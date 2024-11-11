Schließen

Fifteen emerging challenges and opportunities for vegetation science

  • With the aim to identify future challenges and opportunities in vegetation science, we brought together a group of 22 early career vegetation scientists from diverse backgrounds to perform a horizon scan. In this contribution, we present a selection of 15 topics that were ranked by participants as the most emergent and impactful for vegetation science in the face of global change. We highlight methodological tools that we expect will play a critical role in resolving emerging issues by providing ways to unveil new aspects of plant community dynamics and structure. These tools include next generation sequencing, plant spectral imaging, process-based species distribution models, resurveying studies and permanent plots. Further, we stress the need to integrate long-term monitoring, the study of novel ecosystems, below-ground traits, pollination interactions and global networks of near-surface microclimate data at fine spatio-temporal resolutions to fully understand and predict the impacts of climate change on vegetation dynamics.With the aim to identify future challenges and opportunities in vegetation science, we brought together a group of 22 early career vegetation scientists from diverse backgrounds to perform a horizon scan. In this contribution, we present a selection of 15 topics that were ranked by participants as the most emergent and impactful for vegetation science in the face of global change. We highlight methodological tools that we expect will play a critical role in resolving emerging issues by providing ways to unveil new aspects of plant community dynamics and structure. These tools include next generation sequencing, plant spectral imaging, process-based species distribution models, resurveying studies and permanent plots. Further, we stress the need to integrate long-term monitoring, the study of novel ecosystems, below-ground traits, pollination interactions and global networks of near-surface microclimate data at fine spatio-temporal resolutions to fully understand and predict the impacts of climate change on vegetation dynamics. We also emphasize the need to integrate traditional forms of knowledge and a diversity of stakeholders into research, teaching, management and policy-making to advance the field of vegetation science. The conclusions reached by this horizon scan naturally reflect the background, expertise and interests of a representative pool of early career vegetation scientists, which should serve as basis for future developments in the field.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Florencia A. Yannelli, Manuele Bazzichetto, Timo Conradi, Zarah PattisonORCiD, Bianca O. Andrade, Quadri Agbolade AnibabaORCiD, Gianmaria BonariORCiD, Stefano Chelli, Mirjana CukORCiD, Gabriella DamascenoORCiD, Edy FantinatoORCiD, Sonya R. Geange, Reginald Tang GuurohORCiDGND, Mukhlish Jamal Musa HolleORCiD, Filip Kuzmic, Jonas J. Lembrechts, Amarizni Mosyaftiani, Tijana Sikuljak, Juliana TeixeiraORCiD, Enrico TordoniORCiD, Cloe X. Perez-Valladares, Marta G. Sperandii
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jvs.13119
ISSN:1100-9233
ISSN:1654-1103
Title of parent work (English):Journal of vegetation science
Subtitle (English):a horizon scan by early career researchers
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/11
Tag:climate change; early career scientists; global change; horizon scan; methodological tools; vegetation dynamics
Volume:33
Issue:1
Article number:e13119
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:Rising Star Junior Fellowship in the Department of Biology, Chemistry; and Pharmacy of the Freie Universitat; women's representative office at; the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Pharmacy of the Freie; Universitat (Frauenbeauftragte BCP); Fundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do; Estado de Sao Paulo -FAPESP [2018/09054-0]; Conselho Nacional do; Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico-CNPq [141715/2018--9];; Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) Scholarship; Slovenian; Research Agency (ARRS); Mexico's CONACyT [CVU: 348078]; ProjektDEAL;; Freie Universitat Berlin; Ministry of Education, Science and; Technological Development of the Republic of Serbia
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.