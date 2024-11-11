Inflammatory potential of the diet and association with risk of differentiated thyroid cancer in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort

Lucie Lecuyer, Nasser Laouali, Laure Dossus, Nitin Shivappa, James R. Hebert, Antonio Agudo, Anne Tjonneland, Jytte Halkjaer, Kim Overvad, Verena A. Katzke, Charlotte Le Cornet, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Franziska Jannasch, Domenico Palli, Claudia Agnoli, Rosario Tumino, Luca Dragna, Gabriella Iannuzzo, Torill Enget Jensen, Magritt Brustad, Guri Skeie, Raul Zamora-Ros, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Pilar Amiano, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Eva Ardanaz, Martin Almquist, Emily Sonestedt, Maria Sandstrom, Lena Maria Nilsson, Elisabete Weiderpass, Inge Huybrechts, Sabina Rinaldi, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Therese Truong
- Purpose
Chronic inflammation is thought to initiate or promote differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and previous studies have shown that diet can modulate this inflammatory process.
We aimed to evaluate the association of several dietary scores reflecting the inflammatory potential of the diet with DTC risk.
Methods
Within the EPIC cohort, 450,063 participants were followed during a mean period of 14 years, and 712 newly incident DTC cases were identified.
Associations between four dietary inflammatory scores [the dietary inflammatory index (DII (R)) and two energy-adjusted derivatives (the E-DIIr and the E-DIId), and the Inflammatory Score of the Diet (ISD)] and DTC risk were evaluated in the EPIC cohort using multivariable Cox regression models.
Results
Positive associations were observed between DTC risk and the DIIs (HR for 1 SD increase in DII: 1.11, 95%CI: 1.01, 1.23, similar results for its derivatives), but not with the ISD (HR for 1 SD increase: 1.04, 95% CI 0.93, 1.16).
Conclusion
Diet-associatedPurpose
Chronic inflammation is thought to initiate or promote differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and previous studies have shown that diet can modulate this inflammatory process.
We aimed to evaluate the association of several dietary scores reflecting the inflammatory potential of the diet with DTC risk.
Methods
Within the EPIC cohort, 450,063 participants were followed during a mean period of 14 years, and 712 newly incident DTC cases were identified.
Associations between four dietary inflammatory scores [the dietary inflammatory index (DII (R)) and two energy-adjusted derivatives (the E-DIIr and the E-DIId), and the Inflammatory Score of the Diet (ISD)] and DTC risk were evaluated in the EPIC cohort using multivariable Cox regression models.
Results
Positive associations were observed between DTC risk and the DIIs (HR for 1 SD increase in DII: 1.11, 95%CI: 1.01, 1.23, similar results for its derivatives), but not with the ISD (HR for 1 SD increase: 1.04, 95% CI 0.93, 1.16).
Conclusion
Diet-associated inflammation, as estimated by the DII and its derivatives, was weakly positively associated with DTC risk in a European adult population. These results suggesting that diet-associated inflammation acts in the etiology of DTC need to be validated in independent studies.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Lucie Lecuyer, Nasser Laouali, Laure DossusORCiD, Nitin ShivappaORCiD, James R. Hebert, Antonio AgudoORCiD, Anne TjonnelandORCiD, Jytte Halkjaer, Kim OvervadORCiD, Verena A. Katzke, Charlotte Le Cornet, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Franziska Jannasch, Domenico Palli, Claudia Agnoli, Rosario Tumino, Luca Dragna, Gabriella Iannuzzo, Torill Enget Jensen, Magritt Brustad, Guri Skeie, Raul Zamora-Ros, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Pilar Amiano, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Martin Almquist, Emily Sonestedt, Maria Sandstrom, Lena Maria Nilsson, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Sabina Rinaldi, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Therese TruongORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-022-02897-w
|ISSN:
|1436-6207
|ISSN:
|1436-6215
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35635567
|Title of parent work (English):
|European journal of nutrition
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/11
|Tag:
|EPIC; Thyroid cancer; cohort; diet; inflammation
|Volume:
|61
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|3625
|Last Page:
|3635
|Funding institution:
|Institute of Health Carlos III (Spain) [CPII20/00009]; European Social; Fund (ESF)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz