Inflammatory potential of diet and pancreatic cancer risk in the EPIC study

Valerie Cayssials, Genevieve Buckland, Marta Crous-Bou, Catalina Bonet, Elisabete Weiderpass, Guri Skie, Dagfinn Aune, Alicia Heath, Therese Haugdahl Nost, Giovanna Masala, Claudia Agnoli, Maria Santucci De Magistris, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Jeroen Derksen, Inge Huybrechts, Pietro Ferrari, Oscar Franklin, Stina Boden, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Jose Maria Huerta, Aurelio Barricarte, Carlotta Sacerdote, Pilar Amiano, Rosario Tumino, Esther Molina-Montes, Anne Tjonneland, Cecilie Kyro, Gianluca Severi, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Vinciane Rebours, Verena Katzke, Antonio Agudo, Paula Jakszyn
There is existing evidence on the potential role of chronic inflammation in the pathogenesis of pancreatic cancer (PC) and on how risk may be modulated by dietary factors.
Pro-inflammatory diets are suggested to be associated with increased risk of PC but, so far, evidence remains not conclusive.
We examined the association between the dietary inflammatory potential and PC risk within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study, which includes 450,112 participants.
After a 14-year follow-up, a total of 1239 incident PC cases were included in this study. The inflammatory potential of the diet was estimated using an Inflammatory Score of the Diet (ISD).
Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the association between the ISD and PC were estimated using multivariable Cox regression models, adjusted for known risk factors for PC.
Participants with higher ISDs had a higher risk of developing PCs. In the fully adjusted multivariate model, the
Participants with higher ISDs had a higher risk of developing PCs. In the fully adjusted multivariate model, the risk of PC increased by 11% (HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.02-1.22) for 1 point each standard deviation increase in the ISD score.
Neither obesity nor any other known risk factor for PC showed statistically significant interactions.
Conclusion
To the best of our knowledge, this is the first prospective study reporting a positive relationship between the inflammatory potential of diet and PC.
Since early diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer might be challenging, prevention remains the major hope for reducing the burden of this disease.…
|Valerie Cayssials, Genevieve Buckland, Marta Crous-Bou, Catalina BonetORCiD, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Guri Skie, Dagfinn AuneORCiD, Alicia HeathORCiD, Therese Haugdahl Nost, Giovanna MasalaORCiD, Claudia Agnoli, Maria Santucci De Magistris, Bas Bueno-de-Mesquita, Jeroen Derksen, Inge HuybrechtsORCiD, Pietro Ferrari, Oscar Franklin, Stina Boden, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Jose Maria Huerta, Aurelio Barricarte, Carlotta SacerdoteORCiD, Pilar Amiano, Rosario Tumino, Esther Molina-Montes, Anne Tjonneland, Cecilie Kyro, Gianluca SeveriORCiD, Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Vinciane Rebours, Verena Katzke, Antonio AgudoORCiD, Paula Jakszyn
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-022-02809-y
|1436-6207
|1436-6215
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35091827
|European journal of nutrition
|Springer
|Heidelberg
|Article
|English
|2022/01/29
|2022
|2024/11/11
|dietary patterns; epidemiology; inflammatory potential of diet; pancreatic cancer; prospective cohort
|61
|5
|8
|2313
|2320
|Instituto de Salud Carlos III [PI15/00639]; European Regional; Development Fund [ERDF]; European Commission (DG-SANCO); International; Agency for Research on Cancer; Danish Cancer Society (Denmark); Ligue; Contre le Cancer (France); Institut Gustave Roussy (France); Mutuelle; Generale de l'Education Nationale (France); Institut National de la; Sante et de la Recherche Medicale (INSERM) (France); German Cancer Aid; (Germany); German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) (Germany); Federal; Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) (Germany); Deutsche Krebshilfe; (Germany); Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum (Germany); Federal Ministry; of Education and Research (Germany); Hellenic Health Foundation; (Greece); Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro-AIRC-Italy; (Italy); National Research Council (Italy); Dutch Ministry of Public; Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) (The Netherlands); Netherlands Cancer; Registry (NKR) (The Netherlands); LK Research Funds (The Netherlands);; Dutch Prevention Funds (The Netherlands); Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek; Nederland) (The Netherlands); World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) (The; Netherlands); Statistics Netherlands (The Netherlands); Nordic Centre of; Excellence programme on Food, Nutrition and Health (Norway); Health; Research Fund (FIS)-Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) (Spain);; Regional Government of Andalucia (Spain); Regional Government of; Asturias (Spain); Regional Government of Basque Country (Spain);; Regional Government of Murcia (Spain); Regional Government of Navarra; (Spain); Catalan Institute of Oncology-ICO (Spain); Swedish Cancer; Society, (Sweden); Swedish Research Council (Sweden); County Council of; Skane (Sweden); County Council of Vasterbotten (Sweden); Cancer Research; UK (United Kingdom) [14136, C570/A16491, C8221/A19170, A29017]; Medical; Research Council (United Kingdom) [1000143, MR/M012190/1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz