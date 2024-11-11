Florencia A. Yannelli, Manuele Bazzichetto, Timo Conradi, Zarah Pattison, Bianca O. Andrade, Quadri Agbolade Anibaba, Gianmaria Bonari, Stefano Chelli, Mirjana Cuk, Gabriella Damasceno, Edy Fantinato, Sonya R. Geange, Reginald Tang Guuroh, Mukhlish Jamal Musa Holle, Filip Kuzmic, Jonas J. Lembrechts, Amarizni Mosyaftiani, Tijana Sikuljak, Juliana Teixeira, Enrico Tordoni, Cloe X. Perez-Valladares, Marta G. Sperandii
- With the aim to identify future challenges and opportunities in vegetation science, we brought together a group of 22 early career vegetation scientists from diverse backgrounds to perform a horizon scan.
In this contribution, we present a selection of 15 topics that were ranked by participants as the most emergent and impactful for vegetation science in the face of global change. We highlight methodological tools that we expect will play a critical role in resolving emerging issues by providing ways to unveil new aspects of plant community dynamics and structure.
These tools include next generation sequencing, plant spectral imaging, process-based species distribution models, resurveying studies and permanent plots.
We also emphasize the need to integrate traditional forms of knowledge and a diversity of stakeholders into research, teaching, management and policy-making to advance the field of vegetation science.
The conclusions reached by this horizon scan naturally reflect the background, expertise and interests of a representative pool of early career vegetation scientists, which should serve as basis for future developments in the field.…
