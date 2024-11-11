Schließen

Inflammatory potential of the diet and association with risk of differentiated thyroid cancer in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort

  • Purpose Chronic inflammation is thought to initiate or promote differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and previous studies have shown that diet can modulate this inflammatory process. We aimed to evaluate the association of several dietary scores reflecting the inflammatory potential of the diet with DTC risk. Methods Within the EPIC cohort, 450,063 participants were followed during a mean period of 14 years, and 712 newly incident DTC cases were identified. Associations between four dietary inflammatory scores [the dietary inflammatory index (DII (R)) and two energy-adjusted derivatives (the E-DIIr and the E-DIId), and the Inflammatory Score of the Diet (ISD)] and DTC risk were evaluated in the EPIC cohort using multivariable Cox regression models. Results Positive associations were observed between DTC risk and the DIIs (HR for 1 SD increase in DII: 1.11, 95%CI: 1.01, 1.23, similar results for its derivatives), but not with the ISD (HR for 1 SD increase: 1.04, 95% CI 0.93, 1.16). Conclusion Diet-associatedPurpose Chronic inflammation is thought to initiate or promote differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and previous studies have shown that diet can modulate this inflammatory process. We aimed to evaluate the association of several dietary scores reflecting the inflammatory potential of the diet with DTC risk. Methods Within the EPIC cohort, 450,063 participants were followed during a mean period of 14 years, and 712 newly incident DTC cases were identified. Associations between four dietary inflammatory scores [the dietary inflammatory index (DII (R)) and two energy-adjusted derivatives (the E-DIIr and the E-DIId), and the Inflammatory Score of the Diet (ISD)] and DTC risk were evaluated in the EPIC cohort using multivariable Cox regression models. Results Positive associations were observed between DTC risk and the DIIs (HR for 1 SD increase in DII: 1.11, 95%CI: 1.01, 1.23, similar results for its derivatives), but not with the ISD (HR for 1 SD increase: 1.04, 95% CI 0.93, 1.16). Conclusion Diet-associated inflammation, as estimated by the DII and its derivatives, was weakly positively associated with DTC risk in a European adult population. These results suggesting that diet-associated inflammation acts in the etiology of DTC need to be validated in independent studies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lucie Lecuyer, Nasser Laouali, Laure DossusORCiD, Nitin ShivappaORCiD, James R. Hebert, Antonio AgudoORCiD, Anne TjonnelandORCiD, Jytte Halkjaer, Kim OvervadORCiD, Verena A. Katzke, Charlotte Le Cornet, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Franziska Jannasch, Domenico Palli, Claudia Agnoli, Rosario Tumino, Luca Dragna, Gabriella Iannuzzo, Torill Enget Jensen, Magritt Brustad, Guri Skeie, Raul Zamora-Ros, Miguel Rodriguez-Barranco, Pilar Amiano, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Martin Almquist, Emily Sonestedt, Maria Sandstrom, Lena Maria Nilsson, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Sabina Rinaldi, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Therese TruongORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-022-02897-w
ISSN:1436-6207
ISSN:1436-6215
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35635567
Title of parent work (English):European journal of nutrition
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/11
Tag:EPIC; Thyroid cancer; cohort; diet; inflammation
Volume:61
Issue:7
Number of pages:11
First page:3625
Last Page:3635
Funding institution:Institute of Health Carlos III (Spain) [CPII20/00009]; European Social; Fund (ESF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

