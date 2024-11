Automatic seismic signal detection and advanced analysis for large data and distributed acoustic sensing

The progressive expansion of global and regional seismometer networks, the deployment of temporary large-N networks and the increasing collection of fiber-optic DAS data are opening new possibilities for observational seismology - provided that the large volumes of data can be efficiently processed with high quality. The ambition of this cumulative dissertation is the development and implementation of methods for data-driven and automatic analysis of large nodal and DAS datasets. In the first part (A), a new efficient method for the detection and localization of seismic events in continuous seismic data is presented. The technique integrates seismic first-arrival phase annotations from machine-learning with an adaptive delay-and-sum backprojection approach. The developed method the accompanying software framework are introduced, and then applied to different types of large seismic datasets. These include (1) weak seismicity in the Eifel volcanic region and a Rhine-Graben segment recorded by the Eifel Large-N experiment, Germany, (2) a

The progressive expansion of global and regional seismometer networks, the deployment of temporary large-N networks and the increasing collection of fiber-optic DAS data are opening new possibilities for observational seismology - provided that the large volumes of data can be efficiently processed with high quality. The ambition of this cumulative dissertation is the development and implementation of methods for data-driven and automatic analysis of large nodal and DAS datasets. In the first part (A), a new efficient method for the detection and localization of seismic events in continuous seismic data is presented. The technique integrates seismic first-arrival phase annotations from machine-learning with an adaptive delay-and-sum backprojection approach. The developed method the accompanying software framework are introduced, and then applied to different types of large seismic datasets. These include (1) weak seismicity in the Eifel volcanic region and a Rhine-Graben segment recorded by the Eifel Large-N experiment, Germany, (2) a volcano-tectonic unrest on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland and (3) a geothermal circulation experiment at Utah FORGE, USA. The subsequent study investigates the volcano-tectonic seismicity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, and presents an integrated interpretation of a detailed earthquake catalog together with probabilistic source moment tensors to resolve the geometry of fault systems and the evolution of shallow crustal dike intrusions. In the second part (B), an adaptive frequency-wavenumber filter for DAS signal processing is developed. The method exploits the wavefield's dense spatial and temporal coherency and uses adaptive localized beamforming to enhance the coherent energy, and thereby improving the signal-noise-ratio. The flexible, yet robust filtering strategy is based on established signal processing methods and is parameterized by two arguments, it can efficiently be applied to data in real-time. In the following work, this filter is applied to improve the noisy signals of first-arrivals from an active seismic source. The data was recorded by a downhole DAS fiber inside a 400 m deep ICDP borehole in Vogtland, Germany. Subsequently, the DAS arrival times are incorporated into a high-resolution 3D velocity tomography to image the subsurface and a fault discontinuity.

