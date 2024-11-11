Niki Dimou, Wemimo Omiyale, Carine Biessy, Vivian Viallon, Rudolf Kaaks, Tracy A. O'Mara, Elom K. Aglago, Eva Ardanaz, Manuela M. Bergmann, Nicola P. Bondonno, Tonje Braaten, Sandra M. Colorado-Yohar, Marta Crous-Bou, Christina C. Dahm, Renee T. Fortner, Inger T. Gram, Sophia Harlid, Alicia K. Heath, Annika Idahl, Marina Kvaskoff, Therese H. Nost, Kim Overvad, Domenico Palli, Aurora Perez-Cornago, Carlotta Sacerdote, Maria-Jose Sanchez, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Gianluca Severi, Vittorio Simeon, Giovanna Tagliabue, Anne Tjonneland, Therese Truong, Rosario Tumino, Mattias Johansson, Elisabete Weiderpass, Neil Murphy, Marc J. Gunter, Ben Lacey, Naomi E. Allen, Laure Dossus
- Background:
Current epidemiologic evidence indicates that smoking is associated with a lower endometrial cancer risk. How-ever, it is unknown if this association is causal or confounded.
To further elucidate the role of smoking in endometrial cancer risk, we conducted complementary observational and Mendelian randomization (MR) analyses.
Methods:
The observational analyses included 286,415 participants enrolled in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition and 179,271 participants in the UK Biobank, and multivariable Cox proportional hazards models were used.
In two-sample MR analyses, genetic variants robustly associated with lifetime amount of smoking (n = 126 variants) and ever having smoked regularly (n = 112 variants) were selected and their association with endometrial cancer risk (12,906 cancer/108,979 controls from the Endometrial Cancer Association Consortium) was examined.
Results:
