Prospective evaluation of 92 serum protein biomarkers for early detection of ovarian cancer

Trasias Mukama, Renee Turzanski Fortner, Verena Katzke, Lucas Cory Hynes, Agnese Petrera, Stefanie M. Hauck, Theron Johnson, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Catarina Schiborn, Agnetha Linn Rostgaard-Hansen, Anne Tjonneland, Kim Overvad, Maria Jose Sanchez Perez, Marta Crous-Bou, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Pilar Amiano, Eva Ardanaz, Eleanor L. Watts, Ruth C. Travis, Carlotta Sacerdote, Sara Grioni, Giovanna Masala, Simona Signoriello, Rosario Tumino, Inger T. Gram, Torkjel M. Sandanger, Hanna Sartor, Eva Lundin, Annika Idahl, Alicia K. Heath, Laure Dossus, Elisabete Weiderpass, Rudolf Kaaks
CA125 is the best available yet insufficiently sensitive biomarker for early detection of ovarian cancer. There is a need to identify novel biomarkers, which individually or in combination with CA125 can achieve adequate sensitivity and specificity for the detection of earlier-stage ovarian cancer.
Methods
In the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort, we measured serum levels of 92 preselected proteins for 91 women who had blood sampled <= 18 months prior to ovarian cancer diagnosis, and 182 matched controls.
We evaluated the discriminatory performance of the proteins as potential early diagnostic biomarkers of ovarian cancer.
Results
Nine of the 92 markers; CA125, HE4, FOLR1, KLK11, WISP1, MDK, CXCL13, MSLN and ADAM8 showed an area under the ROC curve (AUC) of >= 0.70 for discriminating between women diagnosed with ovarian cancer and women who remained cancer-free. All, except ADAM8, had shown at least equal discrimination in previous case-control comparisons. The discrimination of the biomarkers, however, was low for the lag-time of >9-18 months and paired combinations of CA125 with any of the 8 markers did not improve discrimination compared to CA125 alone.
Conclusion
Using pre-diagnostic serum samples, this study identified markers with good discrimination for the lag-time of 0-9 months. However, the discrimination was low in blood samples collected more than 9 months prior to diagnosis, and none of the markers showed major improvement in discrimination when added to CA125.…
|Trasias MukamaORCiD, Renee Turzanski Fortner, Verena Katzke, Lucas Cory Hynes, Agnese Petrera, Stefanie M. Hauck, Theron JohnsonORCiD, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Catarina Schiborn, Agnetha Linn Rostgaard-Hansen, Anne TjonnelandORCiD, Kim OvervadORCiD, Maria Jose Sanchez Perez, Marta Crous-BouORCiD, Maria-Dolores Chirlaque, Pilar Amiano, Eva ArdanazORCiD, Eleanor L. Watts, Ruth C. Travis, Carlotta SacerdoteORCiD, Sara Grioni, Giovanna MasalaORCiD, Simona Signoriello, Rosario Tumino, Inger T. Gram, Torkjel M. Sandanger, Hanna SartorORCiD, Eva Lundin, Annika Idahl, Alicia K. Heath, Laure DossusORCiD, Elisabete WeiderpassORCiD, Rudolf Kaaks
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-021-01697-z
|0007-0920
|1532-1827
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35031764
|British journal of cancer : BJC
|Springer Nature
|London
|Article
|English
|2022/01/14
|2022
|2024/11/11
|126
|9
|9
|1301
|1309
|International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC); Department of; Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Imperial; College London; Danish Cancer Society (Denmark); Ligue Contre le Cancer; (France); Institut Gustave Roussy (France); Mutuelle Generale de; l'Education Nationale (France); Institut National de la Sante et de la; Recherche Medicale (INSERM) (France); German Cancer Aid (Germany);; German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) (Germany); German Institute of; Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke (DIfE) (Germany); Federal Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF) (Germany); Associazione Italiana per la; Ricerca sul Cancro-AIRC-Italy (Italy); Compagnia di SanPaolo (Italy);; National Research Council (Italy); Dutch Ministry of Public Health,; Welfare and Sports (VWS) (The Netherlands); Netherlands Cancer Registry; (NKR) (The Netherlands); LK Research Funds (The Netherlands); Dutch; Prevention Funds (The Netherlands); Dutch ZON (Zorg Onderzoek Nederland); (The Netherlands); World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) (The Netherlands);; Statistics Netherlands (The Netherlands); Health Research Fund; (FIS)-Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) (Spain); Regional; Government of Andalucia (Spain); Regional Government of Asturias; (Spain); Regional Government of Basque Country (Spain); Regional; Government of Murcia (Spain); Regional Government of Navarra (Spain);; Catalan Institute of OncologyICO (Spain); Swedish Cancer Society; (Sweden); Swedish Research Council (Sweden); County Council of Skane; (Sweden); County Council of Vasterbotten (Sweden); Cancer Research UK; (United Kingdom) [C864/A14136, C8221/A29017]; Medical Research Council; (United Kingdom) [MR/N003284/1, MC-UU 12015/1, MC UU_00006/1,; MR/M012190/1]; Projekt DEAL; MRC [MR/N003284/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International