Mysterious odd radio circle near the large magellanic cloud - an intergalactic supernova remnant?

Miroslav D. Filipović, Jeffrey Payne, Rami Z. E. Alsaberi, Ray P. Norris, Peter J. Macgregor, Lawrence Rudnick, Baerbel S. Koribalski, Denis Leahy, Lorenzo Ducci, Roland Kothes, Heinz Andernach, Luke Barnes, I. S. Bojičić, L. M. Bozzetto, Robert Brose, Jordan D. Collier, Evan J. Crawford, Roland M. Crocker, Shi Dai, Timothy J. Galvin, F. Haberl, Ulrich Heber, T. Hill, A. M. Hopkins, N. Hurley-Walker, Adriano Ingallinera, Thomas Jarrett, Patrick Kavanagh, Emil Lenc, Kieran Luken, Dougal Mackey, P. Manojlović, P. Maggi, Chandreyee Maitra, Clara M. Pennock, S. Points, Simone Riggi, G. Rowell, S. Safi-Harb, Hidetoshi Sano, Manami Sasaki, Stanislav Shabala, J. Stevens, J. Th van Loon, N. F. H. Tothill, G. Umana, D. Urošević, Velibor Velović, Tessa Vernstrom, Jennifer L. West, Zhen Wan
- We report the discovery of J0624-6948, a low-surface brightness radio ring, lying between the Galactic Plane and the large magellanic cloud (LMC). It was first detected at 888 MHz with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), and with a diameter of similar to 196 arcsec. This source has phenomenological similarities to odd radio circles (ORCs). Significant differences to the known ORCs - a flatter radio spectral index, the lack of a prominent central galaxy as a possible host, and larger apparent size - suggest that J0624-6948 may be a different type of object. We argue that the most plausible explanation for J0624-6948 is an intergalactic supernova remnant due to a star that resided in the LMC outskirts that had undergone a single-degenerate type Ia supernova, and we are seeing its remnant expand into a rarefied, intergalactic environment. We also examine if a massive star or a white dwarf binary ejected from either galaxy could be the supernova progenitor. Finally, we consider several other hypotheses for the natureWe report the discovery of J0624-6948, a low-surface brightness radio ring, lying between the Galactic Plane and the large magellanic cloud (LMC). It was first detected at 888 MHz with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), and with a diameter of similar to 196 arcsec. This source has phenomenological similarities to odd radio circles (ORCs). Significant differences to the known ORCs - a flatter radio spectral index, the lack of a prominent central galaxy as a possible host, and larger apparent size - suggest that J0624-6948 may be a different type of object. We argue that the most plausible explanation for J0624-6948 is an intergalactic supernova remnant due to a star that resided in the LMC outskirts that had undergone a single-degenerate type Ia supernova, and we are seeing its remnant expand into a rarefied, intergalactic environment. We also examine if a massive star or a white dwarf binary ejected from either galaxy could be the supernova progenitor. Finally, we consider several other hypotheses for the nature of the object, including the jets of an active galactic nucleus (30Dor) or the remnant of a nearby stellar super-flare.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Miroslav D. FilipovićORCiDGND, Jeffrey PayneORCiD, Rami Z. E. AlsaberiORCiD, Ray P. NorrisORCiD, Peter J. MacgregorORCiD, Lawrence Rudnick, Baerbel S. KoribalskiORCiD, Denis LeahyORCiD, Lorenzo Ducci, Roland Kothes, Heinz AndernachORCiD, Luke Barnes, I. S. Bojičić, L. M. Bozzetto, Robert BroseORCiDGND, Jordan D. CollierORCiD, Evan J. CrawfordORCiD, Roland M. CrockerORCiD, Shi DaiORCiD, Timothy J. GalvinORCiD, F. Haberl, Ulrich Heber, T. Hill, A. M. Hopkins, N. Hurley-Walker, Adriano IngallineraORCiD, Thomas JarrettORCiD, Patrick KavanaghORCiD, Emil LencORCiD, Kieran LukenORCiD, Dougal MackeyORCiD, P. Manojlović, P. Maggi, Chandreyee MaitraORCiD, Clara M. PennockORCiD, S. Points, Simone RiggiORCiD, G. Rowell, S. Safi-Harb, Hidetoshi SanoORCiD, Manami SasakiORCiD, Stanislav ShabalaORCiD, J. Stevens, J. Th van Loon, N. F. H. Tothill, G. Umana, D. Urošević, Velibor Velović, Tessa VernstromORCiD, Jennifer L. WestORCiD, Zhen WanORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac210
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/04
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/13
|Tag:
|ISM: supernova remnants; Magellanic Clouds; galaxies: jets; radio continuum: general; stars: flare
|Volume:
|512
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|265
|Last Page:
|284
|Funding institution:
|Australian Government; National Collaborative Research Infrastructure; Strategy; Government of Western Australia; Science and Industry; Endowment Fund; Universidad de Guanajuato, Mexico [CIIC 174/2021];; Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Development of the; Republic of Serbia [4451-03-9/2021-14/200104]; Irish Research Council; Starting Laureate Award [IRCLA/2017/83]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz