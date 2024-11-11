Dietary intake of 91 individual polyphenols and 5-year body weight change in the EPIC-PANACEA cohort

Mercedes Gil-Lespinard, Jazmin Castaneda, Enrique Almanza-Aguilera, Jesus Humberto Gomez, Anne Tjonneland, Cecilie Kyro, Kim Overvad, Verena Katzke, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Giovanna Masala, Claudia Agnoli, Maria Santucci de Magistris, Rosario Tumino, Carlotta Sacerdote, Guri Skeie, Cristina Lasheras, Esther Molina-Montes, Jose Maria Huerta, Aurelio Barricarte, Pilar Amiano, Emily Sonestedt, Marisa da Silva, Ingegerd Johansson, Johan Hultdin, Anne M. May, Nita G. Forouhi, Alicia K. Heath, Heinz Freisling, Elisabete Weiderpass, Augustin Scalbert, Raul Zamora-Ros
- Polyphenols are bioactive compounds from plants with antioxidant properties that may have a protective role against body weight gain, with adipose tissue and systemic oxidative stress as potential targets.
We aimed to investigate the dietary intake of individual polyphenols and their association with 5-year body weight change in a sub-cohort of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC).
This study included 349,165 adult participants from nine European countries. Polyphenol intake was estimated through country-specific validated dietary questionnaires and the Phenol-Explorer database.
Body weight was obtained at recruitment and after a mean follow-up time of 5 years. Associations were estimated using multilevel mixed linear regression models. From 91 polyphenols included, the majority (n = 67) were inversely associated with 5-year body weight change after FDR-correction (q < 0.05). The greatest inverse associations were observed for quercetin 3-O-rhamnoside (change in weight for doubling in intake: -0.071 (95% CI: -0.085; -0.056) kg/5 years).
Only 13 polyphenols showed positive associations with body weight gain, mainly from the subclass hydroxycinnamic acids (HCAs) with coffee as the main dietary source, such as 4-caffeoylquinic acid (0.029 (95% CI: 0.021; 0.038) kg/5 years).
Individual polyphenols with fruit, tea, cocoa and whole grain cereals as the main dietary sources may contribute to body weight maintenance in adults.
Individual HCAs may have different roles in body weight change depending on their dietary source.…
Metadaten
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/antiox11122425
Title of parent work (English):
|Antioxidants
Tag:
|EPIC; body weight; cohort; intake; obesity; polyphenol
