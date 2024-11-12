Biosignature stability in space enables their use for life detection on Mars

Mickael Baqué, Theresa Backhaus, Joachim Meeßen, Franziska Hanke, Ute Böttger, Nisha Ramkissoon, Karen Olsson-Francis, Michael Baumgärtner, Daniela Billi, Alessia Cassaro, Rosa de la Torre Noetzel, René Demets, Howell Edwards, Pascale Ehrenfreund, Andreas Elsaesser, Bernard Foing, Frédéric Foucher, Björn Huwe, Jasmin Joshi, Natalia Kozyrovska, Peter Lasch, Natuschka Lee, Stefan Leuko, Silvano Onofri, Sieglinde Ott, Claudia Pacelli, Elke Rabbow, Lynn Rothschild, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, Laura Selbmann, Paloma Serrano, Ulrich Szewzyk, Cyprien Verseux, Dirk Wagner, Frances Westall, Laura Zucconi, Jean-Pierre P. de Vera
- Two rover missions to Mars aim to detect biomolecules as a sign of extinct or extant life with, among other instruments, Raman spectrometers. However, there are many unknowns about the stability of Raman-detectable biomolecules in the martian environment, clouding the interpretation of the results. To quantify Raman-detectable biomolecule stability, we exposed seven biomolecules for 469 days to a simulated martian environment outside the International Space Station. Ultraviolet radiation (UVR) strongly changed the Raman spectra signals, but only minor change was observed when samples were shielded from UVR. These findings provide support for Mars mission operations searching for biosignatures in the subsurface. This experiment demonstrates the detectability of biomolecules by Raman spectroscopy in Mars regolith analogs after space exposure and lays the groundwork for a consolidated space-proven database of spectroscopy biosignatures in targeted environments.
|Mickael BaquéORCiD, Theresa Backhaus, Joachim Meeßen, Franziska Hanke, Ute BöttgerORCiD, Nisha RamkissoonORCiD, Karen Olsson-Francis, Michael BaumgärtnerORCiD, Daniela Billi, Alessia CassaroORCiD, Rosa de la Torre NoetzelORCiD, René DemetsORCiD, Howell EdwardsORCiD, Pascale Ehrenfreund, Andreas ElsaesserORCiD, Bernard FoingORCiD, Frédéric FoucherORCiD, Björn HuweORCiD, Jasmin JoshiORCiD, Natalia KozyrovskaORCiD, Peter LaschORCiD, Natuschka LeeORCiD, Stefan Leuko, Silvano OnofriORCiD, Sieglinde Ott, Claudia Pacelli, Elke Rabbow, Lynn RothschildORCiD, Dirk Schulze-MakuchORCiD, Laura SelbmannORCiD, Paloma SerranoORCiD, Ulrich Szewzyk, Cyprien VerseuxORCiD, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Frances WestallORCiD, Laura ZucconiORCiD, Jean-Pierre P. de VeraORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abn7412
|2375-2548
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36070383
|Science advances
|American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
|Washington, DC
|Article
|English
|2022/09/07
|2022
|2024/11/12
|8
|36
|12
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG-German Research Foundation); [426601242]; Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi); [50WB1152]; Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi);; Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft-und Raumfahrt (DLR) [50WB1623, 50WB2023];; Volkswagen Foundation; Italian Space Agency [051-R.0]; BIOMEX-MCF; [063-R.0]; Leverhulme Trust grant [RPG-2016-200]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International