CRP), tumour necrosis factor-alpha, interferon-gamma and 6 interleukins were associated with breast cancer risk, overall and by menopausal status.
Methods
Pre-diagnostic levels of inflammatory biomarkers were measured in plasma from 1558 case-control pairs from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort. We used conditional logistic regression to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) of breast cancer at blood collection, per one standard deviation increase in biomarker concentration.
Results
Cases were diagnosed at a mean age of 61.4 years on average 8.6 years after blood collection. No statistically significant association was observed between inflammatory markers and breast cancer risk overall. In premenopausal women, borderline significant inverse associations were observed for leptin, leptin-to-adiponectin ratio and CRP [OR= 0.89 (0.77-1.03), OR= 0.88 (0.76-1.01) and OR= 0.87 (0.75-1.01), respectively] while positive associations were observed among postmenopausal women [OR= 1.16 (1.05-1.29), OR= 1.11 (1.01-1.23), OR= 1.10 (0.99-1.22), respectively]. Adjustment for BMI strengthened the estimates in premenopausal women [leptin: OR = 0.83 (0.68-1.00), leptin-to-adiponectin ratio: OR = 0.80 (0.66-0.97), CRP: OR = 0.85 (0.72-1.00)] but attenuated the estimates in postmenopausal women [leptin: OR = 1.09 (0.96-1.24), leptin-to-adiponectin ratio: OR = 1.02 (0.89-1.16), CRP: OR = 1.04 (0.92-1.16)].
Conclusions
Associations between CRP, leptin and leptin-to-adiponectin ratio with breast cancer risk may represent the dual effect of obesity by menopausal status although this deserves further investigation.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Manon CairatORCiD, Sabina Rinaldi, Anne-Sophie NavionisORCiD, Isabelle Romieu, Carine Biessy, Vivian Viallon, Anja Olsen, Anne Tjønneland, Agnès Fournier, Gianluca Severi, Marina KvaskoffORCiD, Renée T. Fortner, Rudolf Kaaks, Krasimira Aleksandrova, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Giovanna MasalaORCiD, Rosario Tumino, Sabina Sieri, Chiara Grasso, Amalia Mattiello, Inger T. Gram, Karina Standahl Olsen, Antonio AgudoORCiD, Pilar Amiano Etxezarreta, Maria-Jose Sánchez, Carmen Santiuste, Aurelio Barricarte, Evelyn Monninkhof, Anouk E. Hiensch, David MullerORCiD, Melissa A. MerrittORCiD, Ruth C. Travis, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Marc J. Gunter, Laure DossusORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12916-022-02319-y
|ISSN:
|1741-7015
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35430795
|Title of parent work (English):
|BMC Medicine
|Publisher:
|BMC
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/18
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/12
|Tag:
|Anthropometry; Biomarkers; Breast cancer; Inflammation; Menopausal status
|Volume:
|20
|Article number:
|118
|Number of pages:
|14
|Funding institution:
|French National Cancer Institute [2016-128]; World Cancer Research Fund; [2017/1614]; la Ligue Nationale Contre le Cancer; International Agency; for Research on Cancer (IARC); NIHR Imperial Biomedical Research Centre; (BRC); Danish Cancer Society (Denmark); Ligue Contre le Cancer; Institut; Gustave Roussy; Mutuelle Generale de l'Education Nationale; Institut; National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale (INSERM) (France);; German Cancer Aid; German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ); Federal; Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF); Associazione Italiana per la; Ricerca sul Cancro-AIRC-Italy; National Research Council (Italy); Dutch; Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS), Netherlands Cancer; Registry (NKR), LK Research Funds; Dutch Prevention Funds; Dutch ZON; (Zorg Onderzoek Nederland); World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF),; Statistics Netherlands; Health Research Fund (FIS) -Instituto de Salud; Carlos III (ISCIII); Catalan Institute of Oncology -ICO (Spain); Swedish; Cancer Society; Swedish Research Council; County Councils of Skane;; Vasterbotten (Sweden); Cancer Research UK [14136, C8221/A29017]; Medical; Research Council [1000143, MR/M012190/1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International